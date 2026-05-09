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Home > Health News > Covid-19 Pandemic Returning? Scientists Discover New Coronavirus In Thailand Bats Capable Of Infecting Humans

Covid-19 Pandemic Returning? Scientists Discover New Coronavirus In Thailand Bats Capable Of Infecting Humans

Scientists in Thailand have identified a newly discovered bat coronavirus that may have the potential to infect humans, according to a new study. Researchers said the virus belongs to the same broader family as SARS-CoV-2 and can interact with human ACE2 receptors.

Scientists discover new bat coronavirus in Thailand; experts say no evidence yet of human spread or outbreak. Photo: AI.
Scientists discover new bat coronavirus in Thailand; experts say no evidence yet of human spread or outbreak. Photo: AI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Sat 2026-05-09 16:08 IST

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Covid-19 Pandemic Returning? Scientists Discover New Coronavirus In Thailand Bats Capable Of Infecting Humans

Is coronavirus making a comeback nobody wants? Well, scientists in Thailand have identified a newly discovered coronavirus in bats that may have the potential to infect humans, according to a recent study published in the journal Cell Press Cell. Researchers, however, say that there is currently no evidence of human transmission or an active outbreak linked to the virus.
The study was conducted by an international team of scientists, including researchers from University of Tokyo, who examined several bat coronaviruses circulating in Thailand. One of the newly identified viruses displayed characteristics suggesting it could infect human cells under certain conditions.

Is Another Covid-19 Pandemic Coming?

According to researchers, the newly detected virus belongs to the sarbecovirus subgroup, the same broader coronavirus family that includes SARS-CoV-1, responsible for the 2003 SARS outbreak, and SARS-CoV-2, which caused the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scientists found that the virus may be capable of binding to ACE2 receptors, proteins found on human cells that SARS-CoV-2 also used to enter the human body during the pandemic. Experts said this suggests possible zoonotic potential, meaning the virus could theoretically jump from animals to humans.a

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However, researchers clarified that the findings do not indicate that another pandemic is imminent.

“Viruses circulating in animals often never infect humans,” the researchers noted, adding that scientists closely monitor strains that show the ability to interact with human cells.

What Scientists Say About New Coronavirus Pandemic

Researchers repeatedly emphasised that there is currently no indication or evidence of human infections linked to the newly identified virus.

“The findings are primarily a scientific warning about potential future risk, not an indication of an active outbreak,” experts said.

Public health specialists also stressed that there is no reason for panic at this stage, though continued monitoring and research remain important.

Coronavirus Fears Emerge Amid Hantavirus Outbreak On Cruise Ship

The findings come as global health authorities are also monitoring a hantavirus outbreak linked to the Antarctic cruise ship MV Hondius.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the outbreak has resulted in at least three deaths and several reported infections, though officials said the risk to the US public remains “extremely low.”

US health authorities are coordinating the evacuation and monitoring of American passengers, including medical repatriation efforts to Nebraska. CDC response teams have also been deployed to the Canary Islands and Offutt Air Force Base.

Hantavirus is a rare but potentially deadly rodent-borne disease that can lead to severe lung or kidney illness. However, experts from the World Health Organization have clarified that the outbreak is “not the next COVID.”

On Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said three suspected hantavirus patients had been evacuated from the ship and were being transported to the Netherlands for medical treatment.

As of Wednesday, eight cases had been linked to the outbreak, with five confirmed through laboratory testing for hantavirus. Three people have died.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only, not to spread panic. )

Also Read: Hantavirus Alert In Europe As Air Hostess Tested After Deadly Cruise Ship Outbreak; Countries Hit So Far

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Covid-19 Pandemic Returning? Scientists Discover New Coronavirus In Thailand Bats Capable Of Infecting Humans

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Covid-19 Pandemic Returning? Scientists Discover New Coronavirus In Thailand Bats Capable Of Infecting Humans
Covid-19 Pandemic Returning? Scientists Discover New Coronavirus In Thailand Bats Capable Of Infecting Humans
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