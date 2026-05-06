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Home > Business News > Will Gold Prices Fall After US–Iran Conflict Eases? The Rally Just Getting Started Amid Global Market Shift; Check Out Now

Will Gold Prices Fall After US–Iran Conflict Eases? The Rally Just Getting Started Amid Global Market Shift; Check Out Now

Gold and silver prices rise despite easing US-Iran tensions as global markets react to dollar weakness, interest rate expectations, inflation trends, and strong Indian seasonal demand keeping bullion supported levels.

Gold Price Today After US–Iran Conflict Eases
Gold Price Today After US–Iran Conflict Eases

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Wed 2026-05-06 17:45 IST

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Will Gold Prices Fall After US–Iran Conflict Eases? The Rally Just Getting Started Amid Global Market Shift; Check Out Now

Gold Prices And Silver Prices Rise As US–Iran Tensions Ease Impact Global Markets. So, Gold prices usually behave like a calm traveler in normal times-steady, predictable, and not in a rush. But when the world gets uncertain, it transforms into a “safe-haven” asset, attracting investors who want protection for their wealth. That is exactly what happened during the US–Iran conflict, when gold and oil prices surged amid rising tension. Now, with signs of easing conflict, the outlook suggests gold could soften. But the story is not that simple. Prices don’t move on geopolitics alone-they also depend on global demand, interest rates, and currency strength.

In India, gold has its own personality altogether. Wedding season demand keeps it permanently in style, making it both a cultural and financial asset.

Interestingly, despite easing US–Iran tensions, gold prices opened strong today and barely reacted to the news-showing that multiple forces are still keeping the metal firmly in play.

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Gold Price Today On MCX- Morning Trend (May 2026)

  • Gold June futures rose ₹2,429 (1.7%) to ₹1,52,182 per 10 grams
  • Silver July futures jumped ₹7,684 (3.1%) to ₹2,52,000 per kg

Gold Price Across Indian Cities Today (Per 10g)

City / State 24K Gold 22K Gold
Delhi ₹1,51,440 ₹1,38,850
Mumbai ₹1,51,310 ₹1,38,700
Kolkata ₹1,51,310 ₹1,38,700
Bangalore ₹1,51,310 ₹1,38,700
Lucknow ₹1,51,440 ₹1,38,850
Pune ₹1,51,310 ₹1,38,700
Kerala ₹1,51,310 ₹1,38,700
Chennai ₹1,53,280 ₹1,40,500

Gold Prices By Country / City

Country / City Local Price (Unit) Estimated Price (per 10g / approx.)
Dubai (UAE) AED 559.50 per gram AED 5,595
USA $4,711.90 per ounce $1,514
Iran IRR 199,072,919 per gram IRR 1,990,729,190
Pakistan PKR 484,000 per tola PKR 414,952
Canada CAD 205.90 per gram CAD 2,059
Israel ILS 562.50 per gram ILS 5,625
Bangladesh BDT 17,650 per gram BDT 1,76,500

Why Gold Is Still Rising Despite Easing Tensions?

Gold is performing as always, which is refusing to follow simple logic. Despite the fading geopolitics like the US–Iran drama, spot gold has rallied over 3% to approximately $4,723/oz. A big part of the reason is the US dollar’s recent weakness, which is quietly making gold more affordable and attractive to global buyers. So while the hot headlines may be cooling off, demand has been quietly heating up. Meanwhile, easing tensions have meant weaker oil prices, which take fears of inflation down a notch. You’d think that would mean gold falls, but instead it potentially opens the door for expectations of interest rate cuts-and lower rates tend to support gold, since it doesn’t pay interest.

So instead of responding to a single headline, gold is responding to currency movement, inflation, and central bank expectations. The net result? Gold doesn’t necessarily fall when the world calms down – it just finds a new reason to shine.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Is US-Iran Ceasefire Over? Donald Trump Issues Big Warning After Clashes In…

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Tags: gold market forecastgold price todayMCX gold ratesSilver price IndiaUS Iran tensions gold

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Will Gold Prices Fall After US–Iran Conflict Eases? The Rally Just Getting Started Amid Global Market Shift; Check Out Now
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