IPL 2026: MS Dhoni’s ‘Tu Aaya, Camera Laya’ Banter With Deepak Chahar Goes Viral Ahead of MI vs CSK Clash at Wankhede — WATCH

MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar have consistently enjoyed a close off-field relationship, and a recent video posted by the Mumbai Indians on X once more highlighted their friendship, this time injecting a dose of humor. With the Chennai Super Kings readying to face-off Mumbai Indians at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, these two five-time champions are set to clash for the first time in IPL 2026. The two teams have experienced a comparable beginning to the season, each winning two and losing four games, making this important matchup essential for regaining momentum.

The CSK versus MI match, frequently referred to as the “El Clasico of the IPL,” continues to be one of the fiercest rivalries within the league. Mumbai Indians possess a narrow advantage in the overall matchup, leading 22-19 in IPL and CLT20 meetings. In IPL 2026, MI and CSK will clash for the 40th time, marking their 14th encounter in Mumbai.

Dhoni-Chahar Exchange

In spite of the intense competition on the field, instances like this reveal friendships that transcend team colors. In a clip from a recent net practice, Deepak Chahar, now with the Mumbai Indians after his time with CSK, sought a conversation with his ex-captain, MS Dhoni.

Dhoni, in the video, jokingly directed towards the presence of the camera and stated:

“Tum aaya, saath mein camera leke aaya… bhagao isko.” (You came along with a camera… get him out of here.)

Chahar then playfully told the cameraman to leave, saying: “Arey yaar bhaiya, jao aap.”(Come on, brother, please go.)

Dhoni added with a smile: “Haan, warna baat nahi kar paenge.” (Yes, otherwise we won’t be able to talk.)

Cameraman be like… chalo theek hai 🫠 pic.twitter.com/KqzXsYc9h3 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 22, 2026







MS Dhoni-Deepak Chahar’s Brotherly Bond

The pair is renowned for their “older brother-younger brother” relationship. In the 2025 MI vs CSK game, Chahar amusingly attempted to sledge Dhoni by motioning he would stand at short silly point as Dhoni came out to bat. Following CSK’s victory, Dhoni was spotted humorously “hitting” Chahar with his bat during the post-match greetings, a moment that became viral, showcasing their lasting bond.

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