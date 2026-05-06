India Auto Sales Start FY27 Strongly With Rising Vehicle Sales, Export Growth, And Strong Rural Demand

According to a sector update study by Mirae Asset Sharekhan, India’s automobile sector is off to a solid start in FY27, boosted by resilient domestic demand, export momentum, and rural tailwinds.

Despite lingering macroeconomic worries, April 2026 figures show robust underlying demand across segments. According to the report, “April carried forward the momentum to start FY27 on a positive note,” with the coverage universe showing a sharp 35.4 percent year-on-year surge in revenues and a respectable 12.9% increase in registrations.

From an outlook perspective for FY27, the tone in the report remains constructive but measured. The report explicitly notes that “sustained strong domestic demand along with export resilience despite headwinds bodes well for the outlook of the sector.”

Key structural drivers include GST rate benefits, improving rural demand, and steady export momentum, which together provide a cushion against global volatility.

However, the outlook is not without risks. Mirae flags potential near-term headwinds, stating that “there should be some headwinds in the coming quarter from geopolitical uncertainty, which could potentially soften growth in the CV and PV segments.”

In commercial vehicles (CVs), growth has already moderated to single digits in parts of the market, reflecting delayed demand despite strong infrastructure activity.

Weather-related risks also warrant attention. The report cautions that IMD’s forecast of below average rainfall due to El Nino conditions could impact rural sentiment and, by extension, tractor and entry-level vehicle demand.

Overall, FY27 begins with strong momentum, and while cyclical and external risks persist, the sector’s medium-term outlook remains positive, underpinned by domestic demand resilience, export traction, and continued recovery across key segments.

(ANI)