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Home > Elections > West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: How To Find Your Polling Booth Online, Via App & Voter Slip Before Voting Day

West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: How To Find Your Polling Booth Online, Via App & Voter Slip Before Voting Day

Planning to vote in the Tamil Nadu or West Bengal Elections 2026? Here’s a simple step-by-step guide to find your polling booth online, via app, voter slip, and Google Maps.

West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: How To Find Your Polling Booth Online, Via App & Voter Slip Before Voting Day
West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: How To Find Your Polling Booth Online, Via App & Voter Slip Before Voting Day

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: April 22, 2026 16:27:19 IST

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West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: How To Find Your Polling Booth Online, Via App & Voter Slip Before Voting Day

How To Find Your Polling Booth Easily in 2026

With the Tamil Nadu and West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 approaching, voters are advised to check their assigned polling booth in advance. This helps avoid confusion on voting day and ensures a smooth experience at the polling station.

The Election Commission of India has made it easy for voters to access their booth details through online platforms, mobile apps, and official documents.

Step 1: Search Your Polling Booth on the ECI Website

The most accurate way to find your polling station is through the official voter search portal. Follow these steps:

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  • Visit the ECI voter search page
  • Choose to search using EPIC (Voter ID) or personal details
  • Enter your information, such as name, EPIC number, or mobile number
  • Click on search

Your polling booth name, number, and address will be displayed instantly.

Step 2: Use Google Maps for Easy Navigation

Google Maps can also help you reach your polling station without hassle.

  • Search for “polling booth near me.”
  • Match the name with your voter details
  • Use directions to navigate to your booth

Step 3: Check Details on the Voter Helpline App

The Voter Helpline App offers a quick and user-friendly way to access your voting details.

How to use it:

  • Download and open the app
  • Search for your voter profile
  • View your polling booth information
  • Use map navigation if needed

Step 4: Refer to Your Voter Information Slip

Many voters receive a voter slip before the election. It usually includes:

  • Polling booth name
  • Booth number
  • Address and voting time

Step 5: Visit State Election Websites

You can also find your polling station details through official state portals for Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Simply:

  • Select your district and constituency
  • Access the voter list
  • Locate your name and booth details

Why It’s Important To Check Your Polling Booth

Each voter is assigned a specific polling station and cannot vote elsewhere. Checking your details beforehand helps you:

  • Avoid last-minute confusion
  • Reach the correct location on time
  • Ensure a smooth voting process

Conclusion

Finding your polling booth near you for the 2026 elections is quick and straightforward. With tools like the ECI website, mobile apps, Google Maps, and voter slips, voters can easily confirm their polling station details. Make sure to verify your booth before election day to ensure a hassle-free voting experience.

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Tags: election commission voter searchEPIC number searchhow to find polling booth IndiaIndia elections guidepolling booth locatorpolling booth searchTamil Nadu elections 2026voter helpline app Indiavoter slip detailswest bengal elections 2026

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West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: How To Find Your Polling Booth Online, Via App & Voter Slip Before Voting Day

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West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: How To Find Your Polling Booth Online, Via App & Voter Slip Before Voting Day

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West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: How To Find Your Polling Booth Online, Via App & Voter Slip Before Voting Day
West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: How To Find Your Polling Booth Online, Via App & Voter Slip Before Voting Day
West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: How To Find Your Polling Booth Online, Via App & Voter Slip Before Voting Day
West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: How To Find Your Polling Booth Online, Via App & Voter Slip Before Voting Day

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