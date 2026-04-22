West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Voting Time, Total Seats, Documents Required, and Full Polling Day Guidelines Explained

As both West Bengal and Tamil Nadu head into the crucial Assembly Elections 2026, voters are gearing up to cast their ballots. With crores of voters expected to participate, authorities have emphasized the need for proper preparation to ensure a smooth and hassle-free voting experience.

Here’s a complete guide covering voting time, total seats, required documents, and important rules for election day.

Voting Time in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu

Polling in both states will take place from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. Voters are strongly advised to arrive early to avoid long queues, especially in urban and high-turnout constituencies. Early voting also helps in avoiding last-minute rushes and delays.

Total Seats and Election Structure

West Bengal Assembly has a total of 294 seats, with elections being conducted in multiple phases:

Assembly has a total of 294 seats, with elections being conducted in multiple phases: Phase 1: 152 constituencies (April 23, 2026)

Phase 2: 142 constituencies (April 29, 2026)

Tamil Nadu Assembly has 234 seats, and voting will take place in a single phase on April 23, 2026, across all constituencies.

Tamil Nadu’s election is witnessing a multi-cornered contest, while West Bengal is seeing phased polling to ensure better security and management.

Documents Required for Voting

Carrying a valid identity proof is mandatory to cast your vote in both states. The Voter ID card (EPIC) remains the primary document, but alternative IDs are also accepted if EPIC is unavailable.

Approved documents include:

Aadhaar Card, Passport, Driving License, PAN Card, Government or PSU Service ID cards, Bank or Post Office passbook with photograph, Pension documents, MNREGA job card, Health insurance smart card, Official ID cards issued to MPs or MLAs, NPR smart card, and UDID card.

Ensure the document has your photograph and matches your name in the electoral roll.

Step-by-Step Voting Process at Polling Booth

The voting process remains the same across both West Bengal and Tamil Nadu:

You first need to reach your assigned polling booth as per your voter slip or ID. Your identity will be verified by polling officials, followed by checking your name in the voter list.

After verification, your finger will be marked with indelible ink to prevent duplicate voting. You will then be directed to the voting compartment.

Cast your vote using the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and verify it through the VVPAT system, which shows your selected candidate for a few seconds before you exit.

Important Rules and Restrictions

Voters must follow strict rules inside polling stations:

Mobile phones and electronic devices are not allowed inside the voting compartment. Many booths provide temporary storage facilities for phones.

Displaying political symbols, canvassing, or influencing voters within 100 meters of the polling booth is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.

Voters should maintain discipline and follow instructions given by polling officials at all times.

Final Advisory for Voters

Before leaving home, confirm your name in the voter list and double-check your polling booth details. Carry a valid ID and reach early to avoid delays.

Participating in elections is a key democratic responsibility. Being prepared ensures that your voting experience is smooth, efficient, and free from any last-minute issues.

Also Read: West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: How To Find Your Polling Booth Online, Via App & Voter Slip Before Voting Day