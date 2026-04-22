West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: How To Find Your Polling Booth Online, Via App & Voter Slip Before Voting Day

How To Find Your Polling Booth Easily in 2026
With the Tamil Nadu and West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 approaching, voters are advised to check their assigned polling booth in advance. This helps avoid confusion on voting day and ensures a smooth experience at the polling station.
The Election Commission of India has made it easy for voters to access their booth details through online platforms, mobile apps, and official documents.
Step 1: Search Your Polling Booth on the ECI Website
The most accurate way to find your polling station is through the official voter search portal. Follow these steps:
- Visit the ECI voter search page
- Choose to search using EPIC (Voter ID) or personal details
- Enter your information, such as name, EPIC number, or mobile number
- Click on search
Your polling booth name, number, and address will be displayed instantly.
Step 2: Use Google Maps for Easy Navigation
Google Maps can also help you reach your polling station without hassle.
- Search for “polling booth near me.”
- Match the name with your voter details
- Use directions to navigate to your booth
Step 3: Check Details on the Voter Helpline App
The Voter Helpline App offers a quick and user-friendly way to access your voting details.
How to use it:
- Download and open the app
- Search for your voter profile
- View your polling booth information
- Use map navigation if needed
Step 4: Refer to Your Voter Information Slip
Many voters receive a voter slip before the election. It usually includes:
- Polling booth name
- Booth number
- Address and voting time
Step 5: Visit State Election Websites
You can also find your polling station details through official state portals for Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
Simply:
- Select your district and constituency
- Access the voter list
- Locate your name and booth details
Why It’s Important To Check Your Polling Booth
Each voter is assigned a specific polling station and cannot vote elsewhere. Checking your details beforehand helps you:
- Avoid last-minute confusion
- Reach the correct location on time
- Ensure a smooth voting process
Conclusion
Finding your polling booth near you for the 2026 elections is quick and straightforward. With tools like the ECI website, mobile apps, Google Maps, and voter slips, voters can easily confirm their polling station details. Make sure to verify your booth before election day to ensure a hassle-free voting experience.