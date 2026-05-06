Viral Video: Dubai Is Burning? Is US-Iran War Behind Blaze That Engulfed 50-Storey Marina Building | WATCH

A fire broke out at an under-construction high-rise tower in Dubai Marina on Wednesday morning, prompting a swift response from emergency services. Police and Dubai Civil Defence teams were seen at the site, located near The Residences at Al Habtoor Grand. Thick smoke from the blaze was visible across Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), drawing attention from nearby residents.

According to Dubai Civil Defence, the emergency call was received at 7:06am.

Firefighters Reach In Minutes, Blaze Brought Under Control

Officials confirmed that firefighters from the Al Marsa fire station arrived at the scene within seven minutes, at around 7:13am. The fire was described as moderate in intensity, but was tackled quickly to prevent further spread.

🔥#BREAKING: A fire broke out this morning at ‘The Residences at Al Habtoor Grand,’ a 50-storey tower under construction in Dubai Marina. Dubai Civil Defence and Police responded swiftly and have brought the blaze under control. — Local Reports / Dubai Civil Defence pic.twitter.com/Pxrk5FJmXx — News.Az (@news_az) May 6, 2026

“Nobody was injured in the fire, and it was brought under control by 8:51am,” a Civil Defence representative said.

Cooling Operations And Investigation Underway

After the fire was contained, cooling operations were carried out at the site to ensure complete safety and prevent any re-ignition. Authorities have now taken up the case and will investigate the exact cause behind the incident.

Tower Part Of Major Dubai Harbour Development

The affected structure is a 50-storey building located on the edge of the upcoming Dubai Harbour project. The tower is currently under construction and is expected to be completed by March 2027.

Fire Risks In Hot Weather Conditions

Officials noted that fire incidents tend to increase during hotter months, when dry and dusty conditions make it easier for flames to spread quickly from even a small spark. Dubai has witnessed similar incidents in recent years. In April last year, a major fire in Sharjah claimed five lives after it spread rapidly through a high-rise building.

Growing Safety Measures In High-Rise Buildings

With rapid urban growth and a construction boom across the UAE, authorities have been adopting advanced fire safety measures, including the use of drones and improved response systems to handle emergencies in high-rise residential towers.

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