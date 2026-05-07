Is Hantavirus As Deadly As COVID? Everything WHO Said As Cruise Ship Outbreak Sparks Global Concern

Hantavirus: World Health Organization has warned that more cases linked to the recent Hantavirus outbreak aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius could still emerge in the coming weeks, even though the global health body currently considers the overall public health risk to be low. Speaking during a press briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the outbreak involved the Andes virus strain, which is rare because it is the only known Hantavirus strain capable of limited human-to-human transmission during close contact. “Given the incubation period of the Andes virus, which can be up to six weeks, it is possible that more cases may be reported,” Dr. Ghebreyesus said. However, he added, “while this is a serious incident, WHO assesses the public health risk as low.”

Cruise ship journey across the Atlantic turned into international health emergency

The Hantavirus outbreak took place on the Dutch-flagged MV Hondius, which was travelling from Argentina towards Cabo Verde across the Atlantic Ocean. According to WHO, eight cases have so far been identified onboard. Out of these, five have been laboratory-confirmed as Hantavirus infections, while three are still considered suspected cases.

As per reports, the outbreak has already led to three deaths. WHO said investigations into the source of the Hantavirus outbreak are continuing. Officials believe the first infected passengers may have been exposed to rodents during a bird-watching trip through Argentina, Chile and Uruguay before boarding the ship. Dr. Ghebreyesus explained that Hantaviruses usually spread through contact with infected rodents or exposure to their urine, saliva or droppings.

WHO says the Andes Virus is rare because it can spread between humans

The WHO chief explained that the virus involved in this outbreak is the Andes strain, found mainly in Latin America. Unlike most other Hantavirus strains, the Andes virus is known to allow limited person-to-person transmission. WHO confirmed that another passenger who left the ship in St Helena later tested positive in Zurich, Switzerland.

As per reports, Genome sequencing conducted at Geneva University Hospital later confirmed the infection as Hantavirus. The cruise ship is now travelling towards the Canary Islands after Spain agreed to receive the vessel. Dr. Ghebreyesus publicly thanked Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for allowing the ship to dock. He described Spain’s decision as an act of “generosity” and “solidarity.” He further added that “Once again, we assess the risk to the people of the Canary Islands as low.”

WHO explains timeline of deaths and serious cases linked to Hantavirus

According to WHO, the first known patient reportedly developed symptoms on April 6 and later died onboard the vessel on April 11. At first, doctors did not suspect Hantavirus because the symptoms resembled other respiratory illnesses. The man’s wife later became sick after leaving the ship at St Helena. She eventually died in Johannesburg, South Africa, after her condition worsened during a flight on April 25.

A third passenger died on May 2 after showing symptoms several days earlier. WHO said another patient remains in intensive care in South Africa. Three symptomatic passengers were evacuated to the Netherlands for treatment, while two of them are currently in stable condition.

WHO says “This is not COVID” as officials try to calm public fear

WHO officials stressed repeatedly that the Hantavirus outbreak should not be compared to the COVID-19 pandemic. “This is not COVID. This is a very different virus, and we know this virus. Hantavirus has been around for many years,” said WHO director Maria Van Kerkhove, according to reports.

She explained that the outbreak remains limited to the cruise ship and those onboard. WHO emergency director Abdi Rahman Mahamud also said authorities believe the outbreak can remain controlled if countries cooperate. “We believe this will be a limited outbreak if the public health measures are implemented and solidarity shown across all countries,” he said.

Isolation, monitoring and global cooperation continue as ship heads to Spain

Reports say that the WHO said strict containment measures are already in place onboard the ship. These include cabin isolation, disinfection procedures, symptom monitoring and medical assessments for passengers and crew members. A WHO expert, along with specialists from the Netherlands and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, remains onboard to supervise the health measures until the ship reaches Spain.

Dr. Ghebreyesus also stressed the importance of global cooperation while discussing the Hantavirus situation. “Things are progressing as they should under the International Health Regulations. We will continue to share what we know because the world must remain safe. Any gap in coverage gives the virus an opportunity to spread. Solidarity is critically important. Viruses do not care about politics. Solidarity remains our strongest immunity,” he said.

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