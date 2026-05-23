Suicide Or Murder? Indian Woman, Her Daughter Found Dead Inside Sharjah Building

A 35-year-old Indian expatriate woman and her 5-year-old child were found dead in a residential apartment building in Sharjah, reports of Malayalam media outlets indicate. The case is a shock to the community and still under further investigations by local authorities. The mother and child were found dead at an apartment in Al Nahda area on Wednesday morning. A case has been registered as a suicide by Sharjah police and the matter has been referred to the Public Prosecution for further investigations, officials said. Legal proceedings are under process currently.

No further details have been released by the authorities so far about the circumstances of the finding. No explanation is available of the series of events.

Neighbouring Apartment Has Family Member

The expatriate was reportedly running an online business before the incident and staying in Sharjah with her family. Reports by media sources indicate that there are other relatives staying in UAE. The death has reportedly hit close to heart as her sister’s family lives in a neighbouring apartment and her father-in-law and brother-in-law’s family are also based in UAE.

The identities of the deceased have not been released yet.

Case Creates Unrest In Expat Community

Once again, specific expatriate families have been hit by tragedy. Members of the community are stunned by the event and have urged people to understand that help can be sought in mental health and family welfare services that are available to people in UAE.

The issue has led to debates among social media members of the Indian expatriate community in UAE.

Emergence Of Similar Cases Has Led To Community Responses

In recent years, several expatriate families have been involved in tragic events and created widespread outcry and prompted discussions regarding emotional aspects of life, family pressures and access to services.

In these instances of expatriate families, community groups have started animal safety, mental health and early intervention programmes that aim to create awareness and help people seeking help and connect those who may be struggling with emotional aspects of life and family pressures and support networks.

The Indian Association Sharjah, for example, launched a campaign called RISE that urges people to seek help when they need it and connect them with families and support networks.

Moreover, the authorities have not provided more information about the case, and the Public Prosecution will investigate further and check all the reports. Authorities have not provided more information about the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

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