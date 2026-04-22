Kedarnath Opening Date 2026: When Will Kedarnath Temple Open? Check New Rules, Registration Process And Travel Route

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Business operation sindoor Michael Jackson Biopic Movie ai Andrew Hugg bse bengaluru girlfriend burning boyfriend asim munir Lyrid Meteor Shower hamas iPhone 18 Pro Max anne hathaway Mundathikode latest india news congress Faisal Malik Business operation sindoor Michael Jackson Biopic Movie ai Andrew Hugg bse bengaluru girlfriend burning boyfriend asim munir Lyrid Meteor Shower hamas iPhone 18 Pro Max anne hathaway Mundathikode latest india news congress Faisal Malik Business operation sindoor Michael Jackson Biopic Movie ai Andrew Hugg bse bengaluru girlfriend burning boyfriend asim munir Lyrid Meteor Shower hamas iPhone 18 Pro Max anne hathaway Mundathikode latest india news congress Faisal Malik Business operation sindoor Michael Jackson Biopic Movie ai Andrew Hugg bse bengaluru girlfriend burning boyfriend asim munir Lyrid Meteor Shower hamas iPhone 18 Pro Max anne hathaway Mundathikode latest india news congress Faisal Malik
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Business operation sindoor Michael Jackson Biopic Movie ai Andrew Hugg bse bengaluru girlfriend burning boyfriend asim munir Lyrid Meteor Shower hamas iPhone 18 Pro Max anne hathaway Mundathikode latest india news congress Faisal Malik Business operation sindoor Michael Jackson Biopic Movie ai Andrew Hugg bse bengaluru girlfriend burning boyfriend asim munir Lyrid Meteor Shower hamas iPhone 18 Pro Max anne hathaway Mundathikode latest india news congress Faisal Malik Business operation sindoor Michael Jackson Biopic Movie ai Andrew Hugg bse bengaluru girlfriend burning boyfriend asim munir Lyrid Meteor Shower hamas iPhone 18 Pro Max anne hathaway Mundathikode latest india news congress Faisal Malik Business operation sindoor Michael Jackson Biopic Movie ai Andrew Hugg bse bengaluru girlfriend burning boyfriend asim munir Lyrid Meteor Shower hamas iPhone 18 Pro Max anne hathaway Mundathikode latest india news congress Faisal Malik
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Kedarnath Opening Date 2026: When Will Kedarnath Temple Open? Check New Rules, Registration Process And Travel Route

Kedarnath Opening Date 2026: When Will Kedarnath Temple Open? Check New Rules, Registration Process And Travel Route

Kedarnath Opening Date 2026: The Char Dham Yatra 2026 is underway, with Kedarnath Temple opening for devotees alongside new rules, registration requirements, and travel guidelines. Pilgrims can trek from Gaurikund or opt for helicopter services via IRCTC, while mandatory registration and health checks are essential for a safe journey.

Kedarnath Opening Date 2026: When Will Kedarnath Temple Open? Check New Rules, Registration Process And Travel Route
Kedarnath Opening Date 2026: When Will Kedarnath Temple Open? Check New Rules, Registration Process And Travel Route

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 22, 2026 09:51:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kedarnath Opening Date 2026: When Will Kedarnath Temple Open? Check New Rules, Registration Process And Travel Route

Kedarnath Opening Date 2026: Char Dham Yatra 2026 is off, and the holy valleys of Uttarakhand are filled with devotion once again. The Kedarnath Temple will open its doors on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at 8:00 AM, which is a big occasion to the devotees throughout the nation. Prior to this, on April 19, the Yamunotri Temple and Gangotri Temple portals were opened. As Kedarnath enters the pilgrimage circuit now, the number of devotees on their spiritual journey is set to take off. This is a breakdown of registration, traveling routes, helicopters, and the new regulations that are set in place this year.

Kedarnath Opening Date 2026: When Will Kedarnath Temple Open?

Kedarnath Opening Date 2026: Kedarnath is said to be the most difficult part of the Char Dham Yatra. The pilgrims also have to walk a distance of about 16-18 kilometers between Gaurikund and the shrine. Nevertheless, helicopter services can be an option to those who cannot walk the steep land. These services are only bookable through Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation through the heliyatra portal. Helicopter operations also commence on April 22 and initially the tickets are on sale between April 22 and June 15. The services will be conducted in three important destinations Guptkashi, Phata and Sirsi, with fares differing according to the route and time taken.

