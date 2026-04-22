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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: KKR Eliminated? MI on Brink, CSK in Trouble as PBKS, RCB Lead Race — Check Latest Standings

IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: KKR Eliminated? MI on Brink, CSK in Trouble as PBKS, RCB Lead Race — Check Latest Standings

IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Scenarios: As the league reaches the halfway mark, Punjab Kings and RCB lead the race, while MI and CSK face a "must-win" situation in the upcoming El Clasico. Get the detailed points breakdown, win requirements, and NRR analysis for all 10 teams, including the critical road ahead for KKR and LSG.

KKR recorded its first win of the IPL 2026 season after defeating the Rajasthan Royals by four wickets. Image Credit: ANI
KKR recorded its first win of the IPL 2026 season after defeating the Rajasthan Royals by four wickets. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 22, 2026 18:07:48 IST

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IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: KKR Eliminated? MI on Brink, CSK in Trouble as PBKS, RCB Lead Race — Check Latest Standings

As the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League reaches its halfway mark, the race for the top four is intensifying with every passing game. With 31 matches completed, Punjab Kings remain the only unbeaten side, while former champions like CSK and MI are finding themselves in a familiar struggle at the bottom of the table.

To qualify comfortably for the playoffs in a 10-team format (14 league matches each), a team generally needs 16 points (8 wins). Teams with 14 points often rely on Net Run Rate (NRR).

1. Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Current Standings: 11 Points (5 Wins, 0 Losses, 1 NR) | 6 Games Played

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Scenario: PBKS are virtually one foot in the playoffs. With 8 games remaining, they only need 3 more wins to guarantee a spot. At their current rate, they are heavy favorites to finish in the top two.

2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Current Standings: 8 Points (4 Wins, 2 Losses) | 6 Games Played

Scenario: The defending champions are in a strong position. They need 4 wins from their remaining 8 matches to hit the 16-point mark. Their league-best NRR (+1.503) acts as an extra point in tight scenarios.

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Current Standings: 8 Points (4 Wins, 3 Losses) | 7 Games Played

Scenario: Following Abhishek Sharma’s record-breaking 135*, SRH moved to 3rd. With 7 games left, they need 4 wins to reach 16 points. They have slightly less room for error than RCB due to having played one extra game.

4. Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Current Standings: 8 Points (4 Wins, 2 Losses) | 6 Games Played

Scenario: Despite two recent losses, RR remains safe for now. Like RCB, they need 4 wins from 8 games. However, tonight’s clash against LSG is crucial to stop their downward slide.

5. Delhi Capitals (DC)

Current Standings: 6 Points (3 Wins, 3 Losses) | 6 Games Played

Scenario: DC’s loss to SRH was a setback. They now need 5 wins from 8 games. They cannot afford another three-game losing streak if they want to stay in contention.

6. Gujarat Titans (GT)

Current Standings: 6 Points (3 Wins, 3 Losses) | 6 Games Played

Scenario: Similar to DC, GT needs 5 wins from 8 matches. With Rabada’s off-field controversy and inconsistent middle-order form, their upcoming match against RCB on April 24 is a “must-win” to maintain momentum.

7. Mumbai Indians (MI)

Current Standings: 4 Points (2 Wins, 4 Losses) | 6 Games Played

Scenario: The “Triple H” motivation for Tilak Varma gave MI a lifeline, but the road is steep. They need 6 wins from 8 games to reach 16 points. One or two more losses will move them into the territory where they must win every single game.

8. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Current Standings: 4 Points (2 Wins, 4 Losses) | 6 Games Played

Scenario: Facing a similar crisis to MI, CSK needs 6 wins from 8 games. With Ayush Mhatre ruled out and MS Dhoni still working toward full fitness, the “El Clasico” against MI on April 23 is effectively a crucial match for the five-time IPL champions.

9. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Current Standings: 4 Points (2 Wins, 4 Losses) | 6 Games Played

Scenario: LSG has struggled at the Ekana. They need 6 wins from 8 games. Tonight’s match against RR is their best chance to start a comeback; a loss here makes their qualification mathematically improbable without relying on other results.

10. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Current Standings: 3 Points (1 Win, 5 Losses, 1 NR) | 7 Games Played

Scenario: KKR is on the brink of elimination. They need to win all 7 of their remaining matches to reach 17 points. Even one more loss puts them at a maximum of 15 points, which historically has rarely been enough in a 10-team league.

Also Read: Saudi Pro League Fixtures April 2026: Full Schedule, Match Timings, Live Streaming, Standings & Where to Watch in Dubai, UAE, Middle East and India

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IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: KKR Eliminated? MI on Brink, CSK in Trouble as PBKS, RCB Lead Race — Check Latest Standings

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IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: KKR Eliminated? MI on Brink, CSK in Trouble as PBKS, RCB Lead Race — Check Latest Standings
IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: KKR Eliminated? MI on Brink, CSK in Trouble as PBKS, RCB Lead Race — Check Latest Standings
IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: KKR Eliminated? MI on Brink, CSK in Trouble as PBKS, RCB Lead Race — Check Latest Standings
IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: KKR Eliminated? MI on Brink, CSK in Trouble as PBKS, RCB Lead Race — Check Latest Standings

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