Amravati Viral MMS: Who Leaked 350 Sex Videos Of Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer’s With 180 Girls? Everything We Know

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook f1 Ballistic Missiles Char Dham Yatra 2026 Michael Jackson Biopic Movie ai Andrew Hugg bengaluru girlfriend burning boyfriend asim munir Lyrid Meteor Shower hamas brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook f1 Ballistic Missiles Char Dham Yatra 2026 Michael Jackson Biopic Movie ai Andrew Hugg bengaluru girlfriend burning boyfriend asim munir Lyrid Meteor Shower hamas brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook f1 Ballistic Missiles Char Dham Yatra 2026 Michael Jackson Biopic Movie ai Andrew Hugg bengaluru girlfriend burning boyfriend asim munir Lyrid Meteor Shower hamas brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook f1 Ballistic Missiles Char Dham Yatra 2026 Michael Jackson Biopic Movie ai Andrew Hugg bengaluru girlfriend burning boyfriend asim munir Lyrid Meteor Shower hamas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook f1 Ballistic Missiles Char Dham Yatra 2026 Michael Jackson Biopic Movie ai Andrew Hugg bengaluru girlfriend burning boyfriend asim munir Lyrid Meteor Shower hamas brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook f1 Ballistic Missiles Char Dham Yatra 2026 Michael Jackson Biopic Movie ai Andrew Hugg bengaluru girlfriend burning boyfriend asim munir Lyrid Meteor Shower hamas brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook f1 Ballistic Missiles Char Dham Yatra 2026 Michael Jackson Biopic Movie ai Andrew Hugg bengaluru girlfriend burning boyfriend asim munir Lyrid Meteor Shower hamas brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook f1 Ballistic Missiles Char Dham Yatra 2026 Michael Jackson Biopic Movie ai Andrew Hugg bengaluru girlfriend burning boyfriend asim munir Lyrid Meteor Shower hamas
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Amravati Viral MMS: Who Leaked 350 Sex Videos Of Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer’s With 180 Girls? Everything We Know

Amravati Viral MMS: Who Leaked 350 Sex Videos Of Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer’s With 180 Girls? Everything We Know

Amravati Viral MMS: Investigators suspect that Ayan (who also goes by the name Tanveer) might have exploited false identities and emotional manipulation to get victims on board.

Amravati Viral MMS (Image Credit: X)
Amravati Viral MMS (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 22, 2026 11:38:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Amravati Viral MMS: Who Leaked 350 Sex Videos Of Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer’s With 180 Girls? Everything We Know

Amravati Viral MMS: Tanveer, or Mohammed Ayan, has been in the limelight of a distressing episode that is an alleged sexual exploitation that has elicited outrage and concern in the Amravati district of Maharashtra. It is reported that the accused is suspected to attack women in false pretenses and then purportedly exploit them. The case has attracted a lot of both national and international attention not only because of the nature of the accusations but also because the allegations have connected him to the local political networks which police are currently investigating as part of the overall investigation.

Who Is Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer? Accused Arrested In Amravati Viral MMS Scandal

Amravati Viral MMS: Investigators suspect that Ayan (who also goes by the name Tanveer) might have exploited false identities and emotional manipulation to get victims on board. The preliminary evidence indicates that he was making friends with women, winning their trust, and then supposedly forcing or manipulating them. The police are also investigating the possibility of the presence of more than one victim and the possible pattern in the actions of the accused. The case has brought up grave remarks concerning the safety on the internet and the abuse of personal relationships to serve criminal purpose.

Amravati Viral MMS: Who Leaked 350 Sex Videos Of Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer’s With 180 Girls?

Amravati Viral MMS: On Saturday, the police took a statement of a 15-year-old Nagpur-based victim and a complaint was filed by the mother of another teenager victim. The mother of the 16-year-old victim has also accused Uzair Khan, a friend of the prime accused, Ayaz, of stalking as well as sharing the personal videos of Ayan with girls.

You Might Be Interested In

Amravati Viral MMS

Amravati Viral MMS: A case has been registered and a comprehensive investigation in the matter has been initiated by the police and they are working to trace the activities of the accused and find possible victims. The police have requested anyone who has any information to volunteer and cooperate in the investigation. The case has brought back the significance of being cautious in human relations, especially in the online platform, and the necessity of initiating justice promptly in the case of exploitation and abuse.

Also Read: Amravati Viral MMS: Accused Ayan Ahmed Reveals Shocking Details, Says ‘Did Not Even Leave Mother’s….’

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Amravati Viral MMSAmravati Viral MMS downloadAmravati Viral MMS download linkAmravati viral MMS linkAmravati Viral MMS newsAmravati Viral videoAmravati Viral video link

RELATED News

Who Is Prema? 27-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Lures Boyfriend With ‘Romantic Proposal’, Blindfolds And Burns Him Alive For ‘Ignoring’ Her

Bengaluru Woman Lures 27-Year-Old Boyfriend With ‘Surprise For A Special Proposal’; Blindfolds And Ties Him Up, And Burns Him Alive For ‘Ignoring’ Her

FSSAI Probes Mass Food Poisoning At Gujarat Wedding After Dozens Of Guests Fall Ill In Dahod; Officials Examine Suspected Contamination And Safety Lapses

Who is Dhivya Sathyaraj? DMK Leader Says Supporters Of Vijay’s TVK Hurled Slippers At Her During Election Campaign In Chennai

What Led To Mundathikode Firecracker Explosion? Massive Blast Ahead Of Thrissur Pooram Leaves 13 Dead, 5 Critically Injured – Watch

LATEST NEWS

Citadel Season 2 Trailer Out: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden Return With High-Octane Action — Release Date Inside

MPBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026 Registration Last Date Today: Apply Online at mpbse.nic.in, Check Eligibility, Fees and Exam Dates

Taimoor Cruise Missile: Pakistan Tests 600 Km Anti-Ship Weapon – Can It Challenge India’s BrahMos? Check Range, Speed, Capabilities

Boost Your Rideshare Profits with Hassle-Free Car Rentals

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni’s ‘Tu Aaya, Camera Laya’ Banter With Deepak Chahar Goes Viral Ahead of MI vs CSK Clash at Wankhede — WATCH

‘Nation Remembers Victims of Pahalgam Attack’ : Amit Shah

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Release Soon at neet.nta.nic.in, Check Expected Date, Steps to Download and Exam Day Guidelines

One Piece Chapter 1181 Spoilers OUT: Release Date, Leak Timeline, Imu vs Loki Fight and Major Twists Revealed

‘A Virgin Brahmin Bride Under 30’: 37-Year-Old Divorced IITian’s Marriage Demands Spark Outrage Online; Matchmaker’s Response Goes Viral | WATCH

Condoms: The Latest Iran War Price Shockwave – Global Condom Boss ‘Karex’ Announces 30% Hike Amid Supply Strain As War Rages On

Amravati Viral MMS: Who Leaked 350 Sex Videos Of Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer’s With 180 Girls? Everything We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Amravati Viral MMS: Who Leaked 350 Sex Videos Of Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer’s With 180 Girls? Everything We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Amravati Viral MMS: Who Leaked 350 Sex Videos Of Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer’s With 180 Girls? Everything We Know
Amravati Viral MMS: Who Leaked 350 Sex Videos Of Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer’s With 180 Girls? Everything We Know
Amravati Viral MMS: Who Leaked 350 Sex Videos Of Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer’s With 180 Girls? Everything We Know
Amravati Viral MMS: Who Leaked 350 Sex Videos Of Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer’s With 180 Girls? Everything We Know

QUICK LINKS