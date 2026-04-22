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Home > India News > Lenskart Bindi–Tilak Row: Man Buys Glasses From Store, Smashes Them On Camera, Says ‘Hindu Se Itni Nafrat Kyu’; Internet Reacts…

Lenskart Bindi–Tilak Row: Man Buys Glasses From Store, Smashes Them On Camera, Says ‘Hindu Se Itni Nafrat Kyu’; Internet Reacts…

A viral video showing a man breaking glasses after buying them from Lenskart has intensified the controversy over alleged restrictions on bindis and tilaks.

Lenskart Bindi-Tilak Controversy Escalates
Lenskart Bindi-Tilak Controversy Escalates

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 22, 2026 15:15:48 IST

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Lenskart Bindi–Tilak Row: Man Buys Glasses From Store, Smashes Them On Camera, Says ‘Hindu Se Itni Nafrat Kyu’; Internet Reacts…

A virally shared video of a man smashing a newly acquired pair of Lenskart glasses has caused the already heated debate over the company’s alleged prohibition on religious symbols to intensify.

Original author Mohit Chauhan shared a video in which a man claims to have purchased a pair of Lenskart glasses right after leaving the store and destroyed them in protest of the company’s reported ban against employees wearing bindis or tilaks while on duty.

Lenskart Controversy Deepens As Viral Protest Sparks Debate

In the clip, the man can be heard expressing his anger. He says, “Hindu se itni nafrat kyu, jo hindu dharam ka nahi, hindu dharam unka bhi nahi.” The act appeared symbolic, but it quickly divided viewers online, with reactions pouring in from all sides.

The post’s caption added another layer to the controversy. It read, “Bro bought glasses from Lenskart store, paid for them, walked out of the store, and then broke them to make a video opposing Lenskart. Highest IQ sanghis”. This caption itself triggered further arguments, as many users debated both the intent and authenticity of the protest linked to Lenskart.

Lenskart Video Triggers Mixed Reactions And Questions Online

With more views, a lot of people started wondering if that man actually bought the glasses from Lenskart’s store. Some also thought the protest looked like a hoax as it had no evidence and was, therefore, possibly fake.

One user wrote, “Mein nahi maanta ke isne sahi me lenkart se NEW sunglasses liye the… He should have filmed himself actually PAYING Rs10k-12k (or whatever he claims to be able to afford), and then take it out of the shop to break it in an UNCUT video… Tab tak to iska virodh FAKE hai..” 

Others criticised the act itself as another comment read, “hahah … Bhai ko koi realise karwao apne hi paiso ko laat se kuchla hai … matlab Laxmi mata (Bhagwan) ko kuchla hai … he paapi tujhe nark mein bhi jagah nahi milegi”. The reaction showed how emotional and cultural angles are being drawn into the Lenskart controversy.

Lenskart Row Becomes Target Of Mockery And Criticism

Some users took a more practical and critical approach. One comment suggested a better alternative, saying, “Instead of breaking can give it to a child who needs glasses.” This viewpoint shifted focus from protest to wastefulness, even as the Lenskart debate continued to trend.

At the same time, others openly mocked the man and the protest. One user wrote, “Average IQ level of bhakt, due to too much cow dung and cow urine.” Another added, “Lenskart ke free ma advertisement ho rahe hn,” suggesting that the controversy may actually be benefiting the brand in terms of visibility.

Some Comments Regarding The Lenskart Viral Video Claimed That The User Had “Anti-National Money’

A separate and more serious allegation came from another user who wrote, “He paid for it with money he was given by an antinational agency ..to do this idiocrisy. It’s all showbaazi …apne paise se khareedta toh aukaat nahi thi todne ki.” Such comments show how the Lenskart issue has moved beyond a simple protest and into a broader online clash of opinions, accusations, and narratives.

Also Read: Mumbai Viral Video: Woman Loses Cool At BJP Minister Over Blocking Traffic For Rally, Screams At Police Officers: ‘Get Out Of Here’    

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Lenskart Bindi–Tilak Row: Man Buys Glasses From Store, Smashes Them On Camera, Says ‘Hindu Se Itni Nafrat Kyu’; Internet Reacts…

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Lenskart Bindi–Tilak Row: Man Buys Glasses From Store, Smashes Them On Camera, Says ‘Hindu Se Itni Nafrat Kyu’; Internet Reacts…
Lenskart Bindi–Tilak Row: Man Buys Glasses From Store, Smashes Them On Camera, Says ‘Hindu Se Itni Nafrat Kyu’; Internet Reacts…
Lenskart Bindi–Tilak Row: Man Buys Glasses From Store, Smashes Them On Camera, Says ‘Hindu Se Itni Nafrat Kyu’; Internet Reacts…
Lenskart Bindi–Tilak Row: Man Buys Glasses From Store, Smashes Them On Camera, Says ‘Hindu Se Itni Nafrat Kyu’; Internet Reacts…

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