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Home > India News > ‘India Will Never Bow’: PM Modi’s Strong Message One Year After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Operation Sindoor

‘India Will Never Bow’: PM Modi’s Strong Message One Year After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to the 26 victims of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, marking its first anniversary. Reaffirming India’s unwavering stand against terrorism, he said the nation remains united in grief and resolve.

PM Modi pays tribute to Pahalgam terror victims, reaffirms India's resolve. Photos: ANI.
PM Modi pays tribute to Pahalgam terror victims, reaffirms India's resolve. Photos: ANI.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 22, 2026 09:35:10 IST

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‘India Will Never Bow’: PM Modi’s Strong Message One Year After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to the 26 people who lost their lives in the Pakistan-backed terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, reiterating India’s firm resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms. In a post on X, the Prime Minister expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and affirmed that the country remains united in grief and determined to dismantle “the heinous designs of terrorists.”

“Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten. My thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss. As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed,” the PM wrote in the post.

On the eve of the first anniversary of the attack, the Indian Army also recalled Operation Sindoor and issued a strong message against terrorism.

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“When boundaries of humanity are crossed, the response is decisive. Justice is Served. India Stands United,” the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army said in a post on X, accompanied by a graphic message stating, “Some boundaries should never be crossed. India does not forget.”

On April 22, 2025, the nation was left shocked after terrorists carried out an attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, a region known for its scenic landscape and tourism. In the attack, Pakistan-backed terrorists entered a village and killed 26 people.

In the cross-border communal attack in Pahalgam, the assailants questioned victims about their religion before carrying out the killings, making it a targeted communal attack that drew widespread condemnation across the country.

As India mourned the loss, what followed was decisive action by the Indian armed forces in the form of Operation Sindoor. Indian armed forces struck terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Following the incident, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The Indian armed forces destroyed nine major terror launchpads linked to groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

In response, Pakistan carried out drone attacks and shelling, leading to a four-day conflict between the two countries. Indian forces conducted retaliatory strikes, targeting and destroying radar installations in Lahore and near Gujranwala, demonstrating strong defensive and offensive capabilities.

Following the escalation, Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted the Indian DGMO, and both sides agreed to a ceasefire on May 10.

As the nation marks the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, tributes continue to pour in for the victims, while reaffirming India’s unwavering commitment to fight terrorism and ensure national security.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: FIR Registered Against TMC’s Kunal Ghosh And Garga Chatterjee For Allegedly Sharing Fake BJP Document In West Bengal

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‘India Will Never Bow’: PM Modi’s Strong Message One Year After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Operation Sindoor
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