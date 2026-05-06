Vivo X300 Ultra Price In India: Zeiss Camera, Flagship Snapdragon Chipset, And Massive Battery, Check All Specs And Availability

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo has launched its new premium phones in India, the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300FE. Both the handsets target different kinds of audience; the X300 FE is positioned as a compact flagship smartphone whereas the X300 Ultra mainly focuses on professional-grade photography and top-end performance.

Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE Price in India

The company has launched the X300 FE at a starting price of Rs 79,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage whereas the higher storage variant offering 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 89,999.

Vivo X300 FE features and specifications

The Vivo X300 FE features a 6.31-inch FHD+ AMOLED display supported by a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, and it is coupled with the LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 internal storage.

The device is packed with a 6,500mAh battery supported by 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging. The company has introduced the device in Lilac, Purple, Noir Black, and Urban Olive colour options.

In terms of optics, the X300 FE features a Zeiss powered triple camera setup on the rear panel offering a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The front panel features a 50MP camera for selfie and video calling.

The company has also rolled out the support for the Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2 accessory, which enables up to a 200mm equivalent focal length.

Vivo X300 Ultra features and specifications

The Vivo X300 Ultra features a 6.83-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and it is packed with a 6,600mAh battery supported by 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging.

In terms of optics, the X300 Ultra features a Zeiss Master Lenses camera setup on the rear panel offering a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, a 200MP primary sensor, and a 200MP APO telephoto sensor with stabilisation support. Crafted for those who demand more. More power, more precision, more possibility.

Meet the pinnacle of smartphone imaging innovation – #vivoX300Ultra. Pre-book now and unlock exclusive offers.#vivoIndia #CreateLikeAPro pic.twitter.com/8Wfngu7I8R — vivo India (@Vivo_India) May 6, 2026





The device also supports external photography accessories consisting of telephoto extender lenses and a photographer Kit which consist of an imaging grip with an in-built battery.

The device supports 4K 120 fps video recording with Dolby Vision, 10-bit log video, autofocus tracking, and time-lapse recording features. The company claims that the device will get 5 years of OS updates and 7 years of security updates. Also Read: Google Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, And Pixel 11 Pro Fold Leaks: Tensor G6 Chip, Latest Camera Sensor, And Bigger Batteries—Check All Specs And Details

