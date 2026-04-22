LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hamas bengaluru anne hathaway iPhone 18 Pro Max Apple New CEO ceasefire anushka sharma Mundathikode latest india news congress latest viral news 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow diplomats Faisal Malik hamas bengaluru anne hathaway iPhone 18 Pro Max Apple New CEO ceasefire anushka sharma Mundathikode latest india news congress latest viral news 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow diplomats Faisal Malik hamas bengaluru anne hathaway iPhone 18 Pro Max Apple New CEO ceasefire anushka sharma Mundathikode latest india news congress latest viral news 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow diplomats Faisal Malik hamas bengaluru anne hathaway iPhone 18 Pro Max Apple New CEO ceasefire anushka sharma Mundathikode latest india news congress latest viral news 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow diplomats Faisal Malik
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hamas bengaluru anne hathaway iPhone 18 Pro Max Apple New CEO ceasefire anushka sharma Mundathikode latest india news congress latest viral news 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow diplomats Faisal Malik hamas bengaluru anne hathaway iPhone 18 Pro Max Apple New CEO ceasefire anushka sharma Mundathikode latest india news congress latest viral news 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow diplomats Faisal Malik hamas bengaluru anne hathaway iPhone 18 Pro Max Apple New CEO ceasefire anushka sharma Mundathikode latest india news congress latest viral news 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow diplomats Faisal Malik hamas bengaluru anne hathaway iPhone 18 Pro Max Apple New CEO ceasefire anushka sharma Mundathikode latest india news congress latest viral news 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow diplomats Faisal Malik
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Abhishek Sharma Profile: Net Worth, IPL 2026 Salary, Career Stats, Girlfriend And Full List Of T20 Records

Abhishek Sharma Profile: Net Worth, IPL 2026 Salary, Career Stats, Girlfriend And Full List Of T20 Records

SRH star Abhishek Sharma smashed a 135* vs DC in IPL 2026, boosting his growing profile. With ₹14 crore IPL salary, ₹12-15 crore net worth, strong T20 stats, and girlfriend rumours, the Indian opener remains a rising cricket sensation.

Abhishek Sharma scored 135* against DC to power SRH to a 47-run win. Image Credit: ANI
Abhishek Sharma scored 135* against DC to power SRH to a 47-run win. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 22, 2026 00:09:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Abhishek Sharma Profile: Net Worth, IPL 2026 Salary, Career Stats, Girlfriend And Full List Of T20 Records

SRH vs DC: Abhishek Sharma slammed his second century in the IPL. The left-handed batter played an unbeaten knock of 135 runs in the first innings against the Delhi Capitals. His knock powered the Orange Army to a score of 242 runs. His knock helped SRH to win the clash by 47 runs and register their third win on the trot. With his latest knock, fans wonder what his net worth is and how much he earns from his cricket career and IPL 2026 salary. He was picked as one of the top retentions from the SRH team ahead of the IPL auction and has a huge salary of ₹14 crores. Meanwhile, his cricketing career, in which he represents the Indian cricket team at the international level, also contributes to his massive salary.

Abhishek Sharma per match salary

Abhishek Sharma has been a prominent player in the T20I team for Team India. The left-handed batter has played 46 games in the shortest format for the Indian cricket team. Every player earns ₹3 lakh per match for playing a T20I game. On the other hand, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the match fee for IPL games as well in 2025. Players earn ₹7.5 lakhs per IPL match they play. Since the match fee was announced, Abhishek has played 21 games and has pocketed ₹1.575 crores as match fee since then.

What is Abhishek Sharma Net Worth in 2026?

Net Worth

You Might Be Interested In

₹12 crores to ₹15 crores (Approx)

IPL 2026 Salary

₹14 crores (Retained)

BCCI Contract

Grade C (₹1 Crore)

Total IPL Career Earnings

₹49.7 Crores 

Abhishek Sharma is one of the richest cricketers among the young players. The left-handed batter has a net worth of around ₹12 crores and ₹15 crores. Thanks to his explosive batting at the top of the order, Abhishek has been an integral part not only of his IPL team, SRH, but also the Indian cricket team. The left-handed batter has a salary of ₹14 crores in the IPL. He earns ₹1 crore per year with Team India. 

Abhishek Sharma IPL Career Earnings

Season

Team

Salary (INR)

2018

Delhi Daredevils

₹55 Lakh

2019

Sunrisers Hyderabad

₹55 Lakh

2020

Sunrisers Hyderabad

₹55 Lakh

2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad

₹55 Lakh

2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad

₹6.50 Crore

2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad

₹6.50 Crore

2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad

₹6.50 Crore

2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad

₹14.00 Crore

2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad

₹14.00 Crore

Abhishek Sharma’s incredible IPL adventure is unquestionably the foundation of his wealth. His salary has increased by more than 2,400% since he was acquired by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 55 lakh in 2018 and is now a stalwart for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 14 crore. His total IPL earnings to date total an astounding Rs 49.7 crores, which essentially illustrates his development from a gifted young player to a match-winning opener.

Who Is Abishek Sharma’s girlfriend?

