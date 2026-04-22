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Home > Regionals News > Who Is Divyanka Sirohi’s Boyfriend? Here’s What We Know About The Late Haryanvi Actress’s Love Life And Relationship Status

Who Is Divyanka Sirohi’s Boyfriend? Here’s What We Know About The Late Haryanvi Actress’s Love Life And Relationship Status

Haryanvi actress and social media influencer Divyanka Sirohi passed away at the age of 30, reportedly due to a heart attack late on Tuesday night, April 21. She was at her home in Uttar Pradesh when the incident occurred.

Who Is Divyanka Sirohi’s Boyfriend? Here’s What We Know About The Late Haryanvi Actress’s Love Life And Relationship Status (Pic Credits: Facebook)
Who Is Divyanka Sirohi’s Boyfriend? Here’s What We Know About The Late Haryanvi Actress’s Love Life And Relationship Status (Pic Credits: Facebook)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 22, 2026 17:50:33 IST

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Who Is Divyanka Sirohi’s Boyfriend? Here’s What We Know About The Late Haryanvi Actress’s Love Life And Relationship Status

Haryanvi actress and social media influencer Divyanka Sirohi passed away at the age of 30, reportedly due to a heart attack late on Tuesday night, April 21. She was at her home in Uttar Pradesh when the incident occurred. Her family rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The sudden news has left the entertainment industry shocked, with several artists expressing grief over her untimely demise. An official statement from her family is still awaited.

Who Was Divyanka Sirohi?

Divyanka was born in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, and later lived in Ghaziabad with her parents and grandmother. She completed her BCA from Chaudhary Charan Singh University and went on to pursue an MBA in Sikkim.

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She is survived by her brother Himanshu and sisters Dipanshu and Jasmeet. Over the years, she built a strong presence in the regional entertainment scene, featuring in several music videos alongside artists like Masoom Sharma. She also had a significant social media following, with over 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

Divyanka Sirohi’s Relationship Status

Despite her popularity, Divyanka kept her personal life private. She never publicly confirmed being in a relationship. While she often appeared with male co-stars such as Manjeet Panchal in music videos like Teri Marod, these were professional collaborations rather than indications of a personal relationship.

Divyanka Sirohi’s Cause Of Death

According to multiple reports, the actress suffered a heart attack. She was taken to the hospital immediately but could not be revived. Her sudden passing at a young age has raised concern and sadness among fans and followers.

Divyanka Sirohi’s Career And Rise To Fame

Divyanka first gained attention on TikTok, where one of her videos went viral and brought her into the spotlight. In a past interview, she had shared that acting and dancing were her passions since childhood.

She once recalled uploading a video around Diwali, dressed in a blue suit and performing to Meri Mummy Nu Pasand Ni Tu by Sunanda Sharma, which quickly went viral due to her expressions.

Her last Instagram post was on March 19, where she was seen dancing in a blue and white floral dress to Barsaat Milaa Hai by B Praak and Afsana Khan.

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Who Is Divyanka Sirohi’s Boyfriend? Here’s What We Know About The Late Haryanvi Actress’s Love Life And Relationship Status

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Who Is Divyanka Sirohi’s Boyfriend? Here’s What We Know About The Late Haryanvi Actress’s Love Life And Relationship Status

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Who Is Divyanka Sirohi’s Boyfriend? Here’s What We Know About The Late Haryanvi Actress’s Love Life And Relationship Status
Who Is Divyanka Sirohi’s Boyfriend? Here’s What We Know About The Late Haryanvi Actress’s Love Life And Relationship Status
Who Is Divyanka Sirohi’s Boyfriend? Here’s What We Know About The Late Haryanvi Actress’s Love Life And Relationship Status
Who Is Divyanka Sirohi’s Boyfriend? Here’s What We Know About The Late Haryanvi Actress’s Love Life And Relationship Status

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