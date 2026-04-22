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Home > Regionals News > Pune Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds And Rain Likely As IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Districts; Check Full Weekly Forecast

Pune Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds And Rain Likely As IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Districts; Check Full Weekly Forecast

IMD has issued a yellow alert across parts of Maharashtra, with thunderstorms, rain, and gusty winds expected in districts like Pune, while Mumbai may see light showers amid humidity.

Pune Weather News (Image: AI-generated)
Pune Weather News (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 22, 2026 16:26:45 IST

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Pune Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds And Rain Likely As IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Districts; Check Full Weekly Forecast

Weather Pune: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sent out a weather alert for the coming days indicating that there is a yellow alert in multiple districts throughout Maharashtra and that the weather will change rapidly.

As of this morning’s report the weather is going to have significant variances associated with it just prior to monsoons with the potential of storms producing rain in some parts and hot temperatures in others.

Residents have been told to keep a watchful eye for changes to Pune weather conditions particularly in those districts that are under a yellow alert. The city of Mumbai and Thane should get some light rain but overall temperatures will be warm and humid. Conversely, other districts such as Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Jalgaon all have been put on yellow alert and can expect to experience thunderstorms, lightning as well as isolated areas suffering from winds of 30-40 km/h.

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Weekly Weather Pune Forecast: Multiple Districts Preparing For Thunderstorms and Rain

The forecast is calling for a larger area to experience “active weather” during the week preceding the anticipated annual Monsoon season. This larger area would include the following districts: Raigad, Nashik, Dhule, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Nanded, Latur, Dharashiv, Parbhani, Hindoli, and Jalna.

These areas have thunderstorms, lightning, violent winds (30-60KM/H) and light to moderate Rain during the previous two weeks and will continue to receive these types of weather conditions until the duration of the 2018 annual monsoon season is finished. Different parts of Maharashtra are currently experiencing weather conditions associated with rapidly changing seasons; being both “hot and humid” and receiving rain in other parts.

Weather Pune: Parts Of Western Maharashtra To Remain Under Yellow Alert Until April 25

The western portion of Maharashtra, including Pune and surrounding ghat regions, as well as Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and Solapur, remain under yellow alert through Saturday; April 25 due to predicted thunderstorm activity along with moderate to heavy rain, acts of God in the form of hail from isolated locales.

While across western Maharashtra regularly experience changing paces of all weather systems during this timeframe, and along with wetter wateraffects resultant from precipitation, all of Maharashtra will be greatly impacted through this forecast time period.

Weather Pune Conditions: The Coastal Areas Will Experience Randomized Humidity Levels Along With Showers

The coastal regions of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg will fluctuate in terms of their prevailing weather patterns. Throughout the day one can anticipate rain showers, along with chance of thunderstorms, and humidity factor will continually be present.

Similar to other parts of the coastal region, although included as part of the coastal area, Palghar will likely have drier days than others.

Weather Conditions In Pune: North Maharashtra To Experience Somewhat Variable Weather

Most areas of north Maharashtra currently holding a combination of rainy and dry weather will continue to see mixed outlooks between various communities located within identical communities near present.

For example, over the past few days portions of Nashik District received early season thunderstorms, whereas some adjacent areas experienced drier-than-normal days.

Nandurbar and Jalgaon are anticipated to experience limited precipitation over the upcoming seven days. Overall, wet weather will diminish toward the end of the five-day timeframe based on overall patterns of precipitation across the area. That indicates how the various weather patterns are progressing or failing to process across this particular area.

Pune Weather Update: Expect to be at risk of a heatwave in the interior areas

Where it does not rain, the eastern portion of Nagpur, Akola, Amravati, and Chandrapur will please those that do not mind the minimum amount of rain. Heat wave conditions should likely be present in small pockets within those areas.

Some other districts located in and around such as Bhandara and Gondia, and two others, have not had any significant soundings issued with respect to heat-related issues yet. Citizens need to exercise caution due to the uptrend of temperatures and they should dress appropriately in relation to the heat.

Also Read: TCS Nashik New Explosive Account: Survivor Reveals How A Muslim Colleague Groped, Stared At Her Breasts & Abused Hindu Gods    

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Pune Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds And Rain Likely As IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Districts; Check Full Weekly Forecast

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Pune Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds And Rain Likely As IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Districts; Check Full Weekly Forecast

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Pune Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds And Rain Likely As IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Districts; Check Full Weekly Forecast
Pune Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds And Rain Likely As IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Districts; Check Full Weekly Forecast
Pune Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds And Rain Likely As IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Districts; Check Full Weekly Forecast
Pune Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds And Rain Likely As IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Districts; Check Full Weekly Forecast

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