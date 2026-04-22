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Home > Entertainment News > Is Allu Arjun All Set To Become Vicky Kaushal And Virat Kohli’s Neighbour? Pushpa 2 Star Rents A Swanky Sea-Facing 5BHK In Juhu For A Whopping Rs.16 Lakh Per Month

Is Allu Arjun All Set To Become Vicky Kaushal And Virat Kohli’s Neighbour? Pushpa 2 Star Rents A Swanky Sea-Facing 5BHK In Juhu For A Whopping Rs.16 Lakh Per Month

Allu Arjun has leased a 5BHK sea-facing luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu for Rs 16 lakh monthly, marking his Hindi film industry expansion. The move places him near Bollywood and sports elites while balancing work in Mumbai with his Hyderabad base.

Allu Arjun Rents Luxury Juhu 5BHK for Rs 16 Lakh, Joins Elite Bollywood Neighbourhood
Allu Arjun Rents Luxury Juhu 5BHK for Rs 16 Lakh, Joins Elite Bollywood Neighbourhood

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 22, 2026 17:10:51 IST

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Is Allu Arjun All Set To Become Vicky Kaushal And Virat Kohli’s Neighbour? Pushpa 2 Star Rents A Swanky Sea-Facing 5BHK In Juhu For A Whopping Rs.16 Lakh Per Month

The ‘Icon Star’ Allu Arjun, who represents South Indian cinema, has opened his first business operations in the Hindi film industry through his rental agreement of a luxurious 5BHK residential unit located in Mumbai’s Juhu neighborhood. The Pushpa actor, who has achieved success in his films across all of India, has chosen to create a second home in the ‘City of Dreams’ while he works on his future projects, which include Atlee’s Raaka and his partnership with Lokesh Kanagaraj. The sea-facing property, which occupies 6000 square feet of space on Juhu Tara Road, demands a monthly payment of Rs 16 lakh and requires users to commit to a three-year rental agreement. 

Allu Arjun’s Juhu Move Boosts His Pan-India Stardom as He Joins Elite Bollywood Neighbourhood of Power Couples

The new residence establishes him as a VIP associate of famous couples such as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif and Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, which strengthens his image as a nationwide icon who connects Tollywood with Bollywood.

Coastal Tranquility Meets High-Octane Career Logistics

The selection of a Mumbai home by Allu Arjun combined his family’s desire for comfort with his need for work-related space. The family selected the 5BHK penthouse because it provided complete Arabian Sea views, which Sneha Reddy required as a must-have feature for herself and their two children Ayaan and Arha, who will spend their school breaks in the city. The property offers resort-style amenities because it has a private plunge pool and four parking spaces, which together create a calming oasis in the middle of Mumbai. 

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Allu Arjun Crafts Zen-Inspired “Creative Cocoon” Amid Global Travels to Perfect His Dream Luxury Home

The couple has been traveling to different locations over the last 12 months because they want to personally supervise the interior design process, which they decided to create through a combination of abundant plant life and zen design elements. The actor’s design creates a quiet space that functions as a “creative cocoon” that helps him train for his current film work, which showcases his most challenging high-pressure roles.

Strategic Geographic Pivot for the Pan-India Icon

The business aspect of Indian cinema has developed its present shape because the company chose to pay almost Rs 2 crore for annual rent expenses. Allu Arjun maintains his primary residence at ‘Blessing,’ which covers 8,000-square-feet in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills, but needs a base in Mumbai for his upcoming work in the Hindi-speaking regions. The actor established his residence in Juhu, which enables him to quickly travel between filming locations and production meetings while he becomes part of the Mumbai entertainment industry. 

Dual-City Lifestyle Strengthens Allu Arjun’s Pan-India Influence and Bollywood Clout

This “dual-city” lifestyle allows him to maintain his roots in the South while being physically present to capitalize on the massive momentum generated by his recent global acclaim. The proximity to Virat Kohli and Vicky Kaushal serves to establish his status as a leading figure in the Indian entertainment industry who has emerged as a permanent presence within the entertainment business.

Also Read: Who Is Vinod Suryavanshi? Panchayat Actor’s Explosive Caste Bias Claim Stuns Fans, Says Temple Doors Still Remain Closed To Him

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Is Allu Arjun All Set To Become Vicky Kaushal And Virat Kohli’s Neighbour? Pushpa 2 Star Rents A Swanky Sea-Facing 5BHK In Juhu For A Whopping Rs.16 Lakh Per Month

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Is Allu Arjun All Set To Become Vicky Kaushal And Virat Kohli’s Neighbour? Pushpa 2 Star Rents A Swanky Sea-Facing 5BHK In Juhu For A Whopping Rs.16 Lakh Per Month

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Is Allu Arjun All Set To Become Vicky Kaushal And Virat Kohli’s Neighbour? Pushpa 2 Star Rents A Swanky Sea-Facing 5BHK In Juhu For A Whopping Rs.16 Lakh Per Month
Is Allu Arjun All Set To Become Vicky Kaushal And Virat Kohli’s Neighbour? Pushpa 2 Star Rents A Swanky Sea-Facing 5BHK In Juhu For A Whopping Rs.16 Lakh Per Month
Is Allu Arjun All Set To Become Vicky Kaushal And Virat Kohli’s Neighbour? Pushpa 2 Star Rents A Swanky Sea-Facing 5BHK In Juhu For A Whopping Rs.16 Lakh Per Month
Is Allu Arjun All Set To Become Vicky Kaushal And Virat Kohli’s Neighbour? Pushpa 2 Star Rents A Swanky Sea-Facing 5BHK In Juhu For A Whopping Rs.16 Lakh Per Month

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