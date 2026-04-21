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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Orange Cap List: Abhishek Sharma Tops Charts After 135* vs DC — Full Stats, Strike Rate And Match Performance Breakdown

IPL 2026 Orange Cap List: Abhishek Sharma Tops Charts After 135* vs DC — Full Stats, Strike Rate And Match Performance Breakdown

Abhishek Sharma leads IPL 2026 Orange Cap race after blistering 135* vs Delhi Capitals, taking his tally to 323 runs. The SRH opener tops charts ahead of Heinrich Klaasen, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli with a stunning strike rate.

Abhishek Sharma topped the IPL 2026 orange cap leaderboard after century against DC. Image Credit: ANI
Abhishek Sharma topped the IPL 2026 orange cap leaderboard after century against DC. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 21, 2026 23:04:20 IST

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IPL 2026 Orange Cap List: Abhishek Sharma Tops Charts After 135* vs DC — Full Stats, Strike Rate And Match Performance Breakdown

SRH vs DC: Abhishek Sharma climbed to the top of the IPL 2026 Orange Cap list. The left-handed batter scored a century against the Delhi Capitals, his second in IPL history. Thanks to his unbeaten knock of 135 runs, Abhishek leapfrogged his own teammate, Heinrich Klaasen, who held the Orange Cap before the first innings began. The 25-year-old’s knock powered SRH to a score of 242 runs. He received ample support from Travis Head and Axar Patel, before Heinrich Klaasen, with 37 off 13, provided the finishing touch. 

While he is part of the Orange Army, Abhishek will now be donning the Orange Cap as well. He is followed by his teammate, Heinrich Klaasen, on the list. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make up the top five of the rankings. 

Who Is the Current Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2026?

Abhishek Sharma is the current Orange Cap holder. The left-handed batter has scored 323 runs in seven games so far in the IPL 2026. Being a deputy to Ishan Kishan, Abhishek, for the first time in his IPL career, has been part of the leadership group. The 25-year-old climbed to the top of the list for most runs in IPL 2026 with a century against the Delhi Capitals. It was a second century in the IPL for Abhishek, who lit up the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. During his 68-ball stay at the crease, Abhishek struck 10 fours and sixes each while striking at close to 200.

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IPL 2026 Orange Cap List: Top Run Scorers Updated Today

Position

Player

Team

Matches

Runs

Strike Rate

Average

Highest Score

1

Abhishek Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad

7

323

215.33

53.83

135*

2

Heinrich Klaasen

Sunrisers Hyderabad

7

320

153.11

53.33

62

3

Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans

5

265

151.42

53.00

86

4

Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

6

247

157.32

49.40

69*

5

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Rajasthan Royals

6

246

236.53

41.00

78

6

Ishan Kishan

Sunrisers Hyderabad

7

238

188.88

34.00

91

7

Rajat Patidar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

6

230

212.96

46.00

63

8

Copper Connolly

Punjab Kings

6

223

163.97

55.75

87

9

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rajasthan Royals

6

223

152.73

55.75

77*

10

Priyansh Arya

Punjab Kings

6

211

248.23

42.20

93

11

Prabhsimran Singh

Punjab Kings

6

211

171.54

52.75

80*

Key Records Set by Orange Cap Holders in IPL History

Here is a look at the key records held by Orange Cap holders in IPL history. 

  • Most Orange Caps: David Warner holds the record for winning the Orange Cap the most amount of times. The left-handed batter won the award thrice in his career while he was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team. Warner won it for the first time in 2015 with 562 runs. He won it in 2017 with 641 runs before winning for the third time in 2019 with 692 runs.

  • Most runs in a season: Virat Kohli holds the record for scoring the most runs in a single season. The right-handed batter created the record in 2016 for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Kohli scored 973 runs for RCB in 2016 as they finished runner-up.

  • Consecutive Orange Cap wins: In the 18 seasons of the Indian Premier League, only once has a player managed to win the Orange Cap consecutively. Chris Gayle holds this record when he won the Orange Cap in 2011 and 2012. Playing for the RCB, Gayle scored 608 runs in 2011 before making 733 runs in 2012.

  • Orange Cap and IPL trophy: While scoring the most runs could be essential to the success of the team, it has not gone hand-in-hand on a lot of occasions in previous years. Only twice has a player won the Orange Cap and the IPL trophy. Robin Utthappa achieved this with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014, scoring 660 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad won the Orange Cap in 2021 with 635 runs as CSK lifted their fourth title.

Orange Cap IPL: How a Player Earns and Retains the Cap

In the IPL, a player earns the Orange Cap by scoring the most runs. To retain the cap, the player has to make sure that they remain the top run-getter of the season. For instance, Sameer Rizvi started the IPL 2026 season by being the top scorer in the season with top knocks in his first two games for Delhi Capitals. However, he has not been able to retain the cap, as the right-handed batter has been overtaken by multiple players, including the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. 

Also Read: IPL 2026: Yuzvendra Chahal Trolled Over Viral Pic With Women’s Cricketer Harleen Deol, Fans Drag ‘Cute DM’ Controversy And Past Allegations

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Tags: Abhishek SharmaHeinrich KlaasenIPL 2026IPL 2026 orange capIPL 2026 orange cap leaderboardIPL 2026 orange cap listRajiv Gandhi StadiumSRH vs DCSunrisers HyderabadSunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

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IPL 2026 Orange Cap List: Abhishek Sharma Tops Charts After 135* vs DC — Full Stats, Strike Rate And Match Performance Breakdown

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IPL 2026 Orange Cap List: Abhishek Sharma Tops Charts After 135* vs DC — Full Stats, Strike Rate And Match Performance Breakdown

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IPL 2026 Orange Cap List: Abhishek Sharma Tops Charts After 135* vs DC — Full Stats, Strike Rate And Match Performance Breakdown
IPL 2026 Orange Cap List: Abhishek Sharma Tops Charts After 135* vs DC — Full Stats, Strike Rate And Match Performance Breakdown
IPL 2026 Orange Cap List: Abhishek Sharma Tops Charts After 135* vs DC — Full Stats, Strike Rate And Match Performance Breakdown
IPL 2026 Orange Cap List: Abhishek Sharma Tops Charts After 135* vs DC — Full Stats, Strike Rate And Match Performance Breakdown

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