Even though Abhishek Sharma is focused on the T20 World Cup 2026, his personal life continues to garner interest on the internet. He is frequently spotted by fans with Laila Faisal, a London-educated businesswoman who founded the upscale brand LRF Designs. When people saw Laila as a bridesmaid at Abhishek’s sister Komal’s wedding in Ludhiana, things really took off. It’s understandable why the rumours are circulating, given her degree from King’s College London and her frequent appearances in the stands, supporting Abhishek with his family. They are increasingly being viewed as the “power couple” of Indian cricket.

Abhishek Sharma: Full List Of T20 Records

Here is a look at the list of T20 records held and broken by Abhishek Sharma:

  • With his knock of 135*, Abhishek Sharma made it to the top five of the highest individual scores in IPL. 

  • He also holds the record for the highest individual score by an Indian batter in IPL 2026. Abhishek created the record with his knock of 141 runs in IPL 2025 against the Punjab Kings.

  • Abhishek Sharma also holds the record for scoring the joint-most T20 centuries for Indian batters. He scored his ninth T20 century to level with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

  • He holds the record for having the highest T20I strike rate for a batter with at least 400 runs. Abhishek Sharma has a strike rate of 190.46 in 46 games for Team India. He has scored 1438 runs in his T20I career so far. 

  • Despite playing fewer than 200 T20 games, Abhishek has hit 151 sixes. He overtook MS Dhoni on the list for most sixes by Indian batters in T20s to enter the top five. 

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table Today: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Delhi Capitals To Break Into Top Three | Check Latest IPL Standings on April 21

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Abhishek SharmaAbhishek Sharma Career EarningsAbhishek Sharma IPL 2026 salaryAbhishek Sharma IPL salaryAbhishek Sharma match feeAbhishek Sharma Net WorthAbhishek Sharma Net Worth 2026Abhishek Sharma Salary 2026Abhishek Sharma T20 RecordsbcciSRH vs DCSunrisers HyderabadT20 Recordsteam india

RELATED News

IPL 2026 Orange Cap List: Abhishek Sharma Tops Charts After 135* vs DC — Full Stats, Strike Rate And Match Performance Breakdown

SRH vs DC WATCH Video: Kavya Maran Reacts to Abhishek Sharma’s Record-Breaking Hundred vs Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad | Full List of Records Inside

IPL 2026: Yuzvendra Chahal Trolled Over Viral Pic With Women’s Cricketer Harleen Deol, Fans Drag ‘Cute DM’ Controversy And Past Allegations

World Earth Day 2026: From Stadiums to Streets — How Sports Are Going Eco-Friendly?

WWE or Cricket? Hardik Pandya Channels ‘Inner Triple H’ to Fire Up Tilak Varma in MI vs GT IPL 2026 Clash | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Abhishek Sharma Profile: Net Worth, IPL 2026 Salary, Career Stats, Girlfriend And Full List Of T20 Records

Pakistan Receives Final Saudi Deposit Of USD 1 Billion Boost While Debt Crisis Intensifies

FIR Registered Against TMC’s Kunal Ghosh And Garga Chatterjee For Allegedly Sharing Fake BJP Document In West Bengal

Who Is Prerna? 27-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Lures Boyfriend With ‘Romantic Proposal’, Blindfolds And Burns Him Alive For ‘Ignoring’ Her

Who Are The Eight Women Facing Execution In Iran? Trump Urges Tehran To Release Them Ahead Of High-Stakes Islamabad Talks

Who Was M? Mossad Chief Confirms Agent Killed During Lion’s Roar Campaign, Acknowledges Publicly For The First Time

Who Was Yotam Haim? Court Allows Family Of Israeli Hostage Mistakenly Shot Dead By IDF To Posthumously Retrieve His Sperm To Raise A Child

Bengaluru Woman Lures 27-Year-Old Boyfriend With ‘Surprise For A Special Proposal’; Blindfolds And Ties Him Up, And Burns Him Alive For ‘Ignoring’ Her

WWE or Cricket? Hardik Pandya Channels ‘Inner Triple H’ to Fire Up Tilak Varma in MI vs GT IPL 2026 Clash | WATCH

What Is Anne Hathaway’s Ethnicity? The Devil Wears Prada 2 Star Abruptly Drops ‘INSHALLAH’ In Viral Video, Fans Defend, ‘Nothing Wrong With It’

Abhishek Sharma Profile: Net Worth, IPL 2026 Salary, Career Stats, Girlfriend And Full List Of T20 Records

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Abhishek Sharma Profile: Net Worth, IPL 2026 Salary, Career Stats, Girlfriend And Full List Of T20 Records

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Abhishek Sharma Profile: Net Worth, IPL 2026 Salary, Career Stats, Girlfriend And Full List Of T20 Records
Abhishek Sharma Profile: Net Worth, IPL 2026 Salary, Career Stats, Girlfriend And Full List Of T20 Records
Abhishek Sharma Profile: Net Worth, IPL 2026 Salary, Career Stats, Girlfriend And Full List Of T20 Records
Abhishek Sharma Profile: Net Worth, IPL 2026 Salary, Career Stats, Girlfriend And Full List Of T20 Records

QUICK LINKS