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Home > Lifestyle News > Who Is Izabelle Leite? Virat Kohli’s Drop-Dead Gorgeous Ex-Girlfriend Drops A Big Hint About Star Cricketer’s ‘Taste’ In Women Days After He Liked A German Vlogger’s Pic

Who Is Izabelle Leite? Virat Kohli’s Drop-Dead Gorgeous Ex-Girlfriend Drops A Big Hint About Star Cricketer’s ‘Taste’ In Women Days After He Liked A German Vlogger’s Pic

Brazilian model-actress Izabelle Leite, Virat Kohli’s ex-girlfriend (2012–14), is back in spotlight after reacting to a social media post praising Kohli’s ‘taste’ in women following a like-related controversy. Her past link with Vijay Deverakonda also resurfaced.

Who Is Izabelle Leite?
Who Is Izabelle Leite?

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: April 21, 2026 18:03:27 IST

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Who Is Izabelle Leite? Virat Kohli’s Drop-Dead Gorgeous Ex-Girlfriend Drops A Big Hint About Star Cricketer’s ‘Taste’ In Women Days After He Liked A German Vlogger’s Pic

The digital world experiences a continuous cycle of nostalgia and disputes which particularly emerges when it deals with worldwide celebrities such as Virat Kohli. The Brazilian model and actress Izabelle Leite returned to public attention because of her connection to a past event which became famous through social media. After dating Indian cricketer Kohli between 2012 and 2014 Izabelle became the center of discussion when she responded to a post which praised Kohli’s ability to select remarkable women. The model engaged with the post because it showed a collage of Izabelle, Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma, and other notable figures. The public and media organizations monitor Kohli’s online behavior because he has been showing support for different influencer posts through his social media interactions.

Strategic Narrative: The Brazilian Model’s Digital Footprint and Cricket Romance

The Indian public became aware of Izabelle Leite before social media platforms started their current popularity. She moved from Brazil to India because she wanted to work in the Indian entertainment industry, which required high-level skills. She began her career as a model who worked with brands such as Lakme before she became an emerging Bollywood star. Her film career includes roles in Sixteen and Purani Jeans, but her relationship with Virat Kohli, which lasted two years, established her as a permanent figure in celebrity knowledge.

Izabelle Leite’s Past Relationship With Virat Kohli and Her Life After Moving to Qatar

The two partners kept their relationship private at first, but Izabelle confirmed their previous connection through open interviews in which she identified Kohli as one of her first friends after arriving in India. Her current life in Qatar with her husband and children maintains a link to her earlier life through her online presence, which makes fans compare Kohli’s earlier days and his current situation to see her as he existed before meeting Anushka.

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Cross-Industry Synergy: From Tollywood Sets to Rumored South Indian Links

Izabelle worked on developing her career in the South Indian film industry after she completed her work in professional cricket. She appeared in the South Indian film industry because she worked with major Telugu stars. The 2020 film World Famous Lover required her to act with Vijay Deverakonda, which started new dating rumors about their relationship. The media spread rumors during the film’s promotional time because they believed the two actors developed romantic feelings after working together.

The public followed their relationship because the couple appeared together frequently and showed romantic chemistry on screen. Izabelle maintains her unique position because she navigated the challenges of dating two popular Indian actors while working in different regional film industries.

Also Read: After Prada, Dior And LV, Ralph Lauren Faces Heat For Blatantly Copying Gujarat’s Bandhani Skirt And Selling It For Rs.45,000, Internet Dubs The Luxury Brand ‘Chor’

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Who Is Izabelle Leite? Virat Kohli’s Drop-Dead Gorgeous Ex-Girlfriend Drops A Big Hint About Star Cricketer’s ‘Taste’ In Women Days After He Liked A German Vlogger’s Pic

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Who Is Izabelle Leite? Virat Kohli’s Drop-Dead Gorgeous Ex-Girlfriend Drops A Big Hint About Star Cricketer’s ‘Taste’ In Women Days After He Liked A German Vlogger’s Pic

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Who Is Izabelle Leite? Virat Kohli’s Drop-Dead Gorgeous Ex-Girlfriend Drops A Big Hint About Star Cricketer’s ‘Taste’ In Women Days After He Liked A German Vlogger’s Pic
Who Is Izabelle Leite? Virat Kohli’s Drop-Dead Gorgeous Ex-Girlfriend Drops A Big Hint About Star Cricketer’s ‘Taste’ In Women Days After He Liked A German Vlogger’s Pic
Who Is Izabelle Leite? Virat Kohli’s Drop-Dead Gorgeous Ex-Girlfriend Drops A Big Hint About Star Cricketer’s ‘Taste’ In Women Days After He Liked A German Vlogger’s Pic
Who Is Izabelle Leite? Virat Kohli’s Drop-Dead Gorgeous Ex-Girlfriend Drops A Big Hint About Star Cricketer’s ‘Taste’ In Women Days After He Liked A German Vlogger’s Pic

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