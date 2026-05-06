Viral Video: Woman Falls To Death After Safety Rope Snaps On Cliff Swing Ride At Sichuan Scenic Spot In China | WATCH

Viral Video: A tragic incident has been reported from China’s Sichuan province, where a woman lost her life after falling from a cliff swing ride at the Maliuyan Waterfall scenic spot in Huaying on May 3. The accident occurred shortly after she was released from the platform, when her safety rope suddenly snapped. According to reports citing local media, video footage from the scene shows the woman wearing a safety harness while being slowly moved out from the secured platform area.

Warning Signs Reported Before The Fall

Moments before the incident, she can reportedly be heard expressing concern and saying that the harness was “not tight enough.” Despite this, staff continued the procedure.

Rope Break Leads To Fatal Fall

As soon as she left the platform, the safety rope is said to have snapped, causing her to fall onto the cliffside below. The impact of the fall proved fatal. Emergency responders rushed her to a hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival.

Local authorities have confirmed the victim as Liu. Officials have described the case as a production safety responsibility accident, and an investigation has been launched to determine accountability. The scenic spot has also been closed temporarily as inquiries continue.

🚨💔 Heartbreaking tragedy unfolds in China again. On May 3, a female tourist named Liu died in a horrific accident at Maliuyan Adventure Park in Sichuan’s Huaying City. Strapped into the “Waterfall Swing” — a 168-meter-high ride over a roaring waterfall — she repeatedly screamed… pic.twitter.com/AUGPeQEfhv — Aric Chen (@aricchen) May 5, 2026

Adventure Operator Under Scrutiny

The ride was operated by an outdoor adventure company identified as “Chongqing Adventure Camp,” which had earlier promoted the cliff swing experience through its official social media channels. Following the incident, the scenic area announced a temporary closure from May 4 to May 10 for inspection and maintenance.

Safety Concerns Raised After Incident

The heartbreaking accident has raised serious concerns over safety measures at adventure tourism sites, especially rides involving height and harness systems. Authorities are now reviewing equipment standards and operational protocols as part of the ongoing investigation.

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