Saudi Pro League Fixtures April 2026: Full Schedule, Match Timings, Live Streaming, Standings & Where to Watch in Dubai, UAE, Middle East and India

Saudi Pro League enters the final April 2026 stretch in style as it intends to be a defining month for the title race. With Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr holding a narrow lead over Al Hilal at the top of the table, almost every match is a high-stakes battle. The month concludes with one of the biggest fixtures in Asian football: the clash between Al Nassr and Al Ahli at Alawwal Park.

Currently, Al Nassr sits at the summit with 76 points, but Jorge Jesus’ Al Hilal is breathing down their neck, just six points behind. While Al Nassr was recently eliminated from the King’s Cup by Al-Ittihad, their primary focus remains the domestic league title—a trophy that has eluded Ronaldo since he arrived in Riyadh.

The April 29 match against Al Ahli is considered a “Title Decider.” A win for Al Nassr would virtually secure the trophy, while a slip-up could open the door for an Al Hilal comeback in the final weeks of May.

Saudi Pro League Full Schedule: April 2026

The following table highlights the key remaining fixtures for the month. (All timings in IST; subtract 1.5 hours for Dubai/UAE time).

Date Home Team Away Team Time (IST) Venue April 23 Al-Najma SC Al-Taawoun FC 21:40 Al-Najma Club Stadium April 23 Damac Club Al Akhdoud 23:30 Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz April 24 Al Fateh SC Al-Khaleej Club 21:15 Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi April 24 Al-Hazem Al-Riyadh SC 21:40 Al-Hazem Club Stadium April 28 Al Shabab Al Fateh SC 21:30 King Fahd Stadium April 28 NEOM SC Al-Hazem 22:15 King Khalid Sport City April 28 Al Hilal Damac Club 23:30 Kingdom Arena April 29 Al-Riyadh SC Al Qadsiah 21:30 Prince Turki bin Abdul Aziz April 29 Al Nassr Al Ahli 23:30 Alawwal Park April 30 Al Akhdoud Al-Ettifaq 21:30 Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz

Where to Watch Saudi Pro League 2026: Live Streaming & TV

The Saudi Pro League has expanded its global reach significantly in 2026, following a landmark $2.8 billion broadcasting deal.

In India

Live Stream: FanCode remains the exclusive digital home for the RSL in India. Fans can purchase a “Match Pass” or a “Season Pass” to watch all games live.

TV Channel: There is no traditional satellite sports channel (like Star Sports) for every game. However, Tata Play subscribers can watch marquee matches on the FanCode Sports (Ch. 475) linear channel.

In Dubai, UAE & Middle East, Live Stream/TV: DAZN and Shahid (MBC Group) provide comprehensive coverage across the UAE and the wider Middle East.

Saudi Pro League 2026 Fixers

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