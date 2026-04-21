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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Points Table Today: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Delhi Capitals To Break Into Top Three | Check Latest IPL Standings on April 21

IPL 2026 Points Table Today: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Delhi Capitals To Break Into Top Three | Check Latest IPL Standings on April 21

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026, powered by Abhishek Sharma’s century, to climb into the top three of the points table. Punjab Kings continue to lead the standings unbeaten, while RCB and Rajasthan Royals remain strong contenders.

SRH defeated Delhi Capitals to make it to top three in the IPL 2026 points table. Image Credit: X/@IPL
SRH defeated Delhi Capitals to make it to top three in the IPL 2026 points table. Image Credit: X/@IPL

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 21, 2026 23:37:59 IST

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IPL 2026 Points Table Today: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Delhi Capitals To Break Into Top Three | Check Latest IPL Standings on April 21

IPL 2026 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded their fourth win in the IPL 2026. The Orange Army was powered by Abhishek Sharma with a century in the first innings as they defeated the Delhi Capitals by 47 runs. With this win, SRH tied Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals on points. However, thanks to their net run rate, the Ishan Kishan-led side has overtaken RR and is placed third right behind the RCB. Abhishek Sharma’s 135* helped the hosts post a total of 242 runs in the first innings. Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings lead the IPL 2026 standings. Led by Shreyas Iyer, PBKS are yet to lose a single game so far in the season. 

SRH vs DC Match Scorecard: Who won the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals?

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the SRH vs DC clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The Orange Army, thanks to Abhishek Sharma’s unbeaten century in the first innings, defeated the Capitals by __ runs. In the second innings, it was Eshan Malinga who starred with the ball in hand. The Sri Lankan pacer picked up four wickets in the innings while going for only 32 runs in four overs. With this win, SRH climbed to the third spot in the IPL 2026 points table. 

IPL 2026 Points Table

Position

You Might Be Interested In

Teams

Matches

Wins

Losses

No Result

Points

Net Run Rate

1

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

6

5

0

1

11

+1.420

2

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

6

4

2

0

8

+1.171

3

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

7

4

3

0

8

+0.820

4

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

6

4

0

2

8

+0.599

5

Delhi Capitals (DC)

6

3

3

0

6

-0.130

6

Gujarat Titans (GT)

6

3

3

0

6

-0.821

7

Mumbai Indians (MI)

6

2

4

0

4

+0.067

8

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

6

2

3

0

4

-0.780

9

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

6

2

3

0

4

-1.173

10

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

6

1

4

1

3

-0.879

Where are the Chennai Super Kings on the IPL 2026 points table?

The Chennai Super Kings are positioned eighth on the points table after registering back-to-back wins. The five-time champions defeated the Delhi Capitals to break their three-match losing streak. In their following game, CSK defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders. However, their streak was short-lived as they suffered a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

What is the Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 points table position?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won four of their six games in IPL 2026. Led by Rajat Patidar, the defending champions are placed second on the IPL 2026 standings.

Which is the only undefeated team in IPL 2026?

Punjab Kings is the only undefeated team in the IPL 2026. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the Kings have won five out of their six games so far in the tournament. One of their clashes against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens was washed out earlier in the season. Thanks to their undefeated streak in the tournament, PBKS find themselves at the top of the IPL 2026 points table.

Where are the Mumbai Indians on the IPL 2026 standings?

The Mumbai Indians are positioned seventh on the points table after defeating the Gujarat Titans. The five-time champions won their opening clash of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders but faced defeats in their next four games against DC, RR, RCB, and PBKS. In their last game, MI defeated GT by a whopping margin of 99 runs.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Orange Cap List: Abhishek Sharma Tops Charts After 135* vs DC — Full Stats, Strike Rate And Match Performance Breakdown

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IPL 2026 Points Table Today: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Delhi Capitals To Break Into Top Three | Check Latest IPL Standings on April 21

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IPL 2026 Points Table Today: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Delhi Capitals To Break Into Top Three | Check Latest IPL Standings on April 21
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IPL 2026 Points Table Today: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Delhi Capitals To Break Into Top Three | Check Latest IPL Standings on April 21
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