Kedarnath Opening Date 2026: When Will Kedarnath Temple Open? Check New Rules, Registration Process And Travel Route

Kedarnath Opening Date 2026: Char Dham Yatra 2026 is off, and the holy valleys of Uttarakhand are filled with devotion once again. The Kedarnath Temple will open its doors on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at 8:00 AM, which is a big occasion to the devotees throughout the nation. Prior to this, on April 19, the Yamunotri Temple and Gangotri Temple portals were opened. As Kedarnath enters the pilgrimage circuit now, the number of devotees on their spiritual journey is set to take off. This is a breakdown of registration, traveling routes, helicopters, and the new regulations that are set in place this year.

Kedarnath Opening Date 2026: When Will Kedarnath Temple Open?

Kedarnath Opening Date 2026: Kedarnath is said to be the most difficult part of the Char Dham Yatra. The pilgrims also have to walk a distance of about 16-18 kilometers between Gaurikund and the shrine. Nevertheless, helicopter services can be an option to those who cannot walk the steep land. These services are only bookable through Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation through the heliyatra portal. Helicopter operations also commence on April 22 and initially the tickets are on sale between April 22 and June 15. The services will be conducted in three important destinations Guptkashi, Phata and Sirsi, with fares differing according to the route and time taken.

Kedarnath Opening Date 2026: Check New Rules, Registration Process And Travel Route

Kedarnath Opening Date 2026: The air ride between Guptkashi and Kedarnath takes a duration of about 10 minutes and the air ride costs about Rs 12,762 round trip. Phata takes approximately 7 minutes, costing Rs 10,164 and Sirsi has the shortest ride of approximately 6 minutes, costing Rs 6,390 per way. In the meantime, the government has presented more stringent requirements for the pilgrimage season 2026. The use of mobile phones and cameras within the temple complexes of Kedarnath, Badrinath and Gangotri has been totally forbidden. Religionists are required to leave their phones in special cloakrooms before entering. Also, although Yamunotri is open to everybody, in other shrines some restrictions have been imposed on the entry of non-Hindus.

Kedarnath Opening Date 2026: Check New Rules, Registration Process And Travel Route

Kedarnath Opening Date 2026: Registration is still a requirement to all pilgrims and vehicles travelling. The devotees have to enroll on the official Uttarakhand government portal or the Tourist Care Uttarakhand mobile application. Alternatively, it is also possible to register through WhatsApp and send Yatra to the number given and act upon the instructions. Once registered, pilgrims are given a slot token to darshan, which is checked on the way. It is also necessary to have a health check-up, especially those older than 55 years or with some medical conditions like asthma or diabetes. The authorities have encouraged all visitors to abide by these instructions to the letter so that they can have a comfortable and secure pilgrimage.

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