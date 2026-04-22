Saudi Pro League Fixtures April 2026: Full Schedule, Match Timings, Live Streaming, Standings & Where to Watch in Dubai, UAE, Middle East and India

Saudi Pro League enters the final April 2026 stretch in style as it intends to be a defining month for the title race. With Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr holding a narrow lead over Al Hilal at the top of the table, almost every match is a high-stakes battle. The month concludes with one of the biggest fixtures in Asian football: the clash between Al Nassr and Al Ahli at Alawwal Park.
Currently, Al Nassr sits at the summit with 76 points, but Jorge Jesus’ Al Hilal is breathing down their neck, just six points behind. While Al Nassr was recently eliminated from the King’s Cup by Al-Ittihad, their primary focus remains the domestic league title—a trophy that has eluded Ronaldo since he arrived in Riyadh.
The April 29 match against Al Ahli is considered a “Title Decider.” A win for Al Nassr would virtually secure the trophy, while a slip-up could open the door for an Al Hilal comeback in the final weeks of May.
Saudi Pro League Full Schedule: April 2026
The following table highlights the key remaining fixtures for the month. (All timings in IST; subtract 1.5 hours for Dubai/UAE time).
|Date
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|April 23
|Al-Najma SC
|Al-Taawoun FC
|21:40
|
Al-Najma Club Stadium
|April 23
|Damac Club
|Al Akhdoud
|23:30
|
Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz
|April 24
|Al Fateh SC
|Al-Khaleej Club
|21:15
|
Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi
|April 24
|Al-Hazem
|Al-Riyadh SC
|21:40
|
Al-Hazem Club Stadium
|April 28
|Al Shabab
|Al Fateh SC
|21:30
|
King Fahd Stadium
|April 28
|NEOM SC
|Al-Hazem
|22:15
|
King Khalid Sport City
|April 28
|Al Hilal
|Damac Club
|23:30
|Kingdom Arena
|April 29
|Al-Riyadh SC
|Al Qadsiah
|21:30
|
Prince Turki bin Abdul Aziz
|April 29
|Al Nassr
|Al Ahli
|23:30
|Alawwal Park
|April 30
|Al Akhdoud
|Al-Ettifaq
|21:30
|
Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz
Where to Watch Saudi Pro League 2026: Live Streaming & TV
The Saudi Pro League has expanded its global reach significantly in 2026, following a landmark $2.8 billion broadcasting deal.
In India
Live Stream: FanCode remains the exclusive digital home for the RSL in India. Fans can purchase a “Match Pass” or a “Season Pass” to watch all games live.
TV Channel: There is no traditional satellite sports channel (like Star Sports) for every game. However, Tata Play subscribers can watch marquee matches on the FanCode Sports (Ch. 475) linear channel.
In Dubai, UAE & Middle East, Live Stream/TV: DAZN and Shahid (MBC Group) provide comprehensive coverage across the UAE and the wider Middle East.
Also Read: IPL 2026: Kagiso Rabada Spotted Smoking In Hotel; Past Cocaine Controversy Resurfaces – WATCH Video
Vishal Pushkar is a Chief Sub-Editor with NewsX and has been associated with the company since March 2026. He has been working as a journalist since 2021. His experience includes working with Zee Media, Amazon and Dainik Jagran. Vishal holds a BA (English Honours) degree from Shyam Lal College, University of Delhi and a Post-Graduate Diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi. Vishal has completed a beginner’s course in the German language as well.