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Home > Education News > MMRDA 2026 Admit Card Released at mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in: Check Exam Dates, Direct Link and How to Download Hall ticket

MMRDA 2026 Admit Card Released at mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in: Check Exam Dates, Direct Link and How to Download Hall ticket

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has released the admit card 2026 for recruitment examinations across Group A, Group B, and Group C posts.

MMRDA 2026 Admit Card
MMRDA 2026 Admit Card

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Wed 2026-05-06 17:56 IST

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MMRDA 2026 Admit Card Released at mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in: Check Exam Dates, Direct Link and How to Download Hall ticket

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has released the admit card for Group A, Group B and Group C posts. This is for the recruitment examinations in 2026. Candidates who registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from the website. The MMRDA recruitment exams will take place on May 11 and May 12, 2026, at designated centres.

What is MMRDA admit card 2026 and why is it important

The MMRDA admit card 2026 is a document that candidates will need to have to enter the exam hall for the recruitment exam.

Here are the details on the admit card:

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  • Name
  • Roll number
  • Exam date
  • Shift timing
  • Exam venue

Without the MMRDA admit card, candidates will not be allowed to take the exam. The MMRDA admit card 2026 is really important for the recruitment exam. They must bring it with them to the exam venue.

How to download MMRDA admit card 2026 online

  • To download the MMRDA hall ticket I can visit the website – mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in.
  • On the homepage I need to click on the “MMRDA Admit Card 2026” link.
  • To access and download their admit card candidates will have to enter their registration number and password or date of birth.
  • Print out a hard copy of the MMRDA hall ticket for exam day.

When are MMRDA Group A, B, C exams 2026 scheduled?

The MMRDA recruitment examination for posts will be held on May 11 and May 12, 2026. The MMRDA exam will have shifts. The exam date and shift timing will be on the admit card. Candidates should check their admit card carefully.

What posts are included in MMRDA recruitment 2026

The MMRDA recruitment drive offers 254 posts in various categories. These posts include Assistant Division Engineer (Civil), Assistant Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Civil), Technician, Clerk or administrative posts. There are other posts related to accounts, IT, technical support staff, etc, giving opportunities to various skill sets of candidates.

What details should candidates check on their admit card for 2026

Candidates need to verify all details on their admit card. These details include their information, the MMRDA exam date, reporting time and exam centre address. 

If the MMRDA exam candidates find any errors, they must contact the authorities to fix the MMRDA exam errors before the MMRDA exam.

What are the important instructions for the MMRDA exam day in 2026?

The MMRDA admit card will have instructions for the exam day that the MMRDA exam candidates must follow. They should bring a printed copy of their MMRDA admit card and a valid photo ID to the MMRDA exam centre. It is an idea to arrive at the MMRDA exam centre early to avoid last-minute problems at the MMRDA exam centre. The MMRDA exam candidates should also check the MMRDA exam day instructions on their admit card.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Admit Card 2026 Released for Second Phase Exams, at cbse.gov.in: Check Exam Dates, Direct Link and Steps To Download Hall ticket

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Tags: MMRDA admit card 2026MMRDA exam dateMMRDA Group A B C admit cardMMRDA hall ticket 2026MMRDA recruitment

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MMRDA 2026 Admit Card Released at mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in: Check Exam Dates, Direct Link and How to Download Hall ticket
MMRDA 2026 Admit Card Released at mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in: Check Exam Dates, Direct Link and How to Download Hall ticket
MMRDA 2026 Admit Card Released at mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in: Check Exam Dates, Direct Link and How to Download Hall ticket
MMRDA 2026 Admit Card Released at mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in: Check Exam Dates, Direct Link and How to Download Hall ticket

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