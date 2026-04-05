LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Why Is Toyota Planning To Discontinue Innova Crysta Despite Strong Demand? This New Variant Is Set To Replace Diesel MPV By 2027

Why Is Toyota Planning To Discontinue Innova Crysta Despite Strong Demand? This New Variant Is Set To Replace Diesel MPV By 2027

Toyota Innova Crysta is likely to be discontinued due to stricter emission norms, despite strong demand. Toyota Innova Hycross and new hybrid variants are expected to replace it as Toyota shifts towards cleaner technology.

Toyota Plans To Discontinue Innova Crysta (Image: X)
Toyota Plans To Discontinue Innova Crysta (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 5, 2026 19:10:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Is Toyota Planning To Discontinue Innova Crysta Despite Strong Demand? This New Variant Is Set To Replace Diesel MPV By 2027

In India’s MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle) segment, one of the most popular family carry-all vehicles is the Toyota Innova Crysta; however, it will no longer be manufactured and sold after the summer of 2027. The Toyota Innova Crysta has experienced strong demand and has an established loyal customer base.

One reason for the decision is new government regulations for automobile manufacturers that will greatly reduce allowable levels of carbon emissions from diesel vehicles, with diesel-powered ladder frame chassis MPVs falling within that limitation.

Why Toyota is discontinuing the Innova Crysta

There are multiple reasons that Toyota has made the decision to cease producing and selling the Innova Crysta. First, the introduction of stricter corporate average fuel efficiency (CAFE) standards on all automobile manufacturers will make it difficult for large diesel-burning ladder frame chassis MPVs, such as the Innova Crysta, to be manufactured and sold after the implementation of CAFE 3. This will limit the growth potential and marketability of diesel-powered fleet vehicles manufactured by Toyota. Additionally, the new government regulations will require that all new technology will be based on more environmentally friendly hybrid technology that will help reduce pollution.

You Might Be Interested In

Another reason for this is the regulatory advantages that hybrid vehicles have. Hybrid vehicles are awarded “super credits,”  that is, for regulatory reporting purposes, each hybrid vehicle sold is counted multiple times towards the company’s overall emissions number. This has motivated companies to sell hybrids instead of diesel models. Consequently, continuing with high-emissions diesel MPVs is no longer a viable business option.

A history of the Innova Crysta

The Innova Crysta is one of India’s most popular MPVs for several years, built upon the IMV platform shared between brands in the Toyota family (such as Hilux, Fortuner, etc). The Innova Crysta uses the same rugged ladder frame used in the Hilux and is powered by Toyota’s 2.4 L diesel engine (which Toyota designed specifically for long-distance use). With this type of construction and engine combination, the Innova Crysta was a very reliable MPV for taxi use and long trips.

The Innova Crysta has developed a reputation for being comfortable to ride in, very durable over time, and causing very little fatigue while doing long-distance trips. Even after many new MPVs have been released, the Crysta still has an equally strong demand from commercial buyers as it did before. In fact, there was a time that Toyota was not planning to discontinue the Crysta; however, there was so much demand for the MPVs that, because of production issues with the new models, Toyata had no idea when they would stop producing the Innova Crysta.

What will take the place of the Innova Crysta?

With the results of the Innova Crysta coming to a close, Toyota is currently working on launching an entry-level rival to the Toyota Innova Hycross. This new model is being internally called 840D (not to be confused with the 840 all-new designation) and will be a low-spec model primarily for fleet customers.

The new version of the Hycross will be equipped with a strong hybrid powertrain capable of achieving better fuel consumption figures and will comply with more stringent emissions standards. The intended pricing structure of this new model is more competitive than current models by providing fewer features. It will therefore be more viable for customers who were originally considering the Innova Crysta.

Flex-fuel and hybrid technology are at the forefront

In addition to the hybrid powertrain, a flex-fuel option is being considered for the Hycross. Several versions of these types of engines have been demonstrated by the company at venues like the Bharat Mobility Expo, and are designed to run on higher concentrations of ethanol in support of the government’s direction towards cleaner fuels.

As stated by experts, the combination of hybrid technology with the ability of flex-fuel engines to produce fuel-efficient vehicles will help to provide fleet operators with consistent fuel economy even when utilizing blended fuel.

The Departure of the Innova Crysta will create a significant void in the Indian diesel Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) market, as presently, there are no contenders to fill such a large gap with an equivalent body-on-frame, diesel model. Although Mahindra and Tata have developed solid, reliable diesel engines; neither company has produced any MPV that does not use a unibody construction.

Also Read: Triumph Bonneville 400cc Spotted With Dual Rear Shocks, 6 Speed Gearbox, And Classic Roadster Look—Check All Details And Upgrades

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: innova crsyta newsinnova crystainnova crysta price

RELATED News

Oppo F33 Series To Debut Soon In India: Bigger Batteries, Enhanced Durability, And Upgraded Chipset, Check All Details And Price

iPhone Fold Unboxing: Book Style OLED Display, A20 Pro Chip, And Premium Build, Check All Details And Price

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Review: Rich Sound, Effective ANC, And Long Battery Life, Check All Features And Price

2026 Volkswagen Taigun To Debut Soon: Updates Design, Enhanced Technology And Cabin—Check All Features And Launch Date

OnePlus Nord 6 To Debut Soon With 165Hz Refresh Rate Display: Know Truth Behind High Refresh Rate, Limitation And Impact On Buyers

LATEST NEWS

Artemis II Astronauts’ ‘Last Look At Earth’ Goes Viral: NASA Shares Stunning Crescent Planet Image From Orion

Did Donald Trump Threaten Nuclear Strike On Iran? What His ‘Tuesday 8 PM Eastern Time’ Message Means

Panic In San Marcos: Massive Wildfire Threatens California State University San Marcos, Evacuations Ordered

Tensions Surge As Trump Issues 8 PM Tuesday Ultimatum; Iran Told To Reopen Strait Or Risk Major Conflict Ahead

WATCH: Massive Blaze Erupts At Russia’s Novorossiysk Port After Ukrainian Drone Attack, Shockwaves Felt Across The Black Sea

Libya Coast Tragedy: Migrant Boat Capsizes At Sea, Two Dead Confirmed As Dozens Remain Missing Amid Rescue Efforts

The Boys Season 5: Release Date Mystery Deepens As Fans Await The Final Chapter, When And Where Can You Watch It?

Shots Fired Near White House Send Shockwaves As Secret Service Hunts Suspect After Lafayette Park Shooting

RCB vs CSK: Where Does Devdutt Padikkal Rank In Orange Cap Race? — Who Are The Top Run-Scorers In IPL 2026?

Pakistan Storm Horror: 45 Dead, 105 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As Rain Triggers Multiple Fatal Accidents

Why Is Toyota Planning To Discontinue Innova Crysta Despite Strong Demand? This New Variant Is Set To Replace Diesel MPV By 2027

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Is Toyota Planning To Discontinue Innova Crysta Despite Strong Demand? This New Variant Is Set To Replace Diesel MPV By 2027

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Is Toyota Planning To Discontinue Innova Crysta Despite Strong Demand? This New Variant Is Set To Replace Diesel MPV By 2027
Why Is Toyota Planning To Discontinue Innova Crysta Despite Strong Demand? This New Variant Is Set To Replace Diesel MPV By 2027
Why Is Toyota Planning To Discontinue Innova Crysta Despite Strong Demand? This New Variant Is Set To Replace Diesel MPV By 2027
Why Is Toyota Planning To Discontinue Innova Crysta Despite Strong Demand? This New Variant Is Set To Replace Diesel MPV By 2027

QUICK LINKS