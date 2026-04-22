PSL 2026 Watch Video: 18-Year-Old Ali Raza Scripts History With Hat-Trick vs Karachi Kings, Becomes Youngest Ever in PSL History

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026: Ali Raza, at the age of 18 years, became the youngest player to take a hat-trick in the Pakistan Super League. The Peshawar Zalmi pacer picked up four wickets in the afternoon game at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Playing against the Karachi Kings, Raza dismissed Khushdil Shah, Shahid Aziz, and Hasan Ali on the final three balls of the first innings to take the hat-trick. It was an incredible effort from the young pacer to make sure that Karachi Kings do not cross the 190-run mark.

Peshawar Zalmi, who has been undefeated in the tournament, finished off the first innings on a strong note. Ali Raza picked up a four-wicket haul, while Jason Roy and Azam Khan played top knocks for Karachi Kings in the first innings. Roy scored 85 runs in 51 balls; meanwhile, Azam Khan played a fiery cameo at the later stages of the innings, making 35 runs in 19 balls.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi: Ali Raza creates history with Hat-Trick in PSL 2026







Karachi Kings were going all guns blazing till the first three balls of the final over in the first innings. However, the momentum shifted with a wide ball. The wide ball resulted in a run-out and brought Khushdil Shah to the strike. It was a freak dismissal as Shah was dismissed via hit-wicket. The next one to be dismissed was Shahid Aziz. Aziz was clean bowled as the right-arm pacer from Peshawar Zalmi rattled the stumps. With history in his sight, the 18-year-old faced Hasan Ali on the final ball of the innings. He needed another wicket to become the youngest player to take a hat-trick in PSL. Raza bowled Ali with a full toss. Hasan had moved to the leg side to create room for himself, but missed the ball completely and in the process lost his stumps and the wickets as well.

PSL 2026: Who is Ali Raza?

Ali Raza is one of the top raw talents emerging from the long list of Pakistani fast bowling greats. The right-arm pacer became the youngest ever to take a hat-trick in the Pakistan Super League. He has played 36 games across formats at the domestic level. In those games, Ali Raza has picked up 70 wickets. He was also part of the Pakistan Under-19 team that played the 2026 U-19 World Cup.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi: Jason Roy, Azam Khan Shines

In the first innings, all eyes were on David Warner, who returned to the Karachi Kings team as the skipper. However, the left-handed batter could not make an impact as he was dismissed for a score of only 11 runs in 13 balls. His opening partner, Jason Roy, did not disappoint as the Englishman struck his ninth fifty in the PSL. Roy scored 85 runs in 51 balls, hitting 11 fours and a couple of sixes. Meanwhile, Azam Khan provided the finishing touches to the innings as he scored 35 runs in only 19 balls. The wicketkeeper batter smashed three fours and sixes each during his stay at the crease. If not for the hat-trick from Ali Raza, Kings would have finished with a score of at least 190.

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