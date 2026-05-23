APO’s 68th Meet In New Delhi Focuses On AI-Driven Growth And Asia-Pacific Productivity

The 68th Session of the Governing Body Meeting (GBM) of the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) concluded successfully in New Delhi after three days of deliberations, strategic discussions and high-level engagements held from 20-22 May 2026 at Bharat Mandapam.

The National Productivity Council (NPC), operating under the auspices of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, convened the conference, according to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The three-day programme commenced on 20 May 2026 with preparatory and closed-door meetings, followed by networking and cultural engagements aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and collaboration among member economies.

The plenary sessions held on 21 and 22 May 2026 deliberated on several important agenda items concerning the future direction, governance and strategic priorities of the APO. Discussions included adoption of the Annual Report of the Secretary-General, Financial Report for the Year 2025, appointment of auditors for 2026, recommendations of the APO Vision 2030 Steering Committee, APO preliminary budget for the 2027-28 biennium, governance reforms, progress reports on regional productivity initiatives and measures for strengthening institutional performance and compliance.

The inaugural session held on 21 May 2026 was graced by Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, who delivered the inaugural address as the Guest of Honour.

Goyal highlighted India’s productivity-led growth, digital public infrastructure, manufacturing and logistics reforms, MSME empowerment, sustainability initiatives and regional cooperation.

The Governing Body Meeting also marked key leadership transitions, with APO Director for Indonesia, Prof. Anwar Sanusi, assuming charge as APO Chair for 2026-27, succeeding APO Director for India and Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, Amardeep Singh Bhatia. The Acting APO Directors for Iran and Japan assumed the roles of First and Second Vice Chairs, respectively.

A major highlight of the event was the presentation of the APO Awards for Productivity Advocates, Technical Experts and NPC Special Recognition Awards in recognition of outstanding contributions to productivity enhancement and organisational excellence.

The Asian Productivity Organization established the APO Accreditation Body (APO-AB) to assess and accredit Certification Bodies for Productivity Specialists among APO member economies. So far, 13 APO member economies, including India, have received certification. During the event, the APO-AB Accreditation Certificate was presented to the National Productivity Organization Certification Body of Cambodia.

During the Governing Body Meeting, member economies reaffirmed their collective commitment towards advancing the objectives of APO Vision 2030 and strengthening cooperation in areas such as digital transformation, sustainable development, innovation, capacity building and productivity-led growth.

The closing session held on 22 May 2026 commenced with remarks by the APO Chair, followed by observations from India’s Alternate Director, Neerja Sekhar. This was followed by the announcement that the 69th GBM will be hosted in Lao PDR in 2027 and the 67th Workshop Summit Meeting (SM) of Heads of APO Economies will be held in Sri Lanka in 2027.

Under “Any Other Business,” APO informed member economies about the initiative under GAIA (Genuine AI Action), under Vision 2030, emphasising AI-driven productivity enhancement and modernisation of training systems. Thereafter, the Summary Record of Proceedings (Days 1 and 2) was adopted as presented by the Second Vice Chair, Japan, and the session concluded with the closing statement by the APO Chair.

Later, delegates participated in cultural visits to prominent heritage sites in Delhi, including the National Museum, Humayun’s Tomb, the India Gate-Central Vista ceremonial avenue and The Light and the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One. The exposition showcased sacred relics of Lord Buddha along with sculptures, manuscripts and artefacts reflecting India’s Buddhist heritage. Hosted at the Rai Pithora Cultural Complex, New Delhi, the exposition highlighted India’s spiritual and civilisational legacy. Delegates appreciated the opportunity to experience India’s rich cultural heritage.

The successful hosting of the 68th Governing Body Meeting of the Asian Productivity Organization reaffirmed India’s commitment to advancing productivity, strengthening regional cooperation and fostering sustainable socio-economic development across the Asia-Pacific region. (ANI) Also Read: Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8.5 Update: Redesigned Interface, AI-Powered Bixby, And New Customisation Features

