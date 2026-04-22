LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun Business asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news nida khan Diet coke brahmos hardik pandya Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun Business asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news nida khan Diet coke brahmos hardik pandya Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun Business asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news nida khan Diet coke brahmos hardik pandya Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun Business asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news nida khan Diet coke brahmos hardik pandya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun Business asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news nida khan Diet coke brahmos hardik pandya Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun Business asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news nida khan Diet coke brahmos hardik pandya Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun Business asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news nida khan Diet coke brahmos hardik pandya Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun Business asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news nida khan Diet coke brahmos hardik pandya
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Row At Indian Embassy In Rome: Man Alleges Harassment, Warns ‘Do Not Touch Me’, Refuses To Delete Video; Officials Call Claims ‘False’

Row At Indian Embassy In Rome: Man Alleges Harassment, Warns ‘Do Not Touch Me’, Refuses To Delete Video; Officials Call Claims ‘False’

An Indian man alleged harassment by officials at the Embassy of India in Rome after a heated confrontation video went viral. The embassy denied the claims as “false,” saying the individual refused to show ID and that due process was followed.

Rome Embassy Row (Images: X)
Rome Embassy Row (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 22, 2026 18:38:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Row At Indian Embassy In Rome: Man Alleges Harassment, Warns ‘Do Not Touch Me’, Refuses To Delete Video; Officials Call Claims ‘False’

Rome Embassy row: An Indian national has accused officials at the Embassy of India in Rome of harassment after a video of a heated confrontation outside the diplomatic premises went viral on social media. The clip has triggered a wave of reactions online, with users debating both the man’s claims and the embassy’s response.

According to details circulating online, the incident took place outside the embassy building in Rome, Italy. In the video, the man is seen arguing with officials during a tense exchange. At one point, he can be clearly heard saying, “Do not touch me, this isn’t your street. You are not in India,” as officials try to engage with him. The footage quickly spread across platforms, drawing attention to the situation.

Rome Embassy Row: Viral Video Shows Heated Confrontation Outside Mission

The man, who is believed to be a YouTuber, later made a series of allegations about what happened during and after the confrontation. He claimed that embassy officials asked him to delete the footage he had recorded outside the premises.

He stated that he would not have proceeded as a result of filming a video on embassy property; the location was outside where restrictions applied. Officials told him to come into the building to question him and behaved badly to him. These statements have only added to the existing controversy; many users are now questioning what occurred during their interactions with him.

Rome Embassy Row: Indian National Alleges Pressure To Delete Video

As the video became popular, the Embassy of India, Rome issued an official and unequivocal statement denying the accusations. They characterized the claims made by the user as false and fabricated while also offering evidence of an alternate sequence of events.

According to the embassy, the individual had approached the mission but refused to cooperate when asked for identification. Officials stated that he did not show his identity documents or passport when requested, which led to the situation escalating.

Rome Embassy Row: Embassy Denies Allegations, Calls Claims ‘False’

The embassy also clarified that it did not disclose the identity of the individual involved. However, it maintained that all actions taken by its staff were in line with standard procedures and due process.

Reaffirming its position, the Embassy said it continues to prioritise the welfare of Indian citizens abroad. “The Embassy remains committed to offering all possible assistance to Indian nationals. We have a regular outreach to all members of the Indian community,” the statement said.

Rome Embassy Row: Consular Conduct Under Social Media Spotlight

The situation is again reminding us how much these types of events can be sensationalized due to the ability of social media and the speed at which videos or personal reflections are being shared, and sometimes at a time when all the facts haven’t yet been verified.

As this occurs, embassies/consulates are also seeing more of their activities subject to public scrutiny through social media platforms, with people using digital channels to express complaints related to the conduct of the embassy/consulate. This growing trend is further illustrated by the Rome Embassy Row incident where there is a clash between public records of what was said by an official and what that official is claiming on their own.

Rome Embassy Row: Conflicting Versions Are Emerging, But Many Questions Still Exist.

Thus far, however, there is conflicting information regarding the incident. One version is from the Indian gentleman who states that he was subjected to harassment and intimidation by officials of the embassy, while the other is from the embassy who claims that the gentleman’s representations are false and they did nothing wrong. Therefore, at this time, it is difficult to determine what actually happened during the incident.

Also Read: Lenskart Bindi–Tilak Row: Man Buys Glasses From Store, Smashes Them On Camera, Says ‘Hindu Se Itni Nafrat Kyu’; Internet Reacts…   

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Indian embassy romeIndian man in romeviral video

RELATED News

Lyrid Meteor Shower 2026: Best Times and Spots to Watch in Dubai, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Across Middle East

EU Pet Travel Rules 2026: UK Pet Passports Invalid, New Animal Health Certificate Required for Europe Trips

Dubai Airport Travel Alert Today (22 April, 2026): 12 Major Airlines Issue Urgent Updates, Flights Disrupted Until September

Why Is Iran Angry With Asim Munir: How Pakistan’s Field Marshal Tried To Bridge Tehran-US Tensions And Why The Plan Is Now Backfiring?

Dubai Schools Fee Shock: No Refunds for Online Classes, KHDA Clarifies New April 2026 Rules

LATEST NEWS

Assembly Elections 2026: Why Exit Polls Won’t Be Announced After West Bengal And Tamil Nadu Go To Voting, EC Rules Explained

PSL 2026 Watch Video: 18-Year-Old Ali Raza Scripts History With Hat-Trick vs Karachi Kings, Becomes Youngest Ever in PSL History

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Streaming ACL 2 Semi-Final: When and Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action Online and On TV In India, Dubai (UAE)?

IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: KKR Eliminated? MI on Brink, CSK in Trouble as PBKS, RCB Lead Race — Check Latest Standings

Who Is Divyanka Sirohi’s Boyfriend? Here’s What We Know About The Late Haryanvi Actress’s Love Life And Relationship Status

YouTube Bows To Indonesia: Raises Minimum Age To 16, Underage Accounts To Be Deactivated Soon

Who Was Divyanka Sirohi? Rising Haryanvi Star With 1.3M Instagram Followers Dies Of Heart Attack At 30, Was Announced Dead On Arrival At Hospital

Saudi Pro League Fixtures April 2026: Full Schedule, Match Timings, Live Streaming, Standings & Where to Watch in Dubai, UAE, Middle East and India

West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Voting Time, Total Seats, Documents Required and Full Polling Day Guidelines Explained

Asus ExpertBook Launch: Intel Core Ultra 3 Processor, 64GB RAM, And 3K Tandem OLED Display, Check All Specs And Price

Row At Indian Embassy In Rome: Man Alleges Harassment, Warns ‘Do Not Touch Me’, Refuses To Delete Video; Officials Call Claims ‘False’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Row At Indian Embassy In Rome: Man Alleges Harassment, Warns ‘Do Not Touch Me’, Refuses To Delete Video; Officials Call Claims ‘False’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Row At Indian Embassy In Rome: Man Alleges Harassment, Warns ‘Do Not Touch Me’, Refuses To Delete Video; Officials Call Claims ‘False’
Row At Indian Embassy In Rome: Man Alleges Harassment, Warns ‘Do Not Touch Me’, Refuses To Delete Video; Officials Call Claims ‘False’
Row At Indian Embassy In Rome: Man Alleges Harassment, Warns ‘Do Not Touch Me’, Refuses To Delete Video; Officials Call Claims ‘False’
Row At Indian Embassy In Rome: Man Alleges Harassment, Warns ‘Do Not Touch Me’, Refuses To Delete Video; Officials Call Claims ‘False’

QUICK LINKS