Hull City vs Middlesbrough Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English League Championship Final in India, USA, UK, And More

Hull City will come face to face against Middlesbrough in the English League Championship Final on Saturday, May 23 2026,. The most awaited match of the year will take place at Wembley Stadium, London and what really makes this final so interesting are the gigantic recent controversies. While Middlesbrough lost their semifinal match, they were granted entry to the final straight away after Southampton were controversially excluded due to a Spygate scandal that involved a huge controversy. Hull City, meanwhile, defeated Millwall very convincingly and secured a spot in the final with no trouble at all. As the reward is a top-tier spot in the league, it is football lovers from all across the globe who want to find the live streaming information right now.

Hull City vs Middlesbrough: English League Championship Final Match Details

Match Hull City Vs Middlesbrough Date Saturday May 23 2026 Time 3:30 p.m. BST | 10:30 am ET | 8:00 pm IST | 12:30 am AEST Venue Wembley Stadium London

When Is The Hull City vs Middlesbrough Match?

The crucial playoff final between Hull City and Middlesbrough will officially take place today, Saturday, May 23 2026. The match kickoff is scheduled for exactly 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time. This translates to 3:30 PM British Summer Time locally and 10:30 AM Eastern Time in America.

Where Is The Hull City vs Middlesbrough Match?

This ultimate English Premier League promotion decider will be played at the historic Wembley Stadium in London. This magnificent venue traditionally hosts all major English domestic football finals, providing the perfect stadium atmosphere for such an incredibly pressure-filled fixture.

When And Where To Watch Hull City vs Middlesbrough Live In India?

For football supporters in India, there is no traditional television broadcast available for this crucial playoff final. Indian viewers can exclusively stream all the live action directly on the FanCode mobile application and website by purchasing a specific match pass or subscription.

When And Where To Watch Hull City vs Middlesbrough in the USA?

Soccer enthusiasts located in the United States can easily catch all the live action digitally. The exclusive broadcasting rights for the English League Championship in America belong to the ESPN network. Fans can securely stream the entire playoff match live using the ESPN Plus platform.

When And Where To Watch English League Championship Final Between Hull City vs Middlesbrough in the UK?

Local supporters from the United Kingdom can watch this massive football battle live on television through the Sky Sports network. The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event. Additionally, fans can stream the game using the Sky GO application.