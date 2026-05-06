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Home > Tech and Auto News > India & EU To Develop EV Battery Recyling Technology: 15.2 Million Euro Initiative To Strengthen Critical Mineral Supply Chains

India & EU To Develop EV Battery Recyling Technology: 15.2 Million Euro Initiative To Strengthen Critical Mineral Supply Chains

India and the EU have launched a €15.2 million initiative to develop EV battery recycling technologies, aiming to strengthen critical mineral supply chains and support the green transition.

India EU EV Battery Recycling
India EU EV Battery Recycling

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-06 17:54 IST

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India & EU To Develop EV Battery Recyling Technology: 15.2 Million Euro Initiative To Strengthen Critical Mineral Supply Chains

India and the European Union have launched a joint initiative worth 15.2 million euros (roughly Rs 169 crore) to develop advanced recycling technologies for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, as both sides seek to strengthen critical mineral supply chains and aid in the transition to a circular economy. 

The initiative was launched under the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) Working Group 2 on Green and Clean Energy Technologies. According to a release by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, the “third coordinated call for proposals focused on the Recycling of EV Batteries” was announced on May 5, with the submission deadline set for September 15, 2026. 

 The release said the initiative aims to “secure critical raw materials, accelerate the global transition to a circular economy, and strengthen bilateral relations between India and the European Union (EU).” 

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With a combined funding pool of 15.2 million euros, the programme will be funded through the European Union’s Horizon Europe programme, while the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) will support the Indian component. 

According to the release, the programme will focus on “developing advanced recycling technologies, including high-efficiency material recovery, safe and digitalised collection systems, and pilot-scale demonstration of innovative processes.” 

It added that the initiative will also support the setting up of a “joint India-EU pilot line in India to enable real-world validation and industrial deployment,” while bringing together researchers, industries and startups from both sides. 

The call for proposals will focus on areas such as “High Recovery Rates, Mixed Chemistry Handling, Logistics and Inclusion and Safety and Second Life” for critical minerals including lithium, graphite and cobalt. 

Commenting on the initiative, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood said, “This launch is a pivotal moment in the India-EU strategic partnership.” 

“As India’s EV market continues its rapid expansion, creating a robust domestic recycling ecosystem is essential for our resource security and environmental commitments,” he added. 

 European Union Ambassador to India H E Herve Delphin said batteries are “at the core of the green transition.” 

“The goal is to translate the innovations from the development phase to real-world deployment; thereby, directly investing in mineral security and shared climate goals,” he said. 

Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary at the Office of the PSA, said the initiative “marks a critical leap in India’s circular economy.” 

She added that it would help in “pioneering a digitalised, inclusive logistics model that integrates the informal sector while ensuring the highest safety standards for second-life applications.” 

Meanwhile, Marc Lemaitre, Director-General, Directorate-General for Research and Innovation (RTD), European Commission, said the initiative reflects the “strengthening bond between the EU and India in the field of green innovation.” 

 He added that both sides are “co-creating a resilient, cross-continental value chain that will ensure that the strategic materials of tomorrow remain within our economies.”  

(ANI) 

Also Read: Technology-Driven Innovation Boosts India’s Economic Growth, Highlights Startup Expansion And Private Sector Participation: Jitendra Singh

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India & EU To Develop EV Battery Recyling Technology: 15.2 Million Euro Initiative To Strengthen Critical Mineral Supply Chains

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India & EU To Develop EV Battery Recyling Technology: 15.2 Million Euro Initiative To Strengthen Critical Mineral Supply Chains
India & EU To Develop EV Battery Recyling Technology: 15.2 Million Euro Initiative To Strengthen Critical Mineral Supply Chains
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