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Home > India News > Union Health Ministry Steps Up Precautionary Surveillance Amid Rising Hantavirus Concerns

Union Health Ministry Steps Up Precautionary Surveillance Amid Rising Hantavirus Concerns

The Union Health Ministry has started precautionary monitoring after hantavirus cases were reported on the cruise ship MV Hondius.

The Union Health Ministry has started precautionary monitoring after hantavirus cases were reported on the cruise ship MV Hondius. Photo: AI Generated
The Union Health Ministry has started precautionary monitoring after hantavirus cases were reported on the cruise ship MV Hondius. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-09 01:55 IST

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Union Health Ministry Steps Up Precautionary Surveillance Amid Rising Hantavirus Concerns

The Union Health Ministry has started precautionary monitoring after hantavirus cases were reported on the cruise ship MV Hondius. However, international health agencies have said the overall global public health risk remains low.

According to sources, the Union Health Ministry is closely monitoring the evolving situation relating to reported cases of hantavirus infection onboard the cruise ship MV Hondius, in coordination with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), World Health Organisation (WHO), and other international health authorities.

Preliminary information shared through WHO indicates that a total of eight probable cases of hantavirus infection have been reported onboard the vessel. Of these, five cases have been confirmed through laboratory testing, while three deaths have also been reported. The WHO was formally notified of the incident in the first week of May.

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According to the WHO, the virus involved is the Andes strain of hantavirus, which is known to have limited capability of human-to-human transmission and generally requires close and prolonged contact for spread. WHO has assessed the current public health risk as low, while indicating that additional cases may be reported due to the relatively long incubation period associated with the infection.

The official informed that the WHO is coordinating international response measures under the IHR mechanism, including strengthening diagnostic support, facilitating epidemiological assessment, and ensuring safe disembarkation and onward travel arrangements for passengers and crew.

The sources further stated that information received through IHR channels indicates that two Indian nationals are currently onboard the vessel. Both individuals are presently asymptomatic and are under observation in accordance with established international health protocols.

In view of the evolving situation and as a precautionary public health measure, the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) under IDSP, NCDC, convened a high-level review meeting involving senior officials from IDSP and IHR-NFP India to assess the situation and review preparedness measures.

The Union Health Ministry remains vigilant and is maintaining close coordination with WHO and other international partners, the official informed. Necessary public health measures are also being undertaken proactively to safeguard the health and well-being of Indian citizens. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: VCK Chief Thol. Thirumavalavan To Get Tamil Nadu Deputy CM post? What’s Behind Vijay’s BIG Next Move?

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Tags: cruise shipHantavirus ConcernsMV HondiusPrecautionary SurveillanceUnion Health Ministry

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Union Health Ministry Steps Up Precautionary Surveillance Amid Rising Hantavirus Concerns

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Union Health Ministry Steps Up Precautionary Surveillance Amid Rising Hantavirus Concerns
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Union Health Ministry Steps Up Precautionary Surveillance Amid Rising Hantavirus Concerns
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