Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8.5 Update: Redesigned Interface, AI-Powered Bixby, And New Customisation Features

South Korean tech giant Samsung recently rolled out One UI 8.5 to Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24 lineup which consists of a suite of advanced new AI tools. The tech giant is now rolling out the update to older flagship and mid-range Galaxy smartphones globally. However, these smartphones will not receive all the AI features that are available in the Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup.

Galaxy S23 Gets the Update

Samsung has now started rolling out the stable One UI 8.5 update to the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra globally, with Europe and India among the first regions to get it outside South Korea. The rollout started in South Korea first and is now expanding to more countries over the coming days.

What Galaxy S23 Users Will Get

The update brings a few solid improvements for S23 owners, but it is not the full package. For Galaxy S23 users, the main new AI feature is a smarter Bixby powered by Perplexity, which can now understand natural language to find features or change settings on the phone when asked.

The update brings a fully customisable Quick Panel, a new Device Care menu design, and an upgraded Bixby that understands natural language. Bixby now features Perplexity integration to pull in relevant information from the internet, along with a conversation history section.

However, Galaxy S23 users are not expected to get the other new AI tools that come with the update on newer devices, which could affect the phone’s trade-in value going forward.

A New Look with Ambient Design

One of the biggest visible changes in One UI 8.5 is how the interface looks. Samsung has significantly redesigned the interface with blurring effects now applied to Quick Settings, the volume bar, the notification centre, and other system navigation elements. This new visual style is called Ambient Design and it shows up right after you install the update.

Galaxy A56 Also Getting the Update

Mid-range users are not left out. Samsung has started rolling out One UI 8.5 to the Galaxy A56, beginning in South Korea and quickly expanding to Europe and other global markets.

Samsung splits its Galaxy AI features by device tier. Flagship phones get the full set of tools, while A-series phones receive a smaller selection called Awesome Intelligence, a curated group of AI features suited to the hardware. So A56 users will get real AI improvements, just not everything available on the S25 or Z Fold 7.

The core One UI 8.5 changes, including Ambient Design, the Quick Panel overhaul, and Perplexity-powered Bixby, apply to all devices regardless of price tier.

Phones That Will Not Get the Update

Not every Galaxy phone makes the cut. Devices outside the One UI 8.5 eligibility window include the Galaxy S21 series (non-FE), the Galaxy Note 20 series, and older Galaxy A, M, and F models released before 2023. These phones did not receive One UI 8.0 either, or Samsung has not included them in this program.

How to Check for the Update

If you own an eligible device, you can check by going to Settings, then Software Update, and tap Download and Install. Users with eligible devices who are not enrolled in the beta program will see a larger download, while those already on the beta will receive a smaller update package. Make sure your battery is above 30 percent before you start.