Abhishek Sharma Profile: Net Worth, IPL 2026 Salary, Career Stats, Girlfriend And Full List Of T20 Records

SRH vs DC: Abhishek Sharma slammed his second century in the IPL. The left-handed batter played an unbeaten knock of 135 runs in the first innings against the Delhi Capitals. His knock powered the Orange Army to a score of 242 runs. His knock helped SRH to win the clash by 47 runs and register their third win on the trot. With his latest knock, fans wonder what his net worth is and how much he earns from his cricket career and IPL 2026 salary. He was picked as one of the top retentions from the SRH team ahead of the IPL auction and has a huge salary of ₹14 crores. Meanwhile, his cricketing career, in which he represents the Indian cricket team at the international level, also contributes to his massive salary.

Abhishek Sharma per match salary

Abhishek Sharma has been a prominent player in the T20I team for Team India. The left-handed batter has played 46 games in the shortest format for the Indian cricket team. Every player earns ₹3 lakh per match for playing a T20I game. On the other hand, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the match fee for IPL games as well in 2025. Players earn ₹7.5 lakhs per IPL match they play. Since the match fee was announced, Abhishek has played 21 games and has pocketed ₹1.575 crores as match fee since then.

What is Abhishek Sharma Net Worth in 2026?

Abhishek Sharma is one of the richest cricketers among the young players. The left-handed batter has a net worth of around ₹12 crores and ₹15 crores. Thanks to his explosive batting at the top of the order, Abhishek has been an integral part not only of his IPL team, SRH, but also the Indian cricket team. The left-handed batter has a salary of ₹14 crores in the IPL. He earns ₹1 crore per year with Team India.

Abhishek Sharma IPL Career Earnings

Season Team Salary (INR) 2018 Delhi Daredevils ₹55 Lakh 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad ₹55 Lakh 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad ₹55 Lakh 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad ₹55 Lakh 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad ₹6.50 Crore 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad ₹6.50 Crore 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad ₹6.50 Crore 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad ₹14.00 Crore 2026 Sunrisers Hyderabad ₹14.00 Crore

Abhishek Sharma’s incredible IPL adventure is unquestionably the foundation of his wealth. His salary has increased by more than 2,400% since he was acquired by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 55 lakh in 2018 and is now a stalwart for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 14 crore. His total IPL earnings to date total an astounding Rs 49.7 crores, which essentially illustrates his development from a gifted young player to a match-winning opener.

Who Is Abishek Sharma’s girlfriend?

Even though Abhishek Sharma is focused on the T20 World Cup 2026, his personal life continues to garner interest on the internet. He is frequently spotted by fans with Laila Faisal, a London-educated businesswoman who founded the upscale brand LRF Designs. When people saw Laila as a bridesmaid at Abhishek’s sister Komal’s wedding in Ludhiana, things really took off. It’s understandable why the rumours are circulating, given her degree from King’s College London and her frequent appearances in the stands, supporting Abhishek with his family. They are increasingly being viewed as the “power couple” of Indian cricket.

Abhishek Sharma: Full List Of T20 Records

Here is a look at the list of T20 records held and broken by Abhishek Sharma:

With his knock of 135*, Abhishek Sharma made it to the top five of the highest individual scores in IPL.

He also holds the record for the highest individual score by an Indian batter in IPL 2026. Abhishek created the record with his knock of 141 runs in IPL 2025 against the Punjab Kings.

Abhishek Sharma also holds the record for scoring the joint-most T20 centuries for Indian batters. He scored his ninth T20 century to level with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

He holds the record for having the highest T20I strike rate for a batter with at least 400 runs. Abhishek Sharma has a strike rate of 190.46 in 46 games for Team India. He has scored 1438 runs in his T20I career so far.

Despite playing fewer than 200 T20 games, Abhishek has hit 151 sixes. He overtook MS Dhoni on the list for most sixes by Indian batters in T20s to enter the top five.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table Today: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Delhi Capitals To Break Into Top Three | Check Latest IPL Standings on April 21