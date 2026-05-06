Where Is The Hantavirus-Affected Cruise Ship Now? MV Hondius May Dock Spain Days After 3 Deaths On-Board

Following a deadly Hantavirus outbreak on board the luxurious MV Hondius cruise ship, plans are being made for them to dock in Spain; however, concern and fear still persist amongst passengers on board. The ship has been at sea off the coast of Cape Verde, unable to disembark passengers due to significant health concerns. The MV Hondius was on a long journey from Argentina to Antarctica and became a concern after several passengers became ill due to the potential outbreak of hantavirus on board.

Hantavirus-infected cruise ship MV Hondius will be moving toward the Canary Islands as Spain considers allowing it to dock

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the ship will now be headed to the Canary Islands in Spain in hopes of being allowed to dock at one of their ports. Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s director of pandemic and epidemic preparedness, said “We are working with Spanish authorities and they have agreed to allow the ship to dock.” However, the Spanish government has yet to provide final confirmation and they continue to monitor the Hantavirus outbreak closely before allowing the MV Hondius to dock.

Hantavirus outbreak leaves passengers confined as deaths and critical cases mount

The passengers of the vessel will remain isolated in their rooms until the Hantavirus issue resolves itself completely as well as through the deaths of Dutch and German patients over the last couple of weeks, plus the evacuation of a British person that is now in critical care in South Africa; Three more potential cases exist still aboard; this puts untold anxiety on people who are currently stranded at sea.

Medical teams deployed as evacuation efforts continue amid the ongoing Hantavirus crisis

Reports say that emergency medical personnel are being deployed to continue assisting with the evacuation of critically ill patients. They have been attempting to remove two symptomatic patients from the ship in the last few days and have reported one individual with minimal fever symptoms. Doctors, surgeons, nurses, and laboratory technicians from Cabo Verde were sent to provide assistance to those on the vessel. Pictures of numerous workers in full protective attire, white scrubs, white boots, and masks, were taken while leaving the ship in a smaller boat as a clear indication of the severity of the Hantavirus outbreak.

WHO suspects rare human-to-human spread of Hantavirus among close contacts onboard?

Sources of human-to-human Hantavirus transmission include mated couples, people who shared cabins etc., said Van Kerkhove. “Some attendees (aboard the cruise ship) have reported close personal contact,” she said, as per reports. Van Kerkhove expressed concern about the risk of human-to-human Hantavirus transmission; however, she did note that evidence indicates there is little risk for transmission between humans.

Hantavirus deaths linked to the Andes strain confirmed in evacuated passengers

Two passengers evacuated to South Africa were found to be infected with the Andes strain of Hantavirus; the ship had just crossed the Atlantic and was headed toward Cape Verde, but may reach the Canary Islands by the end of the week if permission is granted.

What makes the Andes strain of Hantavirus different and more concerning?

Hantavirus is a group of about 20 viruses that spread mainly from rodent excrement (urine or feces). The group is named after the Han River in Korea, where the first recorded outbreak of this virus occurred. Hantavirus infections that originate in rodents can be transmitted from person to person in very limited circumstances. Hantavirus is most commonly found in the Andes region of Argentina and Chile; therefore, an outbreak on board a cruise ship traveling in international waters would be cause for concern for public health authorities attempting to control such an outbreak.

Also Read: Hantavirus Explained: Cruise Ship Outbreak, Symptoms, Spread, Death Rate and WHO Update