Kedarnath Opening Date 2026: Check New Rules, Registration Process And Travel Route

Kedarnath Opening Date 2026: The air ride between Guptkashi and Kedarnath takes a duration of about 10 minutes and the air ride costs about Rs 12,762 round trip. Phata takes approximately 7 minutes, costing Rs 10,164 and Sirsi has the shortest ride of approximately 6 minutes, costing Rs 6,390 per way. In the meantime, the government has presented more stringent requirements for the pilgrimage season 2026. The use of mobile phones and cameras within the temple complexes of Kedarnath, Badrinath and Gangotri has been totally forbidden. Religionists are required to leave their phones in special cloakrooms before entering. Also, although Yamunotri is open to everybody, in other shrines some restrictions have been imposed on the entry of non-Hindus.

You Might Be Interested In

Kedarnath Opening Date 2026: Check New Rules, Registration Process And Travel Route

Kedarnath Opening Date 2026: Registration is still a requirement to all pilgrims and vehicles travelling. The devotees have to enroll on the official Uttarakhand government portal or the Tourist Care Uttarakhand mobile application. Alternatively, it is also possible to register through WhatsApp and send Yatra to the number given and act upon the instructions. Once registered, pilgrims are given a slot token to darshan, which is checked on the way. It is also necessary to have a health check-up, especially those older than 55 years or with some medical conditions like asthma or diabetes. The authorities have encouraged all visitors to abide by these instructions to the letter so that they can have a comfortable and secure pilgrimage.

Also Read: ‘India Will Never Bow’: PM Modi’s Strong Message One Year After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Operation Sindoor

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Char Dham Yatra 2026Kedarnath Opening Date 2026Kedarnath Opening Date 2026 newsKedarnath Temple open datewhen is Kedarnath Temple opening

RELATED News

FIR Registered Against TMC’s Kunal Ghosh And Garga Chatterjee For Allegedly Sharing Fake BJP Document In West Bengal

P. C. Chandra Jewellers Welcomes Bollywood Star Ayushmann Khurrana as Brand Ambassador, Accelerating Its Pan-India Expansion

IFFCO Kisan Finance Expands Arogya Vistaar Programme, Strengthens Last-Mile Healthcare with Doubled Network

IFFCO Kisan Finance Expands Arogya Vistaar Programme, Strengthens Last-Mile Healthcare with Doubled Network

Bhavna Pani Shines In Bhooth Bangla With A Standout Performance

LATEST NEWS

Stocks To Watch On April 22: Tech Mahindra, Trent, SBI Life, HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi In Focus

Michael Jackson Biopic Movie: When Will Jaafar Jackson-Starrer Biopic Release In India? Check Date And How To Book Tickets

How An Indian Student Fooled Thousands Of Pro-Trump MAGA Followers Using AI Influencer ‘Emily Hart’, Earned Huge Money

Who Is Andrew Hugg? Top US Army Nuclear Official Escorted Out Pentagon Amid Alleged Leak, Viral Video Sparks Questions — Watch

Stock Market Outlook For April 22: How Will BSE Sensex, Nifty 50 Open Today?

Who Was Kiran? 27-Year-Old Killed In Chilling Bengaluru ‘BDSM’ Roleplay Plot, Burned Alive; Accused Prema Recorded His Final Moments

Trump’s Iran Ceasefire U-Turn: How Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif Swayed US President On Iran Truce, Peace Talks

Lyrid Meteor Shower 2026: When & Where To Watch In India, UK & Across World – Peak Time, Best Viewing Tips As NASA Astronaut Captures Space View

‘Direct Implications On Security, Economic Stability’: Rajnath Singh On Potential Fallout Of Strait Of Hormuz Disruptions

“Military Is Raring To Go”: Trump Threatens Of Immediate Attacks If Iran Deal Fails Before Ceasefire Deadline

Kedarnath Opening Date 2026: When Will Kedarnath Temple Open? Check New Rules, Registration Process And Travel Route

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kedarnath Opening Date 2026: When Will Kedarnath Temple Open? Check New Rules, Registration Process And Travel Route

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kedarnath Opening Date 2026: When Will Kedarnath Temple Open? Check New Rules, Registration Process And Travel Route
Kedarnath Opening Date 2026: When Will Kedarnath Temple Open? Check New Rules, Registration Process And Travel Route
Kedarnath Opening Date 2026: When Will Kedarnath Temple Open? Check New Rules, Registration Process And Travel Route
Kedarnath Opening Date 2026: When Will Kedarnath Temple Open? Check New Rules, Registration Process And Travel Route

QUICK LINKS