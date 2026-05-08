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Home > World News > Watch: Trump Says ‘Hantavirus In Control’, People Dig Out His ‘Covid Will Go Away’ Video From 2020

Watch: Trump Says ‘Hantavirus In Control’, People Dig Out His ‘Covid Will Go Away’ Video From 2020

US President Donald Trump sparked fresh online debate after saying the hantavirus outbreak linked to cruise ship MV Hondius was 'under control', prompting social media users to resurface his 2020 remarks claiming Covid-19 would 'go away'. The hantavirus outbreak aboard the Dutch flagged ship has reportedly killed at least three passengers, while health authorities continue monitoring infected passengers and tracing possible contacts.

Watch: Trump Says ‘Hantavirus In Control’, People Dig Out His ‘Covid Will Go Away’ Video From 2020 (Image Credit: @RpsAgainstTrump/@FoxNews)
Watch: Trump Says ‘Hantavirus In Control’, People Dig Out His ‘Covid Will Go Away’ Video From 2020 (Image Credit: @RpsAgainstTrump/@FoxNews)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 10:18 IST

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Watch: Trump Says ‘Hantavirus In Control’, People Dig Out His ‘Covid Will Go Away’ Video From 2020

US President Donald Trump has been under the microscope again due to his comments on the recent hantavirus outbreak that has been associated with the Dutch flagged cruise ship MV Hondius. At an impromptu meeting with reporters near the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC, Trump said that he had been updated on the situation and stated that it was ‘very much, we hope, under control.’ The viral nature of his message on social media led many to recall his numerous suggestions that the coronavirus would ‘go away’ during the early days of Covid-19 in 2020.

Watch: What Trump Said Regarding Hantavirus



Hantavirus Outbreak In Cruise Ship MV Hondius

The outbreak in question is the case of hantavirus on the cruise ship MV Hondius, which was actually crossing the Atlantic. At least three passengers were reported dead and several others were sickened and emergency evacuations and increased health monitoring were reported. Over 140 passengers and crew are still aboard as the vessel is making its way to the Canary Islands in Spain. Former passengers and/or individuals who may have been exposed to the infected are also being traced by health authorities. At least five American passengers have already come back to the United States, though, and are being monitored for potential symptoms associated with the virus, reports said.

Trump’s ‘Covid Will Go Away’ Video From 2020

During his address to the media, Trump said officials and medical experts are closely tracking the outbreak and that they would be releasing a full report very soon. It should be okay, he said to ease concerns about the situation. But the tweet shortly brought up his controversial remarks made in the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. The clips were found on social media, in which Trump trivialized the threat of COVID-19, stating that it would ‘go away without a vaccine’ and that it was like other viruses that they would ‘work out by themselves’. His earlier comments on the hantavirus quickly went viral with his new post and caused a new outbreak of discussions regarding his methods in public health emergencies.



Trump’s Comment On Pandemic

Trump’s earlier comment on the pandemic has already drawn criticism from many users on social media platforms like X, Instagram and TikTok, who also wondered whether he was prematurely assuring people about the hantavirus outbreak. Memes and side by side videos and edited clips proliferated on social media, as users took a sly dig at similarities between the two scenarios. Some criticized Trump for downplaying the dangers of disease before the science has been done, others said he was trying to not to panic the public. The re released video quickly made the rounds on social media, particularly from those who can remember the times of fear and lack of understanding during the early months of the pandemic.

 What Is Hantavirus? 

Hantavirus is a little known disease of humans that may lead to serious lung disease when it is transmitted by a rodent. The global risk to the public is low, and human to human transmission is very rare, according to the World Health Organization. Despite this, the outbreak on the cruise ship has garnered global attention because of the fatalities that were reported on board and how hard it was to keep the infection contained in a travel setting. Trump’s comments have brought his infectious disease communication management into the spotlight again as investigators and health monitors continue their work and social media chat about his remarks.

Also Read: 2 Indians Aboard Ship Hit By Deadly Hantavirus Outbreak

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Tags: Covid Will Go Away VideoCruise Ship Outbreakdonald trumphantavirus outbreakMV HondiusTrump Hantavirus CommentTrump Viral Video

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Watch: Trump Says ‘Hantavirus In Control’, People Dig Out His ‘Covid Will Go Away’ Video From 2020

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Watch: Trump Says ‘Hantavirus In Control’, People Dig Out His ‘Covid Will Go Away’ Video From 2020
Watch: Trump Says ‘Hantavirus In Control’, People Dig Out His ‘Covid Will Go Away’ Video From 2020
Watch: Trump Says ‘Hantavirus In Control’, People Dig Out His ‘Covid Will Go Away’ Video From 2020
Watch: Trump Says ‘Hantavirus In Control’, People Dig Out His ‘Covid Will Go Away’ Video From 2020

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