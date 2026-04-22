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Home > World News > How An Indian Student Fooled Thousands Of Pro-Trump MAGA Followers Using AI Influencer ‘Emily Hart’, Earned Huge Money

How An Indian Student Fooled Thousands Of Pro-Trump MAGA Followers Using AI Influencer ‘Emily Hart’, Earned Huge Money

An Indian medical student created a viral AI influencer to tap into pro-Trump audiences in the US. The persona, “Emily Hart,” gained massive traction among MAGA and generated thousands in income within weeks.

Indian student used AI persona ‘Emily Hart’ to target MAGA audience, earning thousands before accounts were shut down. Photos: X, @ejdickson.
Indian student used AI persona ‘Emily Hart’ to target MAGA audience, earning thousands before accounts were shut down. Photos: X, @ejdickson.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 22, 2026 09:08:40 IST

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How An Indian Student Fooled Thousands Of Pro-Trump MAGA Followers Using AI Influencer ‘Emily Hart’, Earned Huge Money

A 22-year-old Indian medical student created and operated an AI-generated social media persona named Emily Hart, using it to attract US President supporting politically engaged audiences and generate thousands of dollars in income, according to a report by WIRED. The person, identified as “Sam,” is currently training to become an orthopedic surgeon. He told the publication that the idea emerged while he was struggling financially during medical school and trying to save money to eventually emigrate to the United States after graduation.

Seeking guidance, Sam turned to Google’s Gemini AI. Based on its input, he decided to create a digital persona tailored to appeal to the “MAGA/conservative niche.” According to the report, the AI suggested that “the conservative audience (especially older men in the US) often has higher disposable income and is more loyal.”

How Indian Medical Student Sam Created ‘Emily Hart’

The result was “Emily Hart,” a fictional persona, as a registered nurse with features resembling actor Jennifer Lawrence. The account posted a mix of patriotic and provocative content, including images of a young woman in a bikini engaging in activities such as ice fishing, drinking Coors Light, and handling firearms.

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Sam described his content strategy, saying, “Every day I’d write something pro-Christian, pro-Second Amendment, pro-life, anti-abortion, anti-woke, and anti-immigration.”

How Sam Rapidly Gained Traction With ‘Emily Hart’ and Monetised The Social Media

The account quickly gained traction. Within a month, “Emily Hart” had amassed 10,000 followers, with reels attracting millions of views.

Sam then monetised the account by selling MAGA-themed T-shirts and launching a profile on Fanvue, a platform that allows AI-generated content, unlike OnlyFans. There, subscribers paid for access to explicit AI-generated images and private interactions.

The earnings were significant. “I was spending maybe 30 to 50 minutes of my day, and I was making good money for a medical student,” Sam said.

“In India, even in professional jobs, you can’t make this amount of money. I haven’t seen any easier way to make money online.”

Use of AI Tools and Content Strategy By Sam

Sam used Grok AI to generate nude images of the fictional influencer, which were uploaded to Fanvue. He said the income stream required minimal effort, “I was basically doing nothing… and it was just flooded with money.”

Valerie Wirtschafter, a fellow at the Brookings Institution who studies emerging technology and 

Despite profiting from the audience, Sam expressed disdain for his followers, calling them “super dumb.”

He also attempted to create a liberal counterpart to the account but found it less successful.

“Democrats know that it’s AI slop, so they don’t engage as much,” he said.

“The MAGA crowd is made up of dumb people, like, super dumb people. And they fall for it.”

Instagram Shuts Down Sam’s Emily Hart Account

The Instagram account for “Emily Hart,” which is required to disclose AI-generated content, was taken down in February for “fraudulent” activity, according to the report.

A related Facebook account remained online at the time WIRED published its story but has since been removed.

Sam said he was already considering ending the project.

“I don’t feel like I was scamming people,” he said, adding that he now plans to focus on his medical studies.

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How An Indian Student Fooled Thousands Of Pro-Trump MAGA Followers Using AI Influencer ‘Emily Hart’, Earned Huge Money
How An Indian Student Fooled Thousands Of Pro-Trump MAGA Followers Using AI Influencer ‘Emily Hart’, Earned Huge Money
How An Indian Student Fooled Thousands Of Pro-Trump MAGA Followers Using AI Influencer ‘Emily Hart’, Earned Huge Money
How An Indian Student Fooled Thousands Of Pro-Trump MAGA Followers Using AI Influencer ‘Emily Hart’, Earned Huge Money

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