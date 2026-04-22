Tesla Reveals Six-Seater Model Y L In India Before US With 681 km Range—Check All Details And Price

Elon Musk owned US based electric vehicle manufacturing company Tesla has launched a fresh six-seater version of its best-selling Model Y in India on Wednesday, 22nd April 2026, marking an expansion of its limited product lineup after a relatively subdued market entry last July. The newly launched EV claims a range of 681km per charge and goes from 0-100 in just 5 seconds Tesla six-seater Model Y L Price in India

According to the company’s website, the new model, known as the Model Y L, has an expanded wheelbase and costs Rs 62 lakh rupees (ex-showroom) ($66,324).

The launch aligns with a growing trend among Indian consumers who are increasingly favouring larger, more premium vehicles equipped with touchscreen displays and sunroofs. This shift has helped propel demand for sport utility vehicles across the market. Tesla Market in India

Tesla entered India, currently the world’s third-largest automobile market, less than a year ago with its imported Model Y. Due to the country’s steep 100% import tariff, the vehicle is priced much higher than in global markets.

Currently, the Model Y rear-wheel-drive version is priced at roughly 6 million rupees, while the long-range rear-wheel-drive variant costs 6.8 million rupees. These price points position Tesla within a niche segment, as most cars sold in India are estimated to be priced below $22,000.

The company’s lower running costs, including maintenance and fuel, could allow buyers to recover about one-third of the Model Y’s purchase price over four to five years, Tesla India Head Sharad Agarwal had previously told Reuters.

Although the model Y L has not yet been launched in the United States, Tesla introduced the version in China last year, where it starts at 339,000 yuan ($49,687.80) which is Rs 46.6 lakh roughly. (Input from Agency) Also Read: Hyundai Launches Venue Knight Edition In India: Blacked Out Design, Premium Interior Upgrades, And New Colour Options—Check All Specs And Price