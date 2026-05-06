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Home > Tech and Auto News > Vivo X300 Ultra Price In India: Zeiss Camera, Flagship Snapdragon Chipset, And Massive Battery, Check All Specs And Availability

Vivo X300 Ultra Price In India: Zeiss Camera, Flagship Snapdragon Chipset, And Massive Battery, Check All Specs And Availability

Vivo has launched the X300 Ultra and X300 FE in India with flagship Snapdragon chipsets, Zeiss cameras, massive batteries, and fast wired and wireless charging support.

Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE
Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Wed 2026-05-06 17:41 IST

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Vivo X300 Ultra Price In India: Zeiss Camera, Flagship Snapdragon Chipset, And Massive Battery, Check All Specs And Availability

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo has launched its new premium phones in India, the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300FE. Both the handsets target different kinds of audience; the X300 FE is positioned as a compact flagship smartphone whereas the X300 Ultra mainly focuses on professional-grade photography and top-end performance. 

Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE Price in India 

The company has launched the X300 FE at a starting price of Rs 79,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage whereas the higher storage variant offering 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 89,999. 

The Vivo X300 Ultra has been launched at Rs 1,59,999, offering 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Both the handsets will go on sale from 14th May 2026 through online and offline retail mediums while the pre-booking is already live in India. 

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Vivo X300 FE features and specifications 

The Vivo X300 FE features a 6.31-inch FHD+ AMOLED display supported by a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, and it is coupled with the LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 internal storage. 

The device is packed with a 6,500mAh battery supported by 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging. The company has introduced the device in Lilac, Purple, Noir Black, and Urban Olive colour options. 

In terms of optics, the X300 FE features a Zeiss powered triple camera setup on the rear panel offering a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The front panel features a 50MP camera for selfie and video calling. 

The company has also rolled out the support for the Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2 accessory, which enables up to a 200mm equivalent focal length. 

Vivo X300 Ultra features and specifications 

The Vivo X300 Ultra features a 6.83-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and it is packed with a 6,600mAh battery supported by 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging. 

In terms of optics, the X300 Ultra features a Zeiss Master Lenses camera setup on the rear panel offering a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, a 200MP primary sensor, and a 200MP APO telephoto sensor with stabilisation support. 



The device also supports external photography accessories consisting of telephoto extender lenses and a photographer Kit which consist of an imaging grip with an in-built battery. 

The device supports 4K 120 fps video recording with Dolby Vision, 10-bit log video, autofocus tracking, and time-lapse recording features. The company claims that the device will get 5 years of OS updates and 7 years of security updates. 

Also Read: Google Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, And Pixel 11 Pro Fold Leaks: Tensor G6 Chip, Latest Camera Sensor, And Bigger Batteries—Check All Specs And Details

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Vivo X300 Ultra Price In India: Zeiss Camera, Flagship Snapdragon Chipset, And Massive Battery, Check All Specs And Availability

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Vivo X300 Ultra Price In India: Zeiss Camera, Flagship Snapdragon Chipset, And Massive Battery, Check All Specs And Availability

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Vivo X300 Ultra Price In India: Zeiss Camera, Flagship Snapdragon Chipset, And Massive Battery, Check All Specs And Availability
Vivo X300 Ultra Price In India: Zeiss Camera, Flagship Snapdragon Chipset, And Massive Battery, Check All Specs And Availability
Vivo X300 Ultra Price In India: Zeiss Camera, Flagship Snapdragon Chipset, And Massive Battery, Check All Specs And Availability
Vivo X300 Ultra Price In India: Zeiss Camera, Flagship Snapdragon Chipset, And Massive Battery, Check All Specs And Availability

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