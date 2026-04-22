Unchosen Netflix Series Review: Cast, Plot & Why This Psychological Cult Thriller Is Gripping and Dark

Netflix continues to expand its psychological thriller lineup with Unchosen, a dark and thought-provoking series that explores the hidden realities of cult life. Released on April 21, 2026, the six-episode drama blends suspense with deep character storytelling, raising unsettling questions about control, belief, and morality.
Unchosen Release Date and Platform
Unchosen premiered on Netflix on April 21, 2026. All six episodes are available for streaming, each running for approximately one hour.
Plot: A Dark Story of Control and Belief
Cast and Characters
The series features a strong cast delivering layered performances:
- Molly Windsor as Rosie
- Asa Butterfield as Adam
- Olivia Pickering as Grace
- Fra Fee as Sam
What Makes Unchosen Stand Out
A Realistic Take on Cult Life
One of the most striking aspects of Unchosen is its connection to real-world issues. Creator Julie Gearey reportedly found that over 2,000 cults are currently active in the UK, which adds a layer of realism to the story.
The series reflects how such communities function, showing how belief systems can be used to control individuals. It doesn’t exaggerate for shock value but instead presents a grounded and unsettling portrayal.