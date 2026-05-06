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Home > Sports News > Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal Controversy: FIR, ₹25 Lakh Fraud Claims And Caste Abuse Allegations Rock Music Composer

Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal Controversy: FIR, ₹25 Lakh Fraud Claims And Caste Abuse Allegations Rock Music Composer

Smriti Mandhana’s ex-partner Palash Muchhal has landed in major legal trouble after a case was reportedly filed against him under the SC/ST Act in Maharashtra’s Sangli district.

Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal Controversy: FIR, ₹25 Lakh Fraud Claims And Caste Abuse Allegations Rock Music Composer | Image Credit: X/ Instagram
Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal Controversy: FIR, ₹25 Lakh Fraud Claims And Caste Abuse Allegations Rock Music Composer | Image Credit: X/ Instagram

Published By: NewsX Sports Desk
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-06 17:22 IST

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Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal Controversy: FIR, ₹25 Lakh Fraud Claims And Caste Abuse Allegations Rock Music Composer

The troubles don’t seem to end for music composer Palash Muchhal as he has landed in legal trouble once again, and this time, there is a Smriti Mandhana angle to it too. Muchhal reportedly found himself in legal complications after a case was registered against him under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in Maharashtra’s Sangli district. The complaint was filed by Vidnyan Prakash Mane, who is reportedly a close childhood friend of the Indian cricketer. 

The controversy spread like wildfire, not only because of the serious nature of the allegations but also because of Muchhal’s past relationship with one of India’s top-ranked batters. Reports suggest the dispute between Muchhal and Mane stemmed from a financial disagreement over a film project, which allegedly escalated into a heated confrontation that included casteist remarks.

Who is Vidnyan Mane And What Are The Allegations Against Palash Muchhal?

Vidnyan Mane, a Marathi actor and producer from Sangli, has accused Palash Muchhal of making derogatory caste-based remarks during an altercation. The complaint also alleges cheating, intimidation and financial misconduct connected to a reported Rs 25 lakh dispute linked to a film project. 

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The alleged incident reportedly took place near the Sangli-Ashta road toll plaza during a confrontation between the two parties. Following the complaint, police booked Muchhal under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act along with additional charges. 

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal: Financial Dispute And Film Project Angle Explained 

The controversy originated from a financial disagreement over investments related to a film project. Mane reportedly claimed that he had financial dealings with Muchhal related to a movie. After receiving the money, Mane claims that Muchhal, a music composer, failed to return the money. 

It is tough to ascertain the exact details regarding the nature of the agreement, but the matter escalated after arguments between the two sides . Several reports also mentioned allegations of threatening behaviour during the dispute, although police are still investigating the claims. 

Neither Palash Muchhal nor his legal representatives have issued any public statement regarding the allegations so far.

Smriti Mandhana Connection Brings More Spotlight to The Case 

One of the biggest reasons behind the controversy gaining massive traction online is Palash Muchhal’s past relationship with Smriti Mandhana. Multiple entertainment reports claimed that the two were previously engaged before reportedly parting ways last year. 

Another major reason behind the matter drawing widespread social media attention is Vidnyan Mane’s connection with Mandhana. As per reports, Mane is Mandhana’s childhood friend, which has further amped up the public curiosity surrounding the controversy. However, there is currently no indication that Mandhana is connected to the legal dispute itself. 

Meanwhile, police are expected to record statements from both parties and examine the allegations before taking further action in the case.

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Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal Controversy: FIR, ₹25 Lakh Fraud Claims And Caste Abuse Allegations Rock Music Composer

Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal Controversy: FIR, ₹25 Lakh Fraud Claims And Caste Abuse Allegations Rock Music Composer

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Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal Controversy: FIR, ₹25 Lakh Fraud Claims And Caste Abuse Allegations Rock Music Composer

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Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal Controversy: FIR, ₹25 Lakh Fraud Claims And Caste Abuse Allegations Rock Music Composer
Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal Controversy: FIR, ₹25 Lakh Fraud Claims And Caste Abuse Allegations Rock Music Composer
Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal Controversy: FIR, ₹25 Lakh Fraud Claims And Caste Abuse Allegations Rock Music Composer
Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal Controversy: FIR, ₹25 Lakh Fraud Claims And Caste Abuse Allegations Rock Music Composer

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