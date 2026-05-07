Hantavirus Alert In Europe As Air Hostess Tested After Deadly Cruise Ship Outbreak; Countries Hit So Far

Hantavirus latest update: Hantavirus cases have emerged in Europe after a KLM flight attendant was admitted to a hospital in Amsterdam with mild symptoms and she is now being tested for the virus. The development comes days after a Dutch woman linked to the same airline later died of Hantavirus in South Africa. Dutch health ministry spokesperson Mischa Stubenitsky confirmed to AFP on Thursday that the flight attendant was undergoing medical tests in hospital. The case has caused concern because the virus involved in the recent outbreak is believed to be the Andes strain, the only known Hantavirus strain capable of rare human-to-human transmission. Health authorities in multiple countries are now monitoring the situation closely as cases linked to a luxury cruise ship and international flights continue to spread concern across Europe and beyond.

Flight attendant came into contact with a passenger who later died in South Africa

According to RTL media reports, the KLM flight attendant had come into contact with a Dutch woman who was taken off a KLM aircraft before departure and later died in South Africa after reportedly contracting Hantavirus. KLM confirmed on Wednesday that the passenger had briefly boarded flight KL592 from Johannesburg to Amsterdam on April 25 at 11:15 pm local time.

However, airline staff decided she was too unwell to travel. “Due to the passenger’s medical condition at the time, the crew decided not to allow the passenger to travel on the flight,” KLM said in a statement. The airline added, “After the passenger was removed from the aircraft, the flight departed for the Netherlands.” Dutch health authorities are now contacting passengers from the same flight “as a precaution,” according to KLM.

WHO confirms rare Andes strain behind cruise ship cluster outbreak

The growing concern around the latest Hantavirus cases is mainly because health officials have identified the Andes strain in the outbreak linked to the cruise ship MV Hondius. The World Health Organization (WHO) and South African health authorities confirmed that the virus strain responsible for the cluster outbreak aboard the cruise ship is the Andes strain.

Unlike most forms of Hantavirus, which spread mainly through contact with infected rodents, the Andes strain is the only one known to occasionally spread between humans. As per reports, South African Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi addressed the issue before a parliamentary committee and said, “The preliminary tests show that, indeed, this is the Andes strain.” He further added, “And it happens to be the only strain out of the 38 that is known to cause human-to-human transmission.” However, he also stressed that such a spread remains extremely uncommon. “But as we said, we want to repeat again, such transmission is very rare and only happens due to very close contact between people,” Motsoaledi said.

Hantavirus Cases Continue To Surface Across Europe, Asia And The Americas

Hantavirus infections are reported globally, with major activity seen in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Recent 2026 outbreaks have been reported in countries including Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Bolivia and Paraguay. Cases connected to the cruise ship outbreak have also involved South Africa, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom.

China and South Korea continue to report thousands of Hantavirus infections every year. Medical experts say the virus is not considered “easily contagious” like seasonal flu or other common respiratory illnesses. In most cases, humans get infected through direct exposure to rodents or their waste.

India Had Earlier Reported Sporadic Cases Linked To Rodent Exposure

India has also recorded Hantavirus infections in the past, although the cases were limited. A multi-institutional study published in 2008 reported at least 28 cases in the early 2000s among chronic kidney disease patients, warehouse workers and members of the Irula tribe in Tamil Nadu, who traditionally catch snakes and rats.

Also Read: Where Is The Hantavirus-Affected Cruise Ship Now? MV Hondius May Dock Spain Days After 3 Deaths On-Board