Why Is Toyota Planning To Discontinue Innova Crysta Despite Strong Demand? This New Variant Is Set To Replace Diesel MPV By 2027

In India’s MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle) segment, one of the most popular family carry-all vehicles is the Toyota Innova Crysta; however, it will no longer be manufactured and sold after the summer of 2027. The Toyota Innova Crysta has experienced strong demand and has an established loyal customer base.

One reason for the decision is new government regulations for automobile manufacturers that will greatly reduce allowable levels of carbon emissions from diesel vehicles, with diesel-powered ladder frame chassis MPVs falling within that limitation.

Why Toyota is discontinuing the Innova Crysta

There are multiple reasons that Toyota has made the decision to cease producing and selling the Innova Crysta. First, the introduction of stricter corporate average fuel efficiency (CAFE) standards on all automobile manufacturers will make it difficult for large diesel-burning ladder frame chassis MPVs, such as the Innova Crysta, to be manufactured and sold after the implementation of CAFE 3. This will limit the growth potential and marketability of diesel-powered fleet vehicles manufactured by Toyota. Additionally, the new government regulations will require that all new technology will be based on more environmentally friendly hybrid technology that will help reduce pollution.

Another reason for this is the regulatory advantages that hybrid vehicles have. Hybrid vehicles are awarded “super credits,” that is, for regulatory reporting purposes, each hybrid vehicle sold is counted multiple times towards the company’s overall emissions number. This has motivated companies to sell hybrids instead of diesel models. Consequently, continuing with high-emissions diesel MPVs is no longer a viable business option.

A history of the Innova Crysta

The Innova Crysta is one of India’s most popular MPVs for several years, built upon the IMV platform shared between brands in the Toyota family (such as Hilux, Fortuner, etc). The Innova Crysta uses the same rugged ladder frame used in the Hilux and is powered by Toyota’s 2.4 L diesel engine (which Toyota designed specifically for long-distance use). With this type of construction and engine combination, the Innova Crysta was a very reliable MPV for taxi use and long trips.

The Innova Crysta has developed a reputation for being comfortable to ride in, very durable over time, and causing very little fatigue while doing long-distance trips. Even after many new MPVs have been released, the Crysta still has an equally strong demand from commercial buyers as it did before. In fact, there was a time that Toyota was not planning to discontinue the Crysta; however, there was so much demand for the MPVs that, because of production issues with the new models, Toyata had no idea when they would stop producing the Innova Crysta.

What will take the place of the Innova Crysta?

With the results of the Innova Crysta coming to a close, Toyota is currently working on launching an entry-level rival to the Toyota Innova Hycross. This new model is being internally called 840D (not to be confused with the 840 all-new designation) and will be a low-spec model primarily for fleet customers.

The new version of the Hycross will be equipped with a strong hybrid powertrain capable of achieving better fuel consumption figures and will comply with more stringent emissions standards. The intended pricing structure of this new model is more competitive than current models by providing fewer features. It will therefore be more viable for customers who were originally considering the Innova Crysta.

Flex-fuel and hybrid technology are at the forefront

In addition to the hybrid powertrain, a flex-fuel option is being considered for the Hycross. Several versions of these types of engines have been demonstrated by the company at venues like the Bharat Mobility Expo, and are designed to run on higher concentrations of ethanol in support of the government’s direction towards cleaner fuels.

As stated by experts, the combination of hybrid technology with the ability of flex-fuel engines to produce fuel-efficient vehicles will help to provide fleet operators with consistent fuel economy even when utilizing blended fuel.

The Departure of the Innova Crysta will create a significant void in the Indian diesel Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) market, as presently, there are no contenders to fill such a large gap with an equivalent body-on-frame, diesel model. Although Mahindra and Tata have developed solid, reliable diesel engines; neither company has produced any MPV that does not use a unibody construction.

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