SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 49- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: The thrill-a-minute drama of IPL 2026 continues as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) host table-toppers Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 49 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 06, 2026. This is a fight for supremacy at the top of the points table where SRH looks to avenge their earlier defeat this season. With explosive batting units on both sides, this is a pivotal matchup for playoff seeding and momentum.

SRH vs PBKS Pitch Report & Venue Stats

The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad has been traditionally a batting paradise that offers a flat deck and consistent bounce. Here the ball comes onto the bat nicely and allows free flowing stroke play throughout the innings and so batters tend to dominate proceedings. The boundaries are quite large but the fast outfield means well-timed shots go to the fence easily. Spinners will have to change their pace well to trouble batsmen unless there is some early movement under the lights for the pacers. With dew likely in this evening fixture, the team winning the toss will likely opt to bowl first to take advantage of improved batting conditions during the chase.

SRH vs PBKS Head-to-Head Records

The historical rivalry between these two franchises has been largely dominated by the Orange Army over the years.

Total Matches Played: 25

25 Sunrisers Hyderabad Wins: 17

17 Punjab Kings Wins: 08

08 Highest Score (SRH): 247/2

247/2 Highest Score (PBKS): 245/6

SRH vs PBKS Predicted Playing XIs & Impact Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (C), Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga.

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact Players: For SRH, the tactical substitute will likely be Sakib Hussain or Liam Livingstone depending on the match situation. PBKS are expected to bolster their bowling stocks with Vijaykumar Vyshak in the second inning.

SRH vs PBKS Top Fantasy Picks (Must-Haves)

Abhishek Sharma (SRH): He is currently one of the the contenders for the Orange Cap with over 440 runs at a mind-boggling strike rate of 206.57. His phenomenal record against PBKS including a previous 141-run knock makes him a must-pick.

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH): Hyderabad’s most consistent middle-order batter this season averaging 53.13. He is arguably the best player of spin in the tournament and is at his best in the death overs.

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS): The left-arm seamer has been the fulcrum of the Punjab bowling attack, grabbing 10 wickets so far. A top fantasy asset with his ability to swing the ball early and bowl yorkers at the death.

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS): The Punjab skipper has been leading from the front with important knocks under pressure. Thanks to his anchoring role which allows the power-hitters to play free, he is a solid points scorer.

SRH vs PBKS Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Safe Picks

Abhishek Sharma: Given his current form and the batting-friendly Hyderabad pitch, he is the safest choice for captaincy.

Given his current form and the batting-friendly Hyderabad pitch, he is the safest choice for captaincy. Heinrich Klaasen: A good choice of vice-captain who consistently delivers the goods with both the bat and the gloves.

Differential/Risky Picks

Eshan Malinga: The guy with 15 wickets who is in contention for the Purple Cap but is often overlooked in discussions in favour of batters.

The guy with 15 wickets who is in contention for the Purple Cap but is often overlooked in discussions in favour of batters. Priyansh Arya: Low selection % IPL Grand League player, can earn huge returns if he can see through the powerplay.

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion

Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen (VC), Ishan Kishan, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Abhishek Sharma (C), Travis Head, Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Nitish Kumar Reddy

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Eshan Malinga

Disclaimer: The Dream11 predictions and fantasy cricket tips in this article are based on our editors’ analysis of recent player form, pitch conditions and historical data. While we strive to provide accurate information, fantasy sports involves an element of financial risk and can be addictive. We don’t promise success or winnings. Play responsibly and at your own risk please. Note that the final playing XIs are subject to change after the toss so please check the official team sheets before finalising your fantasy team.