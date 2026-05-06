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Home > World News > Are Barack Obama And Michelle Obama Heading For A Divorce? Former POTUS Makes A Shocking Confession, ‘It Frustrates Her…’

Are Barack Obama And Michelle Obama Heading For A Divorce? Former POTUS Makes A Shocking Confession, ‘It Frustrates Her…’

Barack Obama’s candid remarks about marital strain amid political pressures have fueled divorce rumours with Michelle Obama.

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama (AFP)
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama (AFP)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Wed 2026-05-06 17:38 IST

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Are Barack Obama And Michelle Obama Heading For A Divorce? Former POTUS Makes A Shocking Confession, ‘It Frustrates Her…’

BARACK OBAMA HEADING FOR DIVORCE? Barack Obama, in a recent podcast, admitted that the constant calls for him to stay politically active during Trump’s presidency have put a real strain on his marriage with Michelle. “She wants me to slow down, spend more time with her, and actually enjoy life,” Obama said in an interview with The New Yorker. “It causes real tension at home, and she gets frustrated.”

Are Barack Obama And Michelle Obama Heading For A Divorce? 

People started talking about problems in the Obamas’ marriage after Michelle skipped both Trump’s second inauguration and Jimmy Carter’s funeral. Every other former president had their wife with them, but Barack showed up alone. 

Michelle mentioned on Sophia Bush’s podcast, Work in Progress, that she decided to skip those events simply because she wanted to. She said, “That’s the thing that we as women, I think we struggle with disappointing people. I mean, so much so that this year people… couldn’t even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing.”

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When did Barack and Michelle Obama’s divorce start?

Things really picked up in January 2025 after Barack posted a photo of them holding hands across a table. Someone on social media claimed Michelle’s smile looked forced, and that just added fuel to the fire.

At first, when Trump took office, Obama tried to keep quiet, following the old tradition where former presidents don’t comment much on their successors. But as time went by, he started speaking out more often. During Trump’s second term, Obama abandoned that quiet approach completely and became one of Trump’s loudest critics, a break from how past ex-presidents behaved. He acknowledged this in his interview.

“People aren’t comparing me to other ex-presidents,” he said. “They don’t care that no other former president was the main voice for their party in four straight election cycles after leaving office.”

When did Barack And Michelle Obama marry? 

Barack Obama and Michelle got married on October 3, 1992. The wedding took place at Trinity United Church of Christ, located in Chicago, Illinois. The couple met for the first time in 1989 in the Sidley Austin office in Chicago. Then, they got engaged in 1991.

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Are Barack Obama And Michelle Obama Heading For A Divorce? Former POTUS Makes A Shocking Confession, ‘It Frustrates Her…’

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Are Barack Obama And Michelle Obama Heading For A Divorce? Former POTUS Makes A Shocking Confession, ‘It Frustrates Her…’
Are Barack Obama And Michelle Obama Heading For A Divorce? Former POTUS Makes A Shocking Confession, ‘It Frustrates Her…’
Are Barack Obama And Michelle Obama Heading For A Divorce? Former POTUS Makes A Shocking Confession, ‘It Frustrates Her…’
Are Barack Obama And Michelle Obama Heading For A Divorce? Former POTUS Makes A Shocking Confession, ‘It Frustrates Her…’

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