Why Was Ex-BRS MLA Balka Suman Arrested? Allegations, Charges And Latest Updates

BRS ex MLA Balka Suman was booked by the Hyderabad police for allegedly making inflammatory remarks at a party meeting held on May 30, 2026. The former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA was taken into custody at BRS Bhavan, Hyderabad, leading to clashes between the Top Party and the ruling government in the state.

Why Was Balka Suman Arrested?

Experts say Balka Suman is on police books for allegedly making inflammatory remarks during a BRS Workers meeting held at Telangana Bhavan on May 26, 2026. Police say Balka Suman demanded the party supporters to damage Singareni Collieries properties, and hold militant-like protests. Police filed a case against Balka Suman on receiving complaints and videos circulated online after the meeting.

The police filed a case against Balka Suman after a complaint said Balka Suman demanded people to vandalize the Singareni company buildings, including Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad. Such remarks may lead to violence, destruction of public property and breach of peace in Telangana, police say.

What Were The Charges?

Police booked Balka Suman under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The allegations were of criminal intimidation, spreading misinformation which leads to fear, conspiracy, and abetting offences related to the destruction of public hall property .

Prior to handing over to police, Balka Suman denied any wrongdoing and claimed the allegations were an attempt to silence him. Suman further said that the Congress govt is targeting him because he has been critical of it. He also highlighted cases filed against him during Telangana statehood agitation and alleged that political harassments are being continued by the govt.

Political Reactions Emerge

BRS leaders have condemned the move. Senior party leaders like KT Rama Rao (KTR) said that Congress govt is abetting the police toughening up opposition leaders. But it was the BRS who called it political, while seniors of the block party have defended the police action over alleged threats to law and order and public safety.

Balka Suman was brought to Nampally Police Station, after undergoing a medical examination. Suman was later produced before a judge. Legal proceedings are expected to go on as police probe allegations regarding the speech.

Who Is Balka Suman?

Balka Suman is a former Member of Parliament from Peddapalli and a former MLA from Chennur constituency and former representation of Telangana. He has been a member of BRS but is associated with the party since Telangana statehood movement.

Conclusion

Balka suman’s arrest is due to his inflammatory remarks promising to attack Singareni properties and public infrastructure. The police claims the arrest was required to prevent untoward incident and public safety. On the other hand, BRS alleges that it is a politically motivated move. The legal proceedings are likely to be a prominent political issue in Telangana for the next few days.

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Disclaimer: The content of this article is sourced from official statements made by police, reports and journalistic coverage available at the time of publication. Legal process is pending on Balka suman’s side and final verdict will be there.