SB Infowaves Commands Centre Stage at CMPL Expo 2026, Drawing Record Footfall & Investor Buzz

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: In CMPL Expo 2026, one of the top business convergent events of Asia, SB Infowaves became a point of great interest as the stall in Booth E-57, Jasmine Hall, Level 3, witnessed huge footfall.

Starting from the very beginning of the event, there was never a shortage of people visiting the booth; in fact, queues began to form in the middle of the morning, emphasizing the increasing recognition of the company across the country and even worldwide.

Founder and Managing Director Shreya Parasrampuria spearheaded the interactions with the visitors, gaining appreciation for simplifying complicated questions related to digital transformation. This was ably assisted by Pradipta Ghosh and Romit Atta, members of the SB Infowaves Team.

“Unmatched energy surrounds this place with conversations having an aim and drive,” said Pradipta Ghosh, adding that there were several cases where discussions at the expo itself turned out to be consultation sessions after the expo.

Interest among the audience showed that the major products of the company, i.e., AI agents, artificial intelligence-enabled business automation, and performance marketing services, were the most intriguing, as was apparent from the demand for intelligent and scalable products and services. There were many people who scheduled meetings for onboarding sessions immediately following live demonstrations of AI agents.

The performance marketing solutions offered by SB Infowaves, which centered on the delivery of data-based campaigns and return on investment optimization, were equally appreciated by retail/e-commerce organizations through various case studies demonstrating lower acquisition costs and higher customer lifetime value.

As many business executives, venture capitalists, and innovation experts attended the CMPL Expo 2026, the exceptional performance of SB Infowaves showcased the strength and leadership of their products/services. It seems people are extremely keen for Performance Marketing and AI sales agents. Booth E-57 will remain an important focus area during the rest of the event.