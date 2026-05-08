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Home > World News > 2 Indians Aboard Ship Hit By Deadly Hantavirus Outbreak

2 Indians Aboard Ship Hit By Deadly Hantavirus Outbreak

Two Indian crew members from 149 people are affected with Hantavirus, a rare and highly deadly virus in MV Hondius ship.

Two Indian crew members from 149 people are affected with Hantavirus, a rare and highly deadly virus in MV Hondius ship. Photo: AFP News
Two Indian crew members from 149 people are affected with Hantavirus, a rare and highly deadly virus in MV Hondius ship. Photo: AFP News

Published By: Pratik Das
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 00:40 IST

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2 Indians Aboard Ship Hit By Deadly Hantavirus Outbreak

Two Indian crew members are among 149 people on a luxury expedition ship stuck in the Atlantic Ocean, where three passengers have died and eight others are infected with Hantavirus, a rare and highly deadly virus.

The 149 people on board came from 23 different countries. Most were tourists from countries like Great Britain, the United States, Germany, and Spain. Among the crew members, which included workers from the Philippines, Ukraine, the Netherlands, and Poland, There were also two Indians, their nationality has been confirmed, but their condition has not been revealed.

What Is Hantavirus And How Does It Spread?

The virus found on the ship is called Hantavirus, specifically the Andes strain. It can spread from one person to another, but not simply by being in the same crowded room or sitting nearby. The virus usually spreads through very close contact, such as between spouses, cabin mates, or doctors treating infected patients without proper protection.

Hantavirus is carried by rodents such as rats, mice, and voles, which usually do not show any signs of illness. Humans can get infected by breathing in air contaminated with dried urine or droppings from these animals. Direct contact with these animals is not necessary, simply inhaling infected dust in certain places can be dangerous.

Why The Andes Strain Of Hantavirus Is So Dangerous

In Asia and Europe, including India, the virus mainly affects the kidneys and is serious but often treatable. However, in the Americas, the virus attacks the lungs and can become far more deadly. The Andes strain detected on the ship belongs to this American type, where severe cases can have up to 50 percent death rate.

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Indian Crew Members On MV Hondius Remain Under Watch

The two Indian crew members on the ship are part of the staff members that help operate the ship. Out of the 61 crew members on the Hondius, 38 are from the Philippines, five from Ukraine, five from the Netherlands, and two from India. This mix of workers from different maritime countries is common on ships that travel to remote parts of the world, where crew members work behind the scenes while passengers explore.

So far, no details have been shared about the health condition of the two Indian crew members, whether they were near infected passengers, or if they have undergone testing.

Hantavirus Cases In India Raise Concerns Over Underdiagnosis

India has seen Hantavirus cases before. In 2008, a study in Tamil Nadu found 28 cases among warehouse workers, farmers, and tribal rodent catchers. Another case was reported in 2021 when a quarry worker tested positive. Experts say the bigger concern in India is not a major outbreak on ships, but the possibility of cases going unnoticed because Hantavirus symptoms can look very similar to diseases like dengue or leptospirosis. The danger is often hidden and difficult to detect.

MV Hondius To Reach Tenerife As Health Checks Planned

The MV Hondius is expected to reach Tenerife in about three and a half days. Once it arrives, passengers will undergo health checks, the ship will be disinfected, and authorities will trace people who may have come into contact with the infected individuals. However, the condition and situation of the two Indian crew members are still unclear.

The outbreak is a reminder that dangerous diseases can spread across borders easily. Viruses do not need passports, they can travel through contaminated dust, in remote forests, or even on a ship sailing across the Atlantic Ocean.

Also Read: Is Hantavirus As Deadly As COVID? Everything WHO Said As Cruise Ship Outbreak Sparks Global Concern

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Tags: deadly virushantavirusIndian crew membersMV Hondius

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2 Indians Aboard Ship Hit By Deadly Hantavirus Outbreak

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2 Indians Aboard Ship Hit By Deadly Hantavirus Outbreak
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