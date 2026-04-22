West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: How To Find Your Polling Booth Online, Via App & Voter Slip Before Voting Day

How To Find Your Polling Booth Easily in 2026

With the Tamil Nadu and West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 approaching, voters are advised to check their assigned polling booth in advance. This helps avoid confusion on voting day and ensures a smooth experience at the polling station.

The Election Commission of India has made it easy for voters to access their booth details through online platforms, mobile apps, and official documents.

Step 1: Search Your Polling Booth on the ECI Website

The most accurate way to find your polling station is through the official voter search portal. Follow these steps:

Visit the ECI voter search page

Choose to search using EPIC (Voter ID) or personal details

or personal details Enter your information, such as name, EPIC number, or mobile number

Click on search

Your polling booth name, number, and address will be displayed instantly.

Step 2: Use Google Maps for Easy Navigation

Google Maps can also help you reach your polling station without hassle.

Search for “polling booth near me.”

Match the name with your voter details

Use directions to navigate to your booth

Step 3: Check Details on the Voter Helpline App

The Voter Helpline App offers a quick and user-friendly way to access your voting details.

How to use it:

Download and open the app

Search for your voter profile

View your polling booth information

Use map navigation if needed

Step 4: Refer to Your Voter Information Slip

Many voters receive a voter slip before the election. It usually includes:

Polling booth name

Booth number

Address and voting time

Step 5: Visit State Election Websites

You can also find your polling station details through official state portals for Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Simply:

Select your district and constituency

Access the voter list

Locate your name and booth details

Why It’s Important To Check Your Polling Booth

Each voter is assigned a specific polling station and cannot vote elsewhere. Checking your details beforehand helps you:

Avoid last-minute confusion

Reach the correct location on time

Ensure a smooth voting process

Conclusion

Finding your polling booth near you for the 2026 elections is quick and straightforward. With tools like the ECI website, mobile apps, Google Maps, and voter slips, voters can easily confirm their polling station details. Make sure to verify your booth before election day to ensure a hassle-free voting experience.