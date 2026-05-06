Redmi Watch 6 Launch: AMOLED Display, 150+ Sports Modes, And Contactless NFC Payments — Check All Specs And Details

Chinese tech manufacturing company Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has rolled out the Redmi Watch 6 in several countries beyond China consisting of Poland, Romania, and Thailand. The wearable device first appeared in China in October 2025 and now it has been launched in global market. The company has launched two variants; the regular Redmi Watch 6 and the Redmi Watch 6 NFC, for now the NFC version is only launched in Poland.

Redmi Watch 6 Display

The newly launched smartwatch features a big 2.07-inch AMOLED display with a sharp resolution of 432 x 514-pixel, a refresh rate of 60Hz, and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The 2.5D curved glass, slim bezels, and 82 per cent screen-to-body ratio gives it a sleek and premium look.

The wearable device also supports always-on display and plenty of custom watch faces to make it your own.

Redmi Watch 6 Sports Mode

The smartwatch supports more than 150 sports modes and can automatically recognises 6 of the most common workouts. On the health side the watch offers heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, sleep analysis, and stress tracking. The newly launched smartwatch is loaded with sensors such as an accelerometer, gyroscope, and ambient light sensor.

Redmi Watch 6 GPS and NFC

The smartwatch offers dual L1 GNSS antennas to support several satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and QZSS) for precise location tracking outdoors. The regular version of the watch supports Bluetooth 5.4 whereas in the NFC model the watch offers NFC for contactless payment. It also offers resistance against water up to 5ATM.

Redmi Watch 6 Battery

The smartwatch is packed with a 550mAh battery which goes up to 12days between charges with normal use or stretch it to 24 days if you go with battery saver mode.

The watch is lightweight around 31 grams without the strap and only 9.9mm thick, which means it does not feel bulky or heavy. Whether you are regular to the gym or just need an everyday smartwatch.

Redmi K90 Max

The company has also recently launched the Redmi K90 Max. The handset features a 6.83-inch M10 display with a resolution of 1280 x 2772 pixels offering a refresh rate of 165Hz, a touch sampling rate of 480Hz, and a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. The handset also supports a 3,500Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate of 480Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate.

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device features a dual camera setup offering a primary sensor of 50MP with OIS and an 8MP secondary camera. The front panel of the handset features a 20MP camera for selfie and video calling.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. The device also consists of a D2 graphic chip for enhanced gaming performance, along with an advanced cooling system featuring a 6,000 sq mm ice-sealed circulating pump and over 12,000 sq mm graphite area. The handset is packed with a massive 8,550mAh battery supported by 100W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging. The device runs on Android 16 based HyperOS 3 and it also features IP66, IP68, and IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water.

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