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Home > Regionals News > Freshly Painted Road Divider In Rajasthan’s Tonk Turns Red In Just 15 Minutes Due To Pan Masala Spitting; Viral Video Sparks Outrage Over Lack Of Civic Sense | WATCH

Freshly Painted Road Divider In Rajasthan’s Tonk Turns Red In Just 15 Minutes Due To Pan Masala Spitting; Viral Video Sparks Outrage Over Lack Of Civic Sense | WATCH

Rajasthan: A newly white painted road divider in Rajasthan’s Tonk has sparked outrage online after a video showed it being stained red within minutes of being cleaned and painted.

Freshly Painted Road Divider In Rajasthan’s Tonk Turns Red In Just 15 Minutes Due To Pan Masala Spitting; Viral Video Sparks Outrage Over Lack Of Civic Sense (Via X)
Freshly Painted Road Divider In Rajasthan’s Tonk Turns Red In Just 15 Minutes Due To Pan Masala Spitting; Viral Video Sparks Outrage Over Lack Of Civic Sense (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 22, 2026 14:37:38 IST

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Freshly Painted Road Divider In Rajasthan’s Tonk Turns Red In Just 15 Minutes Due To Pan Masala Spitting; Viral Video Sparks Outrage Over Lack Of Civic Sense | WATCH

Rajasthan: A newly white painted road divider in Rajasthan’s Tonk has sparked outrage online after a video showed it being stained red within minutes of being cleaned and painted. The clip, now widely shared on social media, captures a freshly painted white divider turning red in just 15 minutes as people spit pan masala on it. The stark contrast between the clean surface and the stains has left many viewers shocked.

Internet Reacts Strongly

Moreover, the video has triggered sharp reactions online, with users calling out the lack of civic sense. Many said such behaviour defeats the purpose of public maintenance work and reflects a larger issue of public hygiene and responsibility.

Several users pointed out that no amount of cleaning or beautification can last if habits do not change. Comments ranged from frustration to calls for stricter enforcement and penalties.

A Larger Civic Concern

The incident from Tonk highlights a recurring problem seen in many public spaces across the country. While authorities continue to invest in improving infrastructure, public cooperation remains a key challenge.

READ MORE: Amravati Viral MMS: Who Leaked 350 Sex Videos Of Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer’s With 180 Girls? Everything We Know

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Freshly Painted Road Divider In Rajasthan’s Tonk Turns Red In Just 15 Minutes Due To Pan Masala Spitting; Viral Video Sparks Outrage Over Lack Of Civic Sense | WATCH

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Freshly Painted Road Divider In Rajasthan’s Tonk Turns Red In Just 15 Minutes Due To Pan Masala Spitting; Viral Video Sparks Outrage Over Lack Of Civic Sense | WATCH

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Freshly Painted Road Divider In Rajasthan’s Tonk Turns Red In Just 15 Minutes Due To Pan Masala Spitting; Viral Video Sparks Outrage Over Lack Of Civic Sense | WATCH
Freshly Painted Road Divider In Rajasthan’s Tonk Turns Red In Just 15 Minutes Due To Pan Masala Spitting; Viral Video Sparks Outrage Over Lack Of Civic Sense | WATCH
Freshly Painted Road Divider In Rajasthan’s Tonk Turns Red In Just 15 Minutes Due To Pan Masala Spitting; Viral Video Sparks Outrage Over Lack Of Civic Sense | WATCH
Freshly Painted Road Divider In Rajasthan’s Tonk Turns Red In Just 15 Minutes Due To Pan Masala Spitting; Viral Video Sparks Outrage Over Lack Of Civic Sense | WATCH

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