Thousands Lose Jobs In 2026: Oracle, UPS, Amazon, Meta & Many MNCs Lead Global Layoff Wave
Companies worldwide continue restructuring amidst the global economic slowdown, sluggish demand and the rising wave of artificial intelligence, thousands of employees across several big names have been impacted in massive layoffs in 2026. Whether it is Amazon, Meta, Microsoft or Oracle, there are also finance, logistics and energy companies like Citi, UPS and Chevron, which have laid-off employees while shifting investments to automation, recent AI technologies infrastructure and operational efficiency.
Massive layoffs continue in 2026
Huge layoffs continue in 2026 across the globe as companies restructure operations in response to a cloud of economic uncertainty. Global corporations across various industries including technology, finance, logistics and energy report massive layoffs.
Oracle among biggest job-cutter names
Oracle is reported as one of the biggest names associated with massive layoffs. Nearly 30,000 employees worldwide could be affected as Oracle restructures its business in order to invest heavily in AI and expand its cloud infrastructure.
UPS, Citi and Chevron to restructure operations
UPS is reported to be restructuring operations, to cut nearly 30,000 jobs through attrition. Citigroup continues to cut 20,000 jobs amid its long-term business simplification strategy. And Chevron announced these massive cuts in October 2025.
Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and Dell Technologies
Numerous other multi-national tech companies including Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and Dell Technologies reported massive layoffs this year while simultaneously investing heavily in artificial intelligence patents and automation.
PayPal, Block, Atlassian, Snap Inc.
Other smaller tech and fintech pillars like PayPal, Block, Atlassian, Snap Inc., Epic Games and Coinbase report massive layoffs worldwide as they claw back profits and boost cash savings.
The AI and economic slowdown drives the layoff wave
Industry analysts say the wave of massive layoffs in 2026 has been driven primarily by slowing global demand, structural rebalancing and the rapid adoption of AI applications. Companies have been redirecting the majority of their budgets towards automation and AI infrastructure investments and cutting down on their traditional workforce.