‘Diet Coke Crisis’: Gen Z’s New Obsession Running Out Of Stock, Viral Memes And Reels Fill The Gap—Is Iran Responsible? Know The Real Reason

The new obsession of Gen-Z’s is sugar free fizzy drink Diet Coke. It has become one of the most popular soft drinks in past few weeks but now the cold drink is running out of stock across India and Gen Z is not taking it well. As per recent reports, in cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Gurugram, consumers are visiting stores, checking quick commerce applications, but they are unable to get the drink as it is out of stock. The shortage of Diet Coke has blown the internet with crazy memes and reels where everyone is giving their opinion on shortage of Diet coke.

From Supply Disruption to National Crisis

The shortage of Diet Coke has been reported across the aforementioned cities, beginning with a simple supply disruption. But the shortage turned into a viral online phenomenon, with users sharing their search journey across stores and apps for Diet coke as it is essential for living.

Memes, Reels, and a Generation in Mourning

The Gen Z have a special coping mechanism of turning their issues into content. The viral reels and memes all over social media, particularly Instagram, show people wandering through supermarkets and mourning the missing cans of Diet Coke. While on the other hand, internet is flooded with jokes regarding “kidnapping Gen Z with Diet Coke” even some users also claimed that they would “trade anything” for a chilled can of Diet Coke whereas other users flex their creative approach that they have made with the empty cans of Diet Coke.

In a broader perspective, the trend shows that their productivity has collapsed without their daily Diet Coke fix.

Viral Reels & Memes Taking Over the Internet

A user from Bengaluru shared on Reddit that they had searched multiple supermarkets and grocery stores across Thippasandra, Kagdaspura, GM Palya, and Malleshpalya but found the Diet Coke nowhere.

The user even shared that he went to the bar instead of being underage but found no stock in bar too. The reddit post ended on a humorous note blaming the current geopolitical situations, asking, “Like, is the Diet Coke shipment stuck in the Strait of Hormuz or what?”

What’s Actually Behind the Shortage?

Apart from memes and viral jokes, the media reports suggest that there is a shortage of aluminium cans which has disrupted packaging and dispatch and the global supply chain issues and geopolitical tension have even worsened the situation. Also Read: How An Indian Student Fooled Thousands Of Pro-Trump MAGA Followers Using AI Influencer ‘Emily Hart’, Earned Huge Money