Amravati Viral MMS: Who Leaked 350 Sex Videos Of Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer’s With 180 Girls? Everything We Know

Amravati Viral MMS: Tanveer, or Mohammed Ayan, has been in the limelight of a distressing episode that is an alleged sexual exploitation that has elicited outrage and concern in the Amravati district of Maharashtra. It is reported that the accused is suspected to attack women in false pretenses and then purportedly exploit them. The case has attracted a lot of both national and international attention not only because of the nature of the accusations but also because the allegations have connected him to the local political networks which police are currently investigating as part of the overall investigation.

Who Is Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer? Accused Arrested In Amravati Viral MMS Scandal

Amravati Viral MMS: Investigators suspect that Ayan (who also goes by the name Tanveer) might have exploited false identities and emotional manipulation to get victims on board. The preliminary evidence indicates that he was making friends with women, winning their trust, and then supposedly forcing or manipulating them. The police are also investigating the possibility of the presence of more than one victim and the possible pattern in the actions of the accused. The case has brought up grave remarks concerning the safety on the internet and the abuse of personal relationships to serve criminal purpose.

Amravati Viral MMS: Who Leaked 350 Sex Videos Of Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer’s With 180 Girls?

Amravati Viral MMS: On Saturday, the police took a statement of a 15-year-old Nagpur-based victim and a complaint was filed by the mother of another teenager victim. The mother of the 16-year-old victim has also accused Uzair Khan, a friend of the prime accused, Ayaz, of stalking as well as sharing the personal videos of Ayan with girls.

Amravati Viral MMS

Amravati Viral MMS: A case has been registered and a comprehensive investigation in the matter has been initiated by the police and they are working to trace the activities of the accused and find possible victims. The police have requested anyone who has any information to volunteer and cooperate in the investigation. The case has brought back the significance of being cautious in human relations, especially in the online platform, and the necessity of initiating justice promptly in the case of exploitation and abuse.

Also Read: Amravati Viral MMS: Accused Ayan Ahmed Reveals Shocking Details, Says ‘Did Not Even Leave Mother’s….’