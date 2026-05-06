CBSE Class 10 Admit Card 2026 Released for Second Phase Exams, at cbse.gov.in: Check Exam Dates, Direct Link and Steps To Download Hall ticket

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued the Class 10 admit card for second phase of 2026 board exams. The hall ticket can be downloaded from the official portals by schools. Private candidates can download their hall ticket online logging in with credentials. CBSE Class 10 second phase of 2026 board exams will be conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026, in single shift at exam centres across the country.

What is CBSE Class 10 second phase admit card 2026

The CBSE Class 10 second phase admit card 2026 is a document issued to students appearing in the upcoming CBSE board exams. It includes the student’s name, the roll number they have been allotted, exam dates and both subject codes, exam centre etc.

Students will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without a valid admit card.

How can schools download CBSE Class 10 admit card 2026

Schools can download their admit card by visiting CBSE official websites and choosing the “Pariksha Sangam” portal. They have to select “Schools (Ganga)” and then the pre-examination activities tab.

After they enter their login credentials, schools can download admit cards for all their students and hand them out.

How can private candidates download CBSE admit card 2026

Private candidates are able to download their CBSE Class 10 admit card directly online from the official portal. They have to choose the login page and enter their application number/previous roll number.

After logging in, candidates will be able to download and print their hall tickets to be used on the day of the exam.

What are CBSE Class 10 second phase exam dates 2026

The dates of CBSE Class 10 second phase exams according to the official timetable will be from 15th May to 21st May 2026.

The second phase exams will be conducted in one shift and students are recommended to reach their respective study centres prior to the reporting time mentioned on the admit card.

What details are mentioned on CBSE admit card 2026

The admit card carries important information like detail of the candidates, roll number, the centre of the candidates, subject names and time of the exam.

All the information that is printed on the admit card should be properly checked by students any error/s if found should be informed to school authorities at the earliest.

What should students keep in mind before CBSE exams 2026

Students should reach the examination centre with the printed copy of the admit card along with the identity proof if asked. Follow the guidelines on the exam card that are mentioned regarding the reporting time and the prohibited item list. Arriving at the centre early will enable the student to avoid any last-minute worries. Students are expected to keep track of the official CBSE channels and to coordinate with their schools to keep them updated regarding the timely collection of admit cards.